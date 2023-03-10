NBA News and Rumors

2022-2023 NBA MVP Odds: Nikola Jokic Remains The Favorite

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic sits and stares.

The NBA MVP race is coming down to the wire. With roughly one month left of the regular season, three players have a legitimate case for the league’s most valuable player. Who will win? Find out the 2022-2023 NBA MVP odds below.

NBA MVP Debate Is Heating Up

As of March 10, three candidates have strong cases to win MVP. These three candidates are Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

All three men are deserving of the award.

Jokic, who has won the last two MVPs, is averaging a triple-double – 24.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 10.0 assists. More importantly, the “Joker” has the Denver Nuggets as the one seed in the Western Conference.

Embiid is having a spectacular season in Philadelphia. Embiid leads the league in scoring with 33.3 points with 10.1 rebounds. If Embiid finishes the season with 30 points and 10 rebounds per game, Embiid will become the fourth player in NBA history to achieve this feat. The Sixers are third in the Eastern Conference at 43-22.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, has the Bucks first in the Eastern Conference at 48-18. The “Greek Freak” is averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

2022-2023 NBA MVP Odds

What are the current odds for NBA MVP?

BetOnline lists Jokic as the MVP favorite at -325. If Jokic wins the MVP, he will join Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Larry Bird as the only players in NBA history to win three-straight MVPs.

Embiid is behind Jokic in the MVP race at +450. Embiid has finished second in back-to-back seasons behind Jokic.

Antetokounmpo is third in odds at +550. If he wins a third MVP, Antetokounmpo would become the ninth player to win three or more MVPs.

View the entire odds chart via BetOnline.

2022-23 NBA MVP Odds Play
Nikola Jokic -325 BetOnline logo
Joel Embiid +450 BetOnline logo
Giannis Antetokounmpo +550 BetOnline logo
Jayson Tatum +4000 BetOnline logo

 

NBA Betting Guides 2023

 

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top