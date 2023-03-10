2022-2023 NBA MVP Odds: Nikola Jokic Remains The Favorite

The NBA MVP race is coming down to the wire. With roughly one month left of the regular season, three players have a legitimate case for the league’s most valuable player. Who will win? Find out the 2022-2023 NBA MVP odds below.

Who is your MVP this season? 🤔 – Nikola Jokic

– Giannis Antetokounmpo

– Jayson Tatum

– Joel Embiid

– Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/Y3uqD94ff8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 10, 2023

NBA MVP Debate Is Heating Up

As of March 10, three candidates have strong cases to win MVP. These three candidates are Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

All three men are deserving of the award.

Jokic, who has won the last two MVPs, is averaging a triple-double – 24.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 10.0 assists. More importantly, the “Joker” has the Denver Nuggets as the one seed in the Western Conference.

Embiid is having a spectacular season in Philadelphia. Embiid leads the league in scoring with 33.3 points with 10.1 rebounds. If Embiid finishes the season with 30 points and 10 rebounds per game, Embiid will become the fourth player in NBA history to achieve this feat. The Sixers are third in the Eastern Conference at 43-22.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, has the Bucks first in the Eastern Conference at 48-18. The “Greek Freak” is averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

2022-2023 NBA MVP Odds

What are the current odds for NBA MVP?

BetOnline lists Jokic as the MVP favorite at -325. If Jokic wins the MVP, he will join Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Larry Bird as the only players in NBA history to win three-straight MVPs.

Embiid is behind Jokic in the MVP race at +450. Embiid has finished second in back-to-back seasons behind Jokic.

Antetokounmpo is third in odds at +550. If he wins a third MVP, Antetokounmpo would become the ninth player to win three or more MVPs.

2022-23 NBA MVP Odds Play Nikola Jokic -325 Joel Embiid +450 Giannis Antetokounmpo +550 Jayson Tatum +4000

