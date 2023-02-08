20% of the US Population Will Bet $16 Billion on Super Bowl 2023

Super Bowl 2023 is about to set another sports betting record. The American Gaming Association reported that 50.4 million American adults are planning to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday. A total of $16 billion is set to be wagered through, according to the gambling industry’s national trade group.

About 20 percent of the US adult population will be placing bets on Sunday’s game. The figure represents legal bets and bets placed with offshore sportsbooks and among friends and relatives.

Online betting is up 66 percent compared to 2022 with 30 million Americans planning to place a bet via their mobile device.

Super Bowl Bets Flying In

The Super Bowl is the biggest TV event of the year in the US with over 100 million viewers. It’s also one of the best times of year for sports bettors, as fans have access to a wide variety of exotic Super Bowl props, including coin toss odds, national anthem odds, and more.

The total amount that’s expected to be wagered on the Chiefs vs Eagles game is more than double last year. According to the American Gaming Association, the number of bettors is up 61 percent. Since last year, Kansas, Ohio, Maryland, and Massachusetts have legalized online sports betting, which has influenced the US sports betting market.

More than half the American adult population lives in a market where sports betting is legal.

Those numbers could continue to rise as other high-profile states like California, Texas, and Florida, change their stance on legalized sports gambling.

US Sports Betting Up During NFL Playoffs

The Chiefs and Eagles will play at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It’s the first time in Super Bowl history that a venue will have a retail sportsbook on the premises. BetMGM owns the rights to operate the sportsbook at State Farm Stadium. However, the sportsbook will only be open to ticket holders.

When it comes to online betting, bettors will need to comply with geolocation technology to confirm their location. Most U.S betting operators use GeoComply which has processed more than 550 million geolocation checks during the NFL playoffs, which is a 50% increase from last year’s playoffs.

“Every year, the Super Bowl serves to highlight the benefits of legal sports betting,” Bill Miller, CEO and president of the AGA, said in a release announcing the survey results. “Bettors are transitioning to the protections of the regulated market; leagues and sports media are seeing increased engagement, and legal operators are driving needed tax revenue to states across the country.”