2022 NBA Finals Game 5 Picks, Predictions, Best Bets and Odds (June 13)

Best Game 5 Picks | 2022 NBA Finals Predictions and Odds

On Monday, June 13, Game 5 of the NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics defeated the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. Then, the Warriors recovered in Game 2, besting the Celtics 107-88 at home.

Next, in Game 3, the Celtics beat the Warriors 116-100 at TD Garden. On Friday, Golden State bounced back on the road, winning 107-97 in Game 4. Now, the Warriors are 3.5-point favorites over the Celtics at Chase Center for Game 5. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the C’s have a 51.8% chance of beating the Dubs in Game 5.

2022 NBA Finals — Celtics vs Warriors Injuries — Game 5 Injury Report

Boston Celtics Injuries: PF Robert Williams III (probable)

Golden State Warriors Injuries: SF Andre Iguodala (probable) | PG Stephen Curry (probable) | SF Otto Porter Jr. (probable) | SG Gary Payton II (probable) | C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Best NBA Bets: Free Celtics vs Warriors Pick — Celtics +3.5 (-110)

Entering Game 4, some bettors were expecting the Celtics to win back-to-back contests against the Warriors. Though, winning consecutive games has been a tall order for Boston throughout the 2022 NBA Playoffs. In the Warriors’ 107-97 road win over the Celtics at TD Garden, Stephen Curry finished his performance with another double-double. He accumulated 43 points and 10 rebounds in 41 minutes played.

Curry proved to the basketball world once again that he is the most valuable player of this series. In the fourth quarter, Golden State pulled away from Boston. The Warriors outscored them 28-19 in the final minutes to even the series. Not to mention, the Dubs outrebounded the C’s 55-42 in Game 4. Everyone knows the Celtics are the most winning team after a loss this postseason. But when will their streak end?

Celtics vs Warriors Betting Trends | NBA Finals Game 5 Predictions

Furthermore, for 2022 NBA Finals betting trends, the Celtics are 13-7 ATS in their past 20 contests. Also, the Warriors are 7-3 ATS in their previous 10 games played. Other Celtics vs Warriors betting trends for Game 5 are posted below.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

First off, the Celtics are 8-3 SU in their last 11 matchups versus the Warriors.

And the total has gone under in eight of Boston’s past nine road meetings against Golden State.

Next, the Celtics are 13-2 ATS in their previous 15 road games.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

On the other hand, the Warriors are 12-1 SU in their past 13 home contests.

To add to the trends above, Golden State is 5-1 ATS in its last six games when playing as the favorite.

Also, the total has gone over in four of the Warriors’ previous six contests.

Celtics vs Warriors Prediction | 2022 NBA Finals Game 5 Picks

Additionally, the Celtics are still 7-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While bettors wanted to see the C’s beat the Dubs again at TD Garden in Game 4, a lot of experienced gamblers knew something was up. The veterans didn’t take the bait this time. As for Game 5, Boston is in an undesirable spot. The team is undefeated after a loss this postseason. However, this is definitely a road game the C’s cannot afford to lose.

If the Celtics continue to win after a loss, they could very well win the 2022 NBA Finals. Boston would win Game 5, Golden State would win Game 6 and then Boston could win its 18th NBA championship in Game 7. This is only if the C’s can maintain this pattern. In short, pick the Celtics to win Game 5, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 212.5. Other 2022 NBA Finals Game 5 picks, predictions, best bets and odds are on the main page.

