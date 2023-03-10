NFL News and Rumors

11 NFL Teams Attend Odell Beckham Jr’s Arizona Workout

Wendi Oliveros
3 min read
The Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes: A Rivalry Within a Rivarly

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free-agent wide receiver looking for an NFL team in 2023.

He held a public workout on the heels of free agency, on Friday, March 10, to show everyone that his 30-year-old body is healthy and recovered from two torn ACLs.

11 teams sent representatives to watch OBJ workout.

Spoiler alert: all three of his former teams were in attendance.

Those include the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Los Angeles Rams.

Who Was There?

In addition to his three former teams, the following were also represented:

  1. Arizona Cardinals
  2. Baltimore Ravens
  3. Buffalo Bills
  4. Carolina Panthers
  5. Kansas City Chiefs
  6. Minnesota Vikings
  7. New England Patriots
  8. San Francisco 49ers

Obviously, the Carolina Panthers jump off the page as a team in need of a wide receiver now that they have traded DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears in the deal to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

On the other hand, Giants fans seem eager for a homecoming where it all began.

OBJ torched the Browns in a very messy breakup during the 2021 season though some believe he would be open to returning to Cleveland to play with Deshaun Watson.

His issues in 2021 seemed to focus on then-quarterback Baker Mayfield.

What Happens Next?

Not many would be able to overcome two torn ACLs on the same leg.

There has never been a question that he is an outstanding athlete.

It is unclear what type of contract and dollar figure he is looking for, or if he can expect to field multiple offers from different teams.

Being in California seemed to suit him as his girlfriend lived there, and they now have a child together so he may want to stay closer to the West Coast.

The fact that he had the workout in Arizona could be telling that he stay west.

This will be yet another intriguing storyline to watch when free agency discussions begin on Monday, March 13 in the wake of the opening of the 2023 NFL year on March 15 at 4:00 PM ET when free agents are first able to sign on the dotted line.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
