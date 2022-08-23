Soccer

2022-23 Manchester United EPL Title Odds

James Foglio
2022-23 Manchester United EPL Title Odds
Manchester United have the sixth-best odds (+4000) of winning the English Premier League (EPL) title in the 2022-23 season, according to the BetOnline sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Manchester City possesses the best odds (-280) of completing their 3-peat. Their odds opened at -190. However, their odds have now increased to -280. The full EPL title odds list is shown below.

2022-23 EPL Title Odds

EPL Team

 Odds Play
Manchester City -280 BetOnline logo
Liverpool +700 BetOnline logo
Arsenal +850 BetOnline logo
Tottenham +1200 BetOnline logo
Chelsea +2200 BetOnline logo
Manchester United +4000 BetOnline logo
Newcastle +10000 BetOnline logo
Leeds United +20000 BetOnline logo
Brighton and Hove Albion +25000 BetOnline logo
West Ham United +50000 BetOnline logo
Wolverhampton +50000 BetOnline logo
Leicester City +50000 BetOnline logo
Crystal Palace +50000 BetOnline logo
Southampton +5000 BetOnline logo
Everton +50000 BetOnline logo
Aston Villa +50000 BetOnline logo
Brentford +50000 BetOnline logo
Nottingham Forest +50000 BetOnline logo
Fulham +100000 BetOnline logo

 

In the 2021-22 season, Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League. Then, the club fell short in the third round, lost in the fourth round of the FA Cup and were defeated in the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. It became their fifth consecutive season of failing to win at least one trophy.

2022-23 Manchester United EPL Championship Odds

Moreover, Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since the 2012-13 season. As for the 2022-23 Premier League season, on Aug. 7, United lost 2-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Six days later, the club lost 4-0 versus Brentford. This marked the first time Manchester United suffered back-to-back defeats since the 1992-93 season.

Not to mention, it was the club’s seventh consecutive league loss on the road. They have displayed their worst league performances away since the 1936-37 season.

For another notable fact, Erik ten Hag became the first United manager since John Chapman in 1921 to suffer consecutive defeats to open the season.

On Monday, Manchester United won their first league match against Liverpool since March 10, 2018. Winger Jadon Sancho scored a goal in the first half, while forward Marcus Rashford finished the job in the second half.

Up next on their schedule, the soccer club is set to play Southampton on Aug. 27, Leicester City on Sept. 1, Arsenal on Sept. 4, Crystal Palace on Sept. 11 and Leeds United on Sept. 18.

Additionally, Manchester United will enter the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League in September. Then, the club will play in the 2022-23 EFL Cup in the third round this November. Of course, in January 2023, United will enter the 2022-23 FA Cup in the Third Round Proper.

News Soccer
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
