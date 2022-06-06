2022 NBA Finals Game 3 Props | NBA Player Props and Bets (June 8)

On Wednesday, the NBA Finals continues; free 2022 NBA Finals Game 3 props, odds, predictions and best NBA player props bets for the Warriors vs Celtics matchup. The start time for Game 3 is 9 p.m. ET. The NBA Finals airs live on ABC, and YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream carry the network.

All three streaming services offer a free trial. BetOnline odds, NBA Finals Game 3 props and best NBA player props bets for the Warriors vs Celtics contest are featured below. Other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

2022 NBA Finals Game 3 Props | NBA Player Props Bets

For Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals, our betting experts at The Sports Daily have picked the best prop bets for the Warriors vs Celtics. Will both teams score at least 100 points in Game 2 on Sunday night? Can Stephen Curry finished with a combined total of 40 points, rebounds and assists?

Additionally, will Jaylen Brown end his performance with a minimum of four assists? Read the predictions below. Other NBA player props, Game 3 props, predictions, odds and betting picks for the 2022 NBA Finals are on the main page.

Best NBA Finals Game 3 Props Today, June 8 — First-half winner (Celtics)

First off, entering Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics are 6-0 following a loss this postseason. According to BetOnline oddsmakers, Boston is a 3.5-point favorite over Golden State at TD Garden. So, bettors are expecting the C’s to win this third matchup over the Dubs.

In Game 1, the Celtics led the halftime score 56-54. Then, for Game 2, the Warriors led 52-50 at halftime. Considering Game 3 is taking place at TD Garden, there is a good chance the Celtics will have the lead again at the end of the first half.

Bet Celtics Warriors BetOnline Free Play Odds -114 -117

NBA Player Prop Bets Today, June 8 — Draymond Green’s Over/Under for points (Under 8.5, -126)

Next, Warriors forward Draymond Green is averaging 8.4 points per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Though, in this NBA Finals series against the Celtics, Green is averaging only four points per game. In Game 1, the four-time All-Star scored four points. Then, the 10-year veteran put up nine points in Game 2 on Sunday night.

In the first, third, fourth and fifth games of the Western Conference Finals, Green generated at least 10 points per game. In Game 5, the three-time NBA champion finished with 17 points. Factoring in nine of the 18 games played this postseason, Green has scored at least nine points.

Furthermore, a 50% chance either way is not helpful in the slightest. Since Green struggled against the Grizzlies offensively during the conference semifinals, take the under for Game 3. The Celtics are the best defensive team in the league, and they surpass expectations after every playoff loss.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -104 -126

Best NBA Player Props Today, June 8 — Jayson Tatum to earn at least one steal in Game 3 (Yes, -251)

Finally, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is averaging 1.2 steals per game during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. In the first and second games of the 2022 NBA Finals, Tatum finished with one steal. However, in the third, fourth and fifth games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the three-time All-Star failed to acquire at least one steal in each contest.

Thus far, the fifth-year player has kept things interesting against the Warriors. While he has yet to pick up his first block in this series, the steals metric is the only statistic that matters for this prop bet. Yes, Tatum will end his Game 3 outing with at least one steal. Other 2022 NBA Finals Game 3 props and NBA player props bets for the Warriors vs Celtics are on the main page.