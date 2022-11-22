Soccer

20.5 Million Americans To Bet On 2022 World Cup In Qatar

Gia Nguyen
US residents will be keeping a keen eye on the World Cup results in Qatar over the next few weeks.

Americans are expected to wager approximately $1.8 billion on the 2022 World Cup, according to a report by the American Gaming Association.

The association estimates that nearly 20.5 million Americans will place a bet on the World Cup this year with nearly half of the betting handle coming from online sportsbooks.

American bettors are backing Argentina, Brazil, and the United States to win the World Cup, according to the report.

According to BetOnline, one of the best soccer betting sites, Brazil (+335), Argentina (+525), and England (+525) are among the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, USA Soccer owns +11000 odds to win the World Cup and +475 odds to qualify out of Group B.

2022 World Cup To Be The Most Bet On Soccer Event In US History

The 2022 World Cup will be the most bet on soccer event in US sports betting history.

American Gaming Association senior vice president Casey Clark commented on the impact of sports betting on US Soccer, saying “With more than half of all American adults having access to legal betting options in their home market, legal sports betting will deepen American fan engagement in the most-watched sporting event in the world”.

While the betting handle is expected to break records in the US, it still pales in comparison to some of North America’s biggest sporting events.

Last year, Americans bet nearly $8 billion on the Super Bowl and $3 billion on March Madness.

Since then, legalized sports betting in the US has taken off, as 31 states and Washington, DC have all passed laws to make regulated sportsbooks available to sports fans.

When the last World Cup was held in 2018, only three US states had regulated sports gambling. The USMNT also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Soccer
Gia Nguyen

