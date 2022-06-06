2022 NBA Finals Game 3 Picks, Predictions, Best Bets and Odds (June 8)

On Wednesday, the 2022 NBA Finals continues; free Game 3 picks, predictions, best bets and odds are here for June 8. Our betting experts at The Sports Daily have picked the winner of the Warriors vs Celtics Game 3 rematch.

BetOnline odds and free NBA Finals predictions are available below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NBA Betting

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

RELATED: How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Game Today For Free June 5

Best Game 3 Picks | 2022 NBA Finals Predictions and Odds

On Wednesday, June 8, Game 3 of the NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics defeated the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. Then, Golden State recovered in Game 2, winning 107-88 at home over Boston.

Leading into Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics are 3.5-point favorites against the Warriors at TD Garden. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has a 80.6% chance of beating Golden State in Game 3. Prior to betting, feel free to study the injury reports.

2022 NBA Finals — Warriors vs Celtics Injuries — Game 3 Injury Report

Golden State Warriors Injuries: SF Andre Iguodala (questionable) | C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Boston Celtics Injuries: No reported injuries

Best NBA Bets: Free Warriors vs Celtics Pick — Warriors -4 (-115)

Moreover, the Warriors bounced back on Sunday night in Game 2. Stephen Curry led his team in scoring with 29 points. Jordan Poole also contributed 17 points in 23 minutes played. In the third quarter, Golden State outscored Boston 35-14.

Defensively, head coach Steve Kerr couldn’t have asked for a better performance. His team finished with 15 steals, and the C’s were held to less than 90 points. However, Boston is 6-0 following a loss this postseason. The Celtics will be a difficult team t0 beat two consecutive times in back-to-back matchups.

RELATED: Draymond Green On All-Defensive Second Team: “For me, it’s a slight.”

Warriors vs Celtics Betting Trends | NBA Finals Game 3 Predictions

Furthermore, regarding 2022 NBA Finals betting trends, the Warriors are 6-2 ATS in their past eight contests. Meanwhile, the Celtics are 13-6 ATS in their previous 19 games played. Other Warriors vs Celtics betting trends for Game 2 are posted below.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

First off, the Dubs are 1-5-1 ATS against the C’s in their last seven contests.

Next, the total has gone over in four of the Warriors’ past six games played.

The team is 1-5 ATS in its previous six away games.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

On the other hand, the Celtics are 8-1 SU in their past nine matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

And the total has gone under in four of Boston’s last six games played.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in 12 of the Celtics’ previous 15 meetings against the Warriors.

Warriors vs Celtics Prediction | 2022 NBA Finals Game 3 Picks

Additionally, the most important point a bettor should consider for Game 3 pertains to the Celtics’ ability to bounce back after a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. As stated above, the Celtics are 6-0 following a loss this postseason. Now, Boston could lose two straight games against the Warriors at some point in this series. But will the C’s earn their second loss to the Dubs in Game 3? Nah, we’re not counting on it.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, gamblers know something is up for Game 3. The Celtics have an 80.6% probability of defeating the Warriors at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Therefore, pick the Celtics to recover in Game 3, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 212.5. More 2022 NBA Finals predictions, best bets, odds and Game 3 picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: Warriors Bounce Back in Game Two, Curry Drops 29

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in California and Massachusetts.

NBA Betting Offers | 2022 NBA Finals Game 3 Picks and Best Bets for Warriors vs Celtics