12-Team College Football Playoff Confirms Dates For First Round In 2024

Dan Girolamo
A picture of The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy.

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024, and the first-round games will be played on Friday, December 20, 2024, and Saturday, December 21, 2024, CFP commissioner Bill Hancock said to reporters on Thursday.

The first round will feature one game on Friday and three games on Saturday.

College Football Playoff 2024 Schedule

After the first round, the quarterfinals will likely be played during the week to avoid competition with the NFL. Three games are expected to be played on January 1, 2025, and one game will be played either on December 31, 2024, or January 2, 2025.

The semifinals will be played on weeknights to avoid competition with the NFL’s Wildcard Weekend. Those games will be played on Thursday, January 9, 2025, or Friday, January 10, 2025.

The College Football Playoff Championship will be played on Monday, January 20, 2025, in Atlanta.

First-round games will be played on the home field of the higher seeds or at another site picked by the higher seeds. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in bowl games on a rotating basis, similar to how the 4-team CFP works.

In 2024, the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl will host the quarterfinals, while the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host the semifinals.

2024 College Football Playoff Expands To 12-Teams

The 2023 College Football Playoff will be the last edition to include four teams. Starting in 2024, the CFP will expand to 12 teams.

In the 12-team playoff, seeds 5-12 will play in the first round, while seeds 1-4 will receive a bye. The winners will move on to play in the quarterfinals. Then, those winners move into the final four before crowning a champion in the National Championship.

To recap:

2024 College Football Playoff Schedule

  • First round (at higher seeds): Friday, December 20 (one game) and Saturday, December 21 (three games)
  • Quarterfinals (at bowl sites): Wednesday, January 1 (three games) and Tuesday, December 31/January 2 (one game)
  • Semifinals (at bowl sites): Thursday, January 9 and/or Friday, January 10 (two games)
  • Championship (Atlanta): Monday, January 20

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
