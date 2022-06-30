2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds, Prop Bets and Totals

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is back on Independence day for another Major League Eating competition. The world’s best competitive eaters will take the stage for a hotdog eating contest. Fans can get in on the betting action at best US sportsbooks as Joey Chestnut goes for his 15th title and Michelle Lesco defends her 2021 Mustard Belt. Scroll down below as we break down all the bets that you can make on the July 4th hot dog eating contest this weekend.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 Betting Odds

Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest will make its way back to Coney Island for the first time in two years on Monday. The best contestants from Major League Eating will be out to chase the Mustard Belt again this year with Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo as heavy favorites to win.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the men’s and women’s outright odds to win Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2022

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds

After setting the new world record at Nathan’s hot dog eating contest last year by eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, Joey Chestnut is the odds-on favorite to win the annual July 4th event.

He will look to win his 15th Nathan’s hot dog contest and is the heavy favorite to win at the best US sports betting sites. Chestnut has -3000 odds, giving him a 96.8 percent chance of winning once again.

Geoffrey Esper finished second last year and ate 50 hot dogs and buns. He will look to top Chestnut but is a long shot at +900 odds to win the hot dog eating contest.

Check out the chart below to find the best odds on the Men’s hot dog eating contest from BetOnline.

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Joey Chestnut -3000 Geoffrey Esper +900 Nick Wehry +1000 Gideon Oji +2000

Women’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds 2022

After sitting out in 2021, Miki Sudo will make her return on Monday as the heavy favorite to win the women’s hot dog eating contest. The seven-time reigning women’s champion is currently pregnant but is still favored at -5000 odds to win her eighth Mustard Belt.

While there is no real competition against Sudo, fans can cash in free bets to take the 2021 Nathan’s hot dog contest winner Michelle Lesco at +1000 odds on Monday.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the women’s hot dog contest eating contest odds in 2022.

Contestants Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest 2022 Odds Play Miki Sudo -5000 Other +700 Michelle Lesco +1000

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Prop Bets

Major League Eating is back with another competition in Brooklyn, New York for the Nathan’s Famous hot dog-eating contest.

While fans can bet on the outright winner, there are plenty of fun prop bets for the July 4th special, including totals bets for the main contestants and head-to-head matchups.

Scroll down below for the best props for Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest.

Head to Head Matchup | Nick Wehry vs Mike Sudo

Major League-eating fans can bet on head-to-head matchups at the best offshore sports betting sites. One of the best props offered is Nick Wehry vs Mike Sudo. Fans can take Wehry at -130 odds while Sudo is the underdog at +100 odds.

Check out the odds for the hot dog eating contest props bet below.

Bet Nick Wehry Mike Sudo Play Moneyline -130 +100

Geoffrey Esper Total Hot Dogs

One of the most decorated major league eaters, Geoffrey Esper holds 14 world records. He is also a two-time Hooters wing-eating champion. Esper finished second at the 2021 Nathan’s hot dog eating contest with 50 hot dogs and buns but he’s projected to push the envelope even further in 2022.

His total is set at 52.5 hotdogs with nearly pick’em odds at -115.

Check out the chart below for the best Geoffrey Esper total hotdog odds.

Geoffrey Esper Total Hot Dogs Odds Play Over 52.5 Hot Dogs -115 Under 52.5 Hot Dogs -115

Gideon Oji Total Hot Dogs

One of the tallest athletes to join Major League Eating, Gideon Oji stands at 6’9”. He can use his considerable frame to full effect and is a great candidate for Nathan’s Famous hot dog contest.

In 2016, Oji finished with 38 hot dogs and buns and will look to beat his record in 2022. This year, his total is at 41.5 hotdogs with the under being favored at -130 odds.

Below, we’ll break down the best Oji’s total hotdog odds from BetOnline.

Gideon Oji Total Hot Dogs Odds Play Under 41.5 Hot Dogs -130 Over 41.5 Hot Dogs +100

Joey Chestnut Total Hot Dogs

After setting Nathan’s hotdog contest record last year with 76 hot dogs, the best online sportsbooks are offering the best odds for Chestnut’s total hotdogs. Unlike other contenders, Chestnut is not expected to eclipse his world-record-breaking mark from a year ago.

Chesnut’s total is set at 74.5 hotdogs with the over being favored at -140 odds.

Scroll down below for the best Joey Chestnut’s total hotdog odds.

Joey Chestnut Total Hot Dogs Odds Play Over 74.5 Hot Dogs -140 Under 74.5 Hot Dogs +110

Michelle Lesco Total Hot Dogs

After nearly a decade of competing at Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest, Michelle Lesco finally won her first Mustard belt by eating 30.75 hot dogs. This year, the reigning champion total is set to 31.5 hot dogs.

Check out the chart below for the best Michelle Lesco Total hot dogs odds.

Michelle Lesco Total Hot Dogs Odds Play Over 31.5 Hot Dogs -115 Under 31.5 Hot Dogs -115

Miki Sudo Total Hot Dogs

It’s been two years since Miki Sudo competed in Nathan’s hotdog eating contest. Last year Michelle Lesco stole the title with only 30 ¾ hot dogs and buns, well under Sudo’s record of 48.5.

In 2022, Sudo’s total number set is 48.5 hotdogs with the over being favored at -105 odds.

Check the chart below for the best Miki Sudo total hotdog odds.

Miki Sudo Total Hot Dogs Odds Play Under 48.5 Hot Dogs -125 Over 48.5 Hot Dogs -105

Nick Wehry Total Hot Dogs

Nick Wehry finished in third place last year at Nathan’s hot dog eating contest with 44 hotdogs and buns. While he looks to improve his numbers this year at the historic site, the best offshore sportsbooks have him priced at a total of 49.5 hotdogs.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Nick Wehry’s total hotdog odds.