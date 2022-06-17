2022 MLB Power Rankings | Which NL and AL Teams are Trending Up?

The MLB season is more than a third of the way finished and some teams have stood out above others. With our MLB power rankings below, make sure to check them out and see who we believe are the top 10 teams in baseball right now. If you’re also looking to make money from MLB games, check out our MLB picks and parlays as and our MLB player props. Also, make sure to check out the top MLB sports books.

MLB Power Rankings – June 16th

Check out our top 10 MLB teams below. We saw some changes since our last MLB power rankings post, but the top spot is still going to be the same team that we picked on June 3rd.

10. St. Louis Cardinals

After the St. Louis Cardinals looked to be one of the hottest teams in baseball, they’ve now managed to only win five out of their last 10 games. They’re going to be coming into a series against the Boston Red Sox after they were able to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates three games to one. The Cardinals got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the week and that’s the reason for them being this low on the list.

St. Louis was able to take over the top spot in the National League Central and now sit 1.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. On the season, the Cardinals currently have the sixth-best batting average at .254 as a team. On the mound, St. Louis has the 11th-best team era.

9. San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have played great baseball during the past few weeks, but still sit 4.5 games behind the first-place San Diego Padres in the National League West. The Giants are 7-3 in their last 10 games and were able to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers a week ago.

San Francisco hasn’t done much on the mound this year as they currently have the 17th worst team ERA in the league at 3.92. They’re hitting has been somewhat of an issue as well as they currently have the 18th worst batting average at .239. The one thing that’s been keeping this team alive is that they have the ninth most home runs with 73 already.

8. Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off a disappointing series against the New York Yankees. Although the Yankees are the best team in baseball, Tampa Bay was certainly hoping that they could get back on track and win a few of those games. Before the series against the New York Yankees, they ended up losing two of three games to the Minnesota Twins.

When looking at some of the numbers throughout the year for the Tampa Bay Rays, the first thing that’s going to come to mind here is that they haven’t been able to do the job on the offensive side of the ball. The Rays currently have the 24th worst team batting average in baseball at .232 and unlike years past, that’s not going to be enough for them to get the job done. They’ve been elite on the mound, just as they’ve been in the past. They currently have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.18.

7. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays might have had the worst week in all of baseball for any contending team. Although they did finish 6-4, losing two out of four games to the Baltimore Orioles is inexcusable for a team that has championship aspirations. The Blue Jays still sit 9.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees and losing games as they did to the Orioles is not going to help their case.

The Blue Jays have been clicking on all cylinders for the most part as they currently have the eighth-best ERA in baseball at 3.69 and have also hit the sixth-most home runs in the league at 79. The Blue Jays also have the second-best batting average at .258 as a team.

6. Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are showing everybody once again that they have a legitimate chance of winning the World Series. The Braves have now won 14 games in a row and although people are saying that’s only because of the teams they’re playing, what they’ve been able to do has been nothing short of impressive.

The Braves offense has been clicking on all cylinders as they currently have 97 home runs on the year, which ranks them second in baseball. They also have a top-11 batting average at .249. The Braves currently have a 3.7 ERA, which ranks them the ninth-best in baseball.

5. Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have a legitimate case to be much higher on this list but the teams that we’re going to be talking about ahead of them have just been playing that well to start the season. The Astros have only won five out of their last 10 games, but they already have a 9.5-game lead in the American League West and it doesn’t seem likely that anybody’s going to be able to catch them. Similar to a couple of other of these top teams, the Astros have been clicking on all cylinders.

They currently have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 3.03 and have also hit the fourth-most home runs with 105.

4. San Diego Padres

Outside of the New York Yankees, there’s a legitimate argument to be made that the San Diego Padres are the hottest team in the league. They’ve managed to win eight of their last 10 games and currently sit at 41-24 on the year. They’re 0.5 games ahead of the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and have done so without Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Padres have been pretty average on the offensive side of the ball as they currently have the 14th-best batting average in baseball at .243. On the mound, they’ve been able to get the job done with a 3.32-team ERA.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a disappointing past few weeks. They fell out of first place in the National League West and only managed to win four out of their last 10 games. For a team that has as much talent as Los Angeles does, it’s certainly been a major disappointment. However, this team is dealing with some tough injuries and we have to give them some slack for that.

On the season, they currently have the second-best team ERA at 2.98 and have hit the ninth most home runs in baseball with 74.

2. New York Mets

The top two teams in baseball right now reside in New York. The New York Mets have been outstanding throughout the entire year as they’re currently 41-23 and have a four-game lead over the Atlanta Braves.

Despite all of the injuries that the Mets have had to deal with this year, this team still looks like a favorite to win the World Series. Once they get both Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer back, the league is going to be in for a scary time. The Mets currently lead the league in batting average at .263 as a team and also have the 14th-best team ERA at 3.86.

1. New York Yankees

For anybody still questioning the New York Yankees, it’s time to start respecting them. They’ve been incredible throughout the entire year and have only played better as the year has gone on. The Yankees have managed to win nine out of their last 10 games including two wins in the first two games of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays. They were able to sweep the Chicago Cubs earlier in the week, where they scored 28 runs and only gave up five.

The Yankees have the best team ERA in baseball a 2.81 and have also hit the most home runs in the league with 100.