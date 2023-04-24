University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders may either have a big problem or a massive opportunity on his hands.

After a wildly successful Spring Game that was nationally televised on ESPN Saturday despite the snowy weather in a packed stadium of 45,000 fans, Sanders’ team is a little smaller in number on Monday.

14 players have entered the transfer portal in the span of 48 hours.

In one day, 14 of Colorado's scholarship players have entered the transfer portal: Xavier Smith, S

Aaron Austin, DL

Grant Page, WR

Aubrey Smith, LB

Alex Harkey, OT

Deion Smith, RB

Devin Grant, DL

Oakie Salave'a, DL

Jordyn Tyson, WR

Jason Oliver, CB

Tyrin Taylor, S

They include 3 wide receivers, 3 defensive linemen, 2 linebackers, and 2 safeties along with 1 running back, 1 offensive lineman, 1 offensive tackle, and 1 cornerback.

Though Sanders knew he needed to add talent to this team that went 1-11 in 2022, he now has to find even more bodies at this late date before the team takes the field this fall.

Why Is There A Massive Exodus?

There could be several reasons why there is a mass exodus from Colorado.

Sanders’ rebuild of this program is going to take more than one season, and perhaps players do not want to wait and prefer to transfer to a program where they can succeed more quickly.

Another reason is that Sanders himself encouraged players to hit the portal if they were not ready for a culture change.

In a 7-minute speech back in December, Sanders said:

“Those of you that we don’t run off, we’re going to try to make you quit. That’s what our season is going to look like. I want ones that don’t want to quit, that want to be here, who want to work, who want to win. … I don’t want to get in the game and then find out I’ve got Jane, when all offseason I had Tarzan.”

Conclusion

Sanders has a track record of turning programs around.

He did it at Jackson State in adverse conditions.

Sanders can do it again, and his most recent tweet emphasizing perseverance sheds light on what he is thinking about his current challenge.

He wrote:

“Perseverance is the continuation consistently of a goal, task or dream that’s difficult & challenging. They’re obstacles placed in your life to determine how bad do u want what’s on the other side of your mountains. It’s up to u to Persevere! Let’s do this.”