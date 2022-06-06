2022 Belmont Stakes Runners, Draws & Odds for Belmont Park Race

The Belmont Stakes runners are starting to take shape ahead of this Saturday’s big race run at Belmont racecourse. We take a look at the main Belmont Stakes entries and runners for the ‘Run For The Carnations’ – plus their riders and draws for the third leg of the US horse racing Triple Crown.

2022 Belmont Stakes Runners and Riders

MO DONEGAL @ 2/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Runs: 5

Wins: 3

Sex: Colt

Draw: tbc

Form: 1-1-3-1-5

Last seen running 5th in the Kentucky Derby – beaten only 3 3/4 lengths. That came over 1m2f but was running on well to suggest the step up in trip here to 1m4f will be a huge plus. He also bypassed the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico last time out so will head here fresher than some, while his trainer Todd Pletcher has a top record in the race – winning the Belmont Stakes three times since 2007.

Is also a past winner at Belmont Park, having won here on debut back in October 21. Looks likely to go off as the Belmont Stakes favorite and it’s easy to see why – the one to beat.

WE THE PEOPLE @ 3/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Jockey: F Prat

Runs: 3

Wins: 2

Sex: Colt

Draw: tbc

Form: 1-7-1

Has missed both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, so this is the first of the US Triple Crown races We The People will run in. Has only had three career runs to his name, but has won two of those, including last time out here at Belmont Park in the Peter Pan Stakes – 2 of the last 8 winners of the Belmont Stakes ran in the Peter Pan Stakes which is a trend in his favour.

That last win was a facile 10 1/2 length success over 1m1f so will need to prove he can stay the extra 3 furlongs here, but certainly wasn’t stopping last time with that easy win and his proven track form is a big plus – three of the last 10 Belmont Stakes winners had won at the track before. Trainer Rodolphe Brisset is yet to win this race.

RICH STRIKE @ 5/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Eric R Reed

Jockey: Sonny Leon

Runs: 8

Wins: 2

Sex: Gelding

Draw: tbc

Form: 10-1-3-5-3-4-3-1

Went into the record books as the 80/1 winner of the Kentucky Derby last time out at Churchill Downs, when coming with an eyecatching late run to deny Epicenter by 3/4 of a length. Connections decided to miss the second leg of the US Triple Crown (Preakness Stakes) – therefore, will come here having had just over a month to get over that last win.

The way he weaved through the field that day and stayed on suggests the step up in trip here to 1m4f will be within range. Is yet to race at Belmont Park, but there is no obvious reason why it won’t suit. Will certainly have his supporters, despite his jockey and trainer both still to win this race.

CREATIVE MINISTER @ 6/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Kenneth MPeek

Jockey: BJ Hernandez

Runs: 4

Wins: 2

Sex: Colt

Draw: tbc

Form: 2-1-1-3

Lightly-raced 3 year-old colt that will be popular after a recent third in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico racecourse last time out. Was 3 1/2 lengths off the winner – Early Voting – that day and plugged on well over that 1m 1 1/2f trip to suggest the step up to 1m4f is worth a crack.

Is yet to race at Belmont Park and his trainer and jockey are also still to record a win in the Belmont Stakes, but with only four career runs and having finished in the top three in all those starts, then he’s sure to have his backers.

NEST @ 8/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: tbc

Runs: 6

Wins: 4

Sex: Filly

Draw: tbc

Form: 1–3-1-1-1-2

Only 23 fillies have ever run in the Belmont Stakes, with only three of those winning. The most recent of the female Belmont Stakes winners was in 2007 (Rags To Riches). This horse was last seen running second at Churchill Downs in the Kentucky Oaks as a beaten favourite that day, but was doing all her best work in the closing stages to suggest this step up in trip will suit.

Is also another that’s trained by Todd Pletcher, who has won the Belmont Stakes three times since 2007.

BARBER ROAD @ 10/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: John Alexander Ortiz

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

Runs: 6

Wins: 0

Sex: Colt

Draw: tbc

Form: 14-2-2-3-2-6

Ran sixth in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs last time out – beaten just 4 3/4 lengths. Ran wide that day but was staying well at the end, so this step up to 1m4f looks a good move. The negative ahead of his chance is that he’s still to win a race from 6 runs, plus he’s yet to race here at Belmont Park. Trainer John Alexander Ortiz is still to win this race.

ETHEREAL ROAD @ 10/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: D Wayne Lukas

Jockey: V Espinoza

Runs: 4

Wins: 0

Sex: Colt

Draw: tbc

Form: 5-2-7-4

Heads here fresh with his last run coming back in the middle of April at Keeneland in a Grade Three. Could only manage fourth (of 11) that day so you feel would need to find some improvement and would have stamina to prove over this longer 1m4f trip.

Hasn’t raced at Belmont Park and is still hunting a first career win (4 runs), but hails from the legendary D Wayne Lukas yard, that have four past wins in this race. Is also likely to be ridden by Victor Espinoza, who guided the classy American Pharoah to his Triple Crown success here in 2015.

SKIPPYLONGSTOCKING @ 12/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Saffie A Joseph

Jockey: J Alvarado

Runs: 8

Wins: 1

Sex: Colt

Draw: tbc

Form: 4-2-4-3-4-1-3-5

Just the one career win to his name and that game three runs back at Gulfstream Park. Has since run fifth in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico three weeks ago – keeping on at the one pace that day. The step up in trip is a slight unknown, but running style suggests it’s worth a crack having looked a bit one-paced over shorter. First run at Belmont Park and his trainer is yet to win this race.

GOLDEN GLIDER @ 20/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: D Davis

Runs: 5

Wins: 1

Draw: tbc

Form: 1-5-4-4-2

Comes from the 2019 winning yard of Mark E Casse, who took the Belmont Stakes that year with Sir Winston. Only career win for this horse from five runs came on debut at Tampa Bay Down back in January, while was last seen running second to We The People in the Peter Pan Stakes.

On a plus, that last run came here at the track, which is a plus, but was trounced 10 1/2 lengths that day by the winner so does have a fair bit of ground to make up on that horse.

WESTERN RIVER @ 33/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Jockey: L Saez

Runs: 3

Wins: 0

Sex: Colt

Draw: tbc

Form: 7-2-4

Another that last ran in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmonth Park – was fourth that day to finish in a bit of a heap with the second, third and fourth. Still was just over 10 lengths off the winner – We The People – but the plus is that he’s tasted the Belmont Stakes track. Lightly-raced and could improve for the step up in trip – however, the fact he’s yet to win a race would be the concern.

Note: Odds are subject to change

