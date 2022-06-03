2022 NBA Finals Game 2 Props | NBA Player Props Bets (June 5)

On Sunday, the NBA Finals continues; free 2022 NBA Finals Game 2 props, odds, predictions and best NBA player props bets for the Celtics vs Warriors contest. The tip-off time for Game 2 is 8 p.m. ET. This contest will air live on ABC. The following streaming services offer free trials: YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

Each streaming service listed above carries ABC. BetOnline odds, NBA Finals Game 2 props and best NBA player props bets for the Celtics vs Warriors matchup are posted below. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

2022 NBA Finals Game 2 Props | NBA Player Props Bets

Heading into Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, our betting analysts at The Sports Daily have selected the best prop bets for the Celtics vs Warriors. Will both teams score at least 100 points in Game 2 on Sunday night? Can Stephen Curry finished with a combined total of 40 points, rebounds and assists?

Additionally, will Jaylen Brown end his performance with a minimum of four assists? Read the predictions below. Other NBA player props, Game 2 props, predictions, odds and betting picks for the 2022 NBA Finals are on the main page.

Best NBA Finals Game 2 Props Today, June 5 — Both teams to score 100+ points in Game 2 (Yes, -157)

To begin, one of the safest Game 2 props to accept for the 2022 NBA Finals pertains to both teams scoring at least 100 points. In Game 1, the Celtics bested the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. The last time the Warriors had an opponent score less than 100 points was in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks. Golden State defeated Dallas 112-87.

Not to mention, in Game 4 of the conference semifinals, the Warriors held the Grizzlies to 98 points. In the following matchup, Memphis pulverized Golden State 134-95. Likewise, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics won 102-82 over the Heat. Then, Boston defeated Miami 93-80 in Game 5. Throughout most of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, both the Celtics and Warriors have scored at least 100 points.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -157 +120

NBA Player Prop Bets Today, June 5 — Stephen Curry’s Over/Under for combined points, rebounds and assists? (Over 40.5, -108)

Next, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. These numbers add up to 37. In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Celtics, Curry finished with 34 points, five rebounds and five assists. His total came to 44 on Thursday night. His Western Conference Finals stats for each game are shown below.

Game 1 : 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists; total is 37.

: 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists; total is 37. Game 2 : 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists; total is 45.

: 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists; total is 45. Game 3 : 31 points, five rebounds and 11 assists; total is 47.

: 31 points, five rebounds and 11 assists; total is 47. Game 4 : 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists; total is 33.

: 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists; total is 33. Game 5: 15 points, three rebounds and nine assists; total is 27.

In the Warriors’ 111-107 win over the Celtics on Dec. 17, Curry accumulated 30 points, five rebounds and four assists. The total in the first regular season meeting was 39. Due to an injury sustained in the second meeting on Mar. 16, the eight-time All-Star was unable to finish the game. Based on the available data, take the over. Keep in mind that Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals was played at Chase Center.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -108 -121

Best NBA Player Props Today, June 5 — Jaylen Brown’s Over/Under for assists (Under 3.5, -154)

Lastly, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is averaging 3.6 assists per game during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. In 66 games played during the regular season, Brown averaged 3.5 assists per game. Needless to say, the sixth-year player has remained consistent. In the Celtics’ 120-108 win over the Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Brown closed out his outing with five assists.

That was the third consecutive game the forward has finished with at least five assists. Though, the odds are against him. Based on his statistics, Brown accumulated no more than three assists in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth games of the Eastern Conference Finals. Take the under for this bet. Other 2022 NBA Finals Game 2 props and NBA player props bets for the Celtics vs Warriors are on the main page.