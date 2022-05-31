2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Picks, Predictions, Best Bets and Odds (May 31)

On Thursday, the 2022 NBA Finals begins; free Game 1 picks, predictions, best bets and odds are here for May 31. Our betting experts at The Sports Daily have selected the winner of Thursday night’s Celtics vs Warriors Game 1 matchup.

YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming.

Best Game 1 Picks | 2022 NBA Finals Predictions and Odds

On Thursday, Jun. 2, the NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC. During the regular season, these contenders split at one game apiece. On Dec. 17, 2021, the Warriors bested the Celtics 111-107 at TD Garden. Then, Boston defeated them 110-88 at Chase Center on Mar. 16. Stephen Curry was unable to finish this game after sustaining an ankle injury.

Entering Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors are 3.5-point favorites over the Celtics at home. Though, according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has a 60.5% chance of upsetting Golden State in Game 1. Be sure to review both teams’ injury reports prior to wagering.

2022 NBA Finals — Celtics vs Warriors Injuries — Game 1 Injury Report

Boston Celtics Injuries: PF Sam Hauser (questionable)

Golden State Warriors Injuries: SF Andre Iguodala (out indefinitely) | SF Otto Porter Jr. (questionable) | SG Gary Payton Jr. (probable) | C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Best NBA Bets: Free Celtics vs Warriors Pick — Warriors -3.5 (-110)

Additionally, the Celtics should give the Warriors an entertaining series. In the regular season, with a 1.034 rating, the C’s led the league in defensive efficiency. Of course, the Warriors ranked second in the NBA, closing out their regular season schedule with a 1.044 rating. And the home team always has the edge in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Not to mention, the Warriors ended their regular season shooting 36.6% from behind the arc, ranking fourth overall. On the other hand, the Celtics averaged 35.7% from 3-point range. The C’s ranked 12th in the league for this metric. If Boston can limit Golden State’s deadly accuracy along the arc’s perimeter, this will be a competitive series.

Celtics vs Warriors Betting Trends | NBA Finals Game 1 Predictions

Furthermore, for 2022 NBA Finals betting trends, the Celtics are 10-3 SU in their last 10 matchups versus the Warriors. Also, the Warriors are 0-2-1 ATS in their past three meetings against the Celtics. More Celtics vs Warriors betting trends for Game 1 are featured below.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Boston is 12-5 ATS in its previous 17 games played.

Next, the Celtics are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five meetings versus the Warriors.

Lastly, the C’s are 12-1 ATS in their past 13 road contests.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their previous six games played.

And Golden State is 11-0 SU in its past 11 home contests.

The total has gone under in the Warriors’ last seven home games against the Celtics.

Celtics vs Warriors Prediction | 2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Picks

Moreover, the Warriors are the best bet to win Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Gary Payton II is expected to play. He suffered a fractured elbow injury against the Grizzlies in Game 2 of the conference semifinals. Now, the Celtics are a great road team, but they play at their best after a loss. Boston is 6-0 this postseason following a loss.

Since the Warriors defeated the Mavericks in five games of the Western Conference Finals, they’ve had more time off to rest. So, Golden State should win at Chase Center on Thursday night. For the risk-takers, the C’s are 6-2 in their last eight games played on a Thursday. It’s just something to think about.

Taking everything into account, pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 211.5. Other 2022 NBA Finals predictions, best bets, odds and Game 1 picks are on the main page.

