2022 Jim Dandy Stakes Betting Picks | Early Voting and Epicenter Lock Horns

The 2022 Jim Dandy Stakes sees just five runners heading to post but what the race lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality with the Preakness Stakes first and second – Early Voting and Epicenter – locking horns again. Add in recent winners Western River and Tawny Port, plus the consistent Zandon then it’s all set up to be a ‘must-see’ race at Saratoga racecourse this Saturday.



What Time Is The 2022 Jim Dandy Stakes?



🕙Time: 5:37pm (US time)

📅Date: Saturday 30th July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Saratoga, New York

💰 Purse: $600,000

📺 TV: Sky

DID YOU KNOW? We’ve only seen one winning favorite in the last 8 runnings of the Jim Dandy Stakes

Early Voting and Epicenter Do Battle Again

The horse racing betting ahead of Saturday’s Grade Two Jim Dandy Stakes suggests this season’s Preakness Stakes winner – Early Morning – and the Kentucky Derby runner-up – Epicenter – are the two to focus on.

The pair also did battle last time out in the already mentioned Preakness Stakes at Pimlico, with Early Morning coming out on top by 1 1/4 lengths that day.

After landing the second leg of the US Triple Crown, the Chad C Brown-trained 3 year-old made it three career wins from his opening four runs – with his only defeat coming with a neck second in the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct in April.

Regular jockey, Jose L Oritz continues in the saddle as he looks for his third win in the Jim Dandy Stakes since 2016 and if taken to confirm the form with his main rival – Epicenter

Epicenter will, of course, be no pushover for Early Voting and is sure to have plenty of supporters – he’s won 4 of his 8 career starts and been placed in the top two in 7 of those runs too.

He stayed on well last time in the Preakness Stakes, but Early Voting just seemed to get first run on the Steven Asmussen horse and he ran out of time to close up – going down 1 3/4 lengths at the line. Therefore, if ridden a bit closer to the pace this time, is certainly not without a chance with regular jockey – Joel Rosario – riding again. Trainer Steven Asmussen will be looking for his third success in the race, after taking the first prixe in 2018 (Tenfold) and 2009 (Kensei).

Epicenter Career In Numbers

Runs: 8

Wins: 4

Graded Wins: 2

Grade One Wins: 0

Saratoga Runs: 0

Career Earnings: $1,940,639

Early Voting Career In Numbers

Runs: 4

Wins: 3

Graded Wins: 2

Grade One Wins: 1

Saratoga Runs: 0

Career Earnings: $1,311,500

Just Three Other Runners Head To Post



WESTERN RIVER (Gate 1) Got off the mark at the fourth try with a win in an Allowance race at Churchill Downs in June. Not been seen since but lightly-raced and no suprise to see this Rodolphe Brisset runner kick on now. However, that win came over 1m4f so the drop back in trip here isn't an obvious plus – having been well back (beaten 10 1/2 lengths) in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont the time before.

TAWNY PORT (Gate 3) Represents last year's winning trainer – Brad H Cox – who won the race with Essential Quality (watch again below). This 3 year-old was 7th in the Kentucky Derby back in May and backed that up with a Grade 3 win in the Ohio Derby at Thistledown at the end of June. Will also be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr, who won this race in 2019 on Tax. Certainly no back number, but was beaten 8 lengths by Epicenter back in February at Fair Grounds.

ZANDON (Gate 5) Many people's idea of the main threat to the 'big two'. This Chad C Brown colt was a cracking third in the Kentucky Derby on May and only 3/4 of a length off Epicenter that day. Connections have resisted the temptation to run him since so comes here as the freshest horse in the race (84 days since last race). Prior to that third, he caught the eye when winning the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes Grade One at Keeneland in April. If you are thinking of swaying away from the top two in the Jim Dandy horse racing betting market, then look no further. Jockey Flavien Prat and trainer Chad C Brown are both hunting their first wins in this race.

Jim Dandy Stakes Preview 2022

Jim Dandy Recent Winners

2021 – ESSENTIAL QUALITY (2/5 fav)

2020 – MYSTIC GUIDE (23/10)

2019 – TAX (9/2)

2018 – TENFOLD (7/4)

2017 – GOOD SAMARITAN (43/5)

2016 – LAOBAN (27/1)

2015 – TEXAS RED (37/20)

2014 – WICKED STRONG (11/5)

Jim Dandy Big Race Stats and Trends

3/6 – Came from stall 2

3/6 – Ran in the Belmont Stakes that season

2/6 – Ridden by Jose L Ortiz

2/6 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby that season

2/6 – Ran in the Preakness Stakes that season

1/6 – Winning favorite

Watch The 2021 Jim Dandy Stakes Handicap Again

