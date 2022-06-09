2022 NBA Finals Game 4 Picks, Predictions, Best Bets and Odds (June 10)

On Friday, the 2022 NBA Finals continues; free NBA Finals Game 4 picks, predictions, best bets and odds are here for June 10. Our betting experts and basketball analysts at The Sports Daily have picked the winner of the Warriors vs Celtics Game 4 rematch.

BetOnline odds and free NBA Finals predictions are available below.

Best Game 4 Picks | 2022 NBA Finals Predictions and Odds

On Friday, June 10, Game 4 of the NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics bested the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. Then, Golden State bounced back in Game 2, winning 107-88 at home over Boston.

Next, in Game 3, the Celtics defeated the Warriors 116-100 at TD Garden. For Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics are four-point favorites over the Warriors at TD Garden. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has a 75.4% chance of winning their second straight game over Golden State in Game 4.

2022 NBA Finals — Warriors vs Celtics Injuries — Game 4 Injury Report

Golden State Warriors Injuries: SF Andre Iguodala (questionable) | PG Stephen Curry (probable) | SF Otto Porter Jr. (probable) | C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Boston Celtics Injuries: PF Robert Williams III (probable)

Best NBA Bets: Free Warriors vs Celtics Pick — Warriors +4 (-112)

Furthermore, it was business as usual for the Celtics in Game 3. In their 116-100 win at TD Garden, Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 27 points in 40 minutes played. Not to mention, Jayson Tatum put up 26 points as well. The C’s scored 68 first-half points, and the Dubs were simply outmatched on Wednesday night. Needless to say, if you took the Celtics to win the first half, you made bank.

Meanwhile, other than Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors never found their groove. Curry led the team in scoring with 31 points in 37 minutes played. He sank six 3-pointers, shooting 6-for-11 overall from downtown. The C’s also outrebounded the Dubs 47-31. Although Golden State generated 33 points to begin the second half, Boston held the away team to just 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Warriors vs Celtics Betting Trends | NBA Finals Game 4 Predictions

Additionally, for 2022 NBA Finals betting trends, the Warriors are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games played. On the flip side, the Celtics are 5-2 ATS in their past seven contests. More Warriors vs Celtics betting trends for Game 4 are featured below.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 1-6-1 ATS versus the Celtics in their previous eight games played.

Also, the total has gone over in four of Golden State’s last five contests.

And the Warriors are 1-6 ATS in their past seven road games.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Now, the Celtics are 14-6 SU in their last 20 contests..

The total has gone over in six of Boston’s previous nine games played in June.

Lastly, the total has gone under in 12 of the Celtics’ past 16 matchups versus the Warriors.

Warriors vs Celtics Prediction | 2022 NBA Finals Game 4 Picks

Moreover, the Celtics are now 7-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Having said that, the C’s have struggled to win consecutive games this postseason. They won back-to-back contests in the sixth and seventh games of the conference semifinals. And they won the fourth and fifth games of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, it can’t be this easy for Boston. If the C’s win Game 4, this series is over.

The Dubs will win at least one game at TD Garden in this series. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index shows the Celtics with a 74.5% probability of winning Game 4 on Friday night. Though, this is likely a trap. Pick the Warriors to win Game 4, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 214.5. More 2022 NBA Finals Game 4 picks, predictions, best bets and odds are on the main page.

