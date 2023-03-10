2022-2023 NBA MVP Odds: Nikola Jokic Remains The Favorite

The NBA MVP race is coming down to the wire. With roughly one month left of the regular season, three players have a legitimate case for the league’s most valuable player. Who will win? Find out the 2022-2023 NBA MVP odds below.
Who is your MVP this season? 🤔
– Nikola Jokic
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– Jayson Tatum
– Joel Embiid
– Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/Y3uqD94ff8
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 10, 2023
NBA MVP Debate Is Heating Up
As of March 10, three candidates have strong cases to win MVP. These three candidates are Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
All three men are deserving of the award.
Jokic, who has won the last two MVPs, is averaging a triple-double – 24.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 10.0 assists. More importantly, the “Joker” has the Denver Nuggets as the one seed in the Western Conference.
Embiid is having a spectacular season in Philadelphia. Embiid leads the league in scoring with 33.3 points with 10.1 rebounds. If Embiid finishes the season with 30 points and 10 rebounds per game, Embiid will become the fourth player in NBA history to achieve this feat. The Sixers are third in the Eastern Conference at 43-22.
Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, has the Bucks first in the Eastern Conference at 48-18. The “Greek Freak” is averaging 31.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.
2022-2023 NBA MVP Odds
What are the current odds for NBA MVP?
BetOnline lists Jokic as the MVP favorite at -325. If Jokic wins the MVP, he will join Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Larry Bird as the only players in NBA history to win three-straight MVPs.
Embiid is behind Jokic in the MVP race at +450. Embiid has finished second in back-to-back seasons behind Jokic.
Antetokounmpo is third in odds at +550. If he wins a third MVP, Antetokounmpo would become the ninth player to win three or more MVPs.
View the entire odds chart via BetOnline.
|2022-23 NBA MVP
|Odds
|Play
|Nikola Jokic
|-325
|Joel Embiid
|+450
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|+550
|Jayson Tatum
|+4000
NBA Betting Guides 2023
- NBA Betting Guide 2023 – Discover Best NBA Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NBA Live Betting Guide 2023 – Compare Best NBA In Play Betting Sites.
- NBA Betting Apps Guide 2023 – Compare the Best Apps for NBA Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NBA Picks – Check Expert Basketball Picks & Predictions.
- The Latest NBA Odds – Compare the Best Basketball Odds.
- NBA Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Basketball Spread Bets.
- NBA Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Basketball Futures Bets.
- NBA Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Basketball Totals Bets.
- NBA Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Basketball Moneyline Bets.