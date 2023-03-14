Carlos Alcaraz is a teenage tennis phenomenon.

He is only 19 years old and already a Grand Slam champion after securing a victory at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Alcaraz has also added another accomplishment to his growing list.

He secured his 100th world tour win on Tuesday, March 13, 2023, at the BNP Paribas Open.

Making this even more extraordinary is the fact that he has only played 132 career world tour matches.

That’s an impressive win-loss record that was only bested by John McEnroe who was 100-31 when he earned his 100th victory.

Alcaraz reached the 100-win mark before Andre Agassi who needed 135 matches, Rafael Nadal who needed 137 matches, Mats Wilander who needed 138 matches, and Boris Becker who needed 140 matches.

Number of matches played to reach 100 wins by World No. 1s: 131 – McEnroe (aged 19)

132 – Alcaraz (aged 19)

135 – Agassi (aged 18)

137 – Nadal (aged 19)

138 – Wilander (aged 18)

140 – Becker (aged 20) 📈 @carlosalcaraz #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/HCmvGeXKZ1 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 14, 2023

That is amazing company, and Alcaraz is just getting started.

He Is A Star In The Making

Alcaraz has the work ethic, sportsmanship, and charisma to be the superstar player of the next generation of men’s tennis players.

He is a fiery Spaniard on the court pushing himself to do his absolute best, but he is gracious in defeat.

Alcaraz’s main issue is that he is already dealing with injuries that kept him from competing at the 2023 Australian Open.

Talked with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero today and he says his player, Carlos Alcaraz, is "100 percent" and "ready to go" at Indian Wells after his recent leg injury issues Alcaraz, 19, can go back to No. 1 by winning the tournament, where he was a semifinalist last year#getty pic.twitter.com/STNDefAJBr — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) March 11, 2023

Alcaraz Has A Big Opportunity At Indian Wells

Alcaraz is one of three Grand Slam champions remaining in the Indian Wells men’s draw.

The others are Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka.

Medvedev is the hottest player in men’s tennis right now so Alcaraz could be on a collision course with him.

But there is tough competition left with Jack Draper who defeated his idol and countryman Andy Murray, defending Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz and his fellow Americans Francis Tiafoe and Tommy Paul who are playing great tennis right now.

Men’s Tennis Is In Good Hands After The Big 3 Dominated For Years

Indian Wells is the unofficial fifth major, and it is the first time since Roger Federer’s retirement that a major tournament does not have Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Novak Djokovic.

If this is the year that Alcaraz and the next generation overtake Nadal and Djokovic, tennis fans can relax knowing the game is in good hands with an ambassador like Carlos Alcaraz leading the way into the future.

