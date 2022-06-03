2022 NBA Finals Game 2 Picks, Predictions, Best Bets and Odds (June 5)

On Sunday, the 2022 NBA Finals continues; free Game 2 picks, predictions, best bets and odds are here for June 5. Our betting analysts at The Sports Daily have selected the winner of the Celtics vs Warriors Game 2 matchup.

BetOnline odds and free NBA Finals odds are featured below.

Best Game 2 Picks | 2022 NBA Finals Predictions and Odds

On Sunday, June 5, the NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC. During the regular season, these contenders split at one game apiece. On Dec. 17, 2021, the Warriors defeated the Celtics 111-107 at TD Garden. Then, Boston bested them 110-88 at Chase Center on Mar. 16. In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the C’s defeated the Dubs 120-108 away.

Leading into Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors are four-point favorites over the Celtics at home. Upon further review of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has a 57.9% chance of upsetting Golden State again on Sunday. Be sure to review both teams’ injury reports prior to wagering.

2022 NBA Finals — Celtics vs Warriors Injuries — Game 2 Injury Report

Boston Celtics Injuries: No reported injuries

Golden State Warriors Injuries: SG Gary Payton Jr. (probable) | C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Best NBA Bets: Free Celtics vs Warriors Pick — Warriors -4 (-115)

Furthermore, the Celtics shocked a lot of basketball fans on Thursday night. A good portion of bettors were expecting Boston to defeat Golden State in Game 1. However, the C’s won by 14 points. Prior to this contest, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gave the Celtics a 60.5% chance of defeating the Warriors.

Their inside sources must have acquired vital information prior to Game 1. The Warriors are now 21-3 in Game 1 playoff appearances during the Steve Kerr era.

Additionally, in the Celtics’ 120-108 win over the Warriors at Chase Center, they outscored them 40-16 in the fourth quarter. Al Horford led Boston in scoring with 26 points. Jayson Tatum also ended his performance with another playoff double-double.

He amassed 12 points and 13 assists in 42 minutes played. Not to mention, the C’s shot 21-for-41 (51.2%) from downtown, whereas the Dubs finished 19-for-45 (42.2%) from beyond the arc.

Celtics vs Warriors Betting Trends | NBA Finals Game 2 Predictions

Moreover, for helpful 2022 NBA Finals betting trends, the Celtics are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games played. On the other hand, the Warriors are 5-2 ATS in their last seven contests. Other Celtics vs Warriors betting trends for Game 2 are available below.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Now, the C’s are 5-0-1 ATS in their past six matchups versus the Dubs.

And Boston is 7-1 SU in its last eight meetings against Golden State.

The Celtics are 5-0 SU in their previous five road contests versus the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

As for the Warriors, they are 11-1 SU in their last 12 home games.

Next, the total has gone over in 11 of Golden State’s past 16 contests when playing as the favorite.

Lastly, the total has gone under in 11 of the Warriors’ previous 14 matchups versus the Celtics.

Celtics vs Warriors Prediction | 2022 NBA Finals Game 2 Picks

Besides discussing the betting trends above, the Warriors did not pass the eye test in Game 1. They were outplayed in all facets of the game, even at the free throw line. Having extra time off actually hurt them after defeating the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

Gary Payton II was out for Game 1 as well. He is listed as probable for Game 2. Despite Stephen Curry scoring 34 points, the Warriors struggled to defend Al Horford and Jaylen Brown.

Quite a few bettors cannot picture Golden State dropping two straight games to Boston. The Celtics went on a 17-0 fourth quarter run in Game 1. Of course, the Warriors lost Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Raptors, and they went on to lose that series.

All things considered, pick the Warriors to bounce back, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 215.5. Other 2022 NBA Finals predictions, best bets, odds and Game 2 picks are on the main page.

