2022 British Open Live Updates For The Third Round At St. Andrews

Jeremy Freeborn
Cameron Smith - Canadian Open

The leaders have teed off in the third round at the 2022 British Open…here is a live update of the exciting golf action of the final major of the year! (All times ET).

11:16 AM ET–Cameron Smith of Australia continues to be the leader despite a bogey on the first hole…Smith is at -12, Americans Dustin Johnson and Cameron Young are at -11… Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and Norway’s Viktor Hovland are at -10 and American Scottie Scheffler is at -9…

11:18 AM ET–Among those in contention are a lot of golfers with major success…Johnson is a Masters champion and U.S. Open champion, McIlroy has two PGA Championships, one U.S. Open and one British Open, and Scheffler won the Masters this year…

11:20 AM ET–Hovland birdies the third to go to -11…three way-tie for second

11:30 AM ET–Short little par putt missed by Dustin Johnson…drops to -10…maybe if he stayed on the PGA Tour rather than switching to the LIV, he makes that shot?

11:31 AM ET–Been a good day so far for 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry of Ireland, who had back-to-back eagles on the ninth and 10th holes and is now at -8 and in ninth place

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
