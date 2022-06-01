2022 NBA Finals Props | Best NBA Finals Prop Bets and Odds

On Thursday, the NBA Finals kicks off; free 2022 NBA Finals props, odds, predictions and best NBA Finals prop bets for the Celtics vs Warriors series are featured here. The tip-off time for Game 1 is 9 p.m. ET. The contest will air live on ABC. These streaming services offer free trials and carry ABC: YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

BetOnline odds, NBA Finals props and best NBA Finals prop bets for the Celtics-Warriors series are featured below. Over the next couple of days, the lines and prop bet odds will differ from one sportsbook to another. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

The Best NBA Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

BetOnline and MyBookie are offering $1,000 bonuses today. Including Bovada, these sportsbooks listed below are the best for NBA betting during the 2022 NBA Finals. Click below to register.

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

RELATED: 2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Picks, Predictions, Best Bets And Odds (May 31)

2022 NBA Finals Props | Best NBA Finals Prop Bets

Entering Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, our betting experts at The Sports Daily have picked the best prop bets for the Celtics vs Warriors series. Will there be an overtime game in the 2022 NBA Finals? Can Jayson Tatum score at least 29 points in Game 1?

In addition to the Warriors winning tonight, will Draymond Green finish with a minimum five assists in Game 1 at Chase Center? Read the predictions below. Other NBA player props, predictions, odds and betting picks are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets Today, June 2 — Will there be overtime in the 2022 NBA Finals? (No, -5000)

First off, the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 124-114 in overtime in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. That was the last time bettors witnessed an overtime game during the NBA Finals. So, extra time is a rarity. However, overtime games are more common for this Golden State dynasty. During the 2015 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers, games 1 and 2 were pushed to overtime.

Moreover, on Dec. 11, 2015, the Celtics lost to the Warriors in double-overtime at TD Garden. The final score was 124-119. And Golden State improved to 24-0. But that was during the regular season. All things considered, were all these contests just anomalies? Yeah, considering extra time during the NBA Finals is highly unusual. It’s why bettors should not expect at least one overtime game in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds +950 -5000

RELATED: Celtics Center Al Horford Guaranteed $5 million For Next Season

NBA Player Prop Bets Today, June 2 — Jayson Tatum’s point total for Game 1 (Over 28.5, -108)

Next, Celtics guard Jayson Tatum is averaging 27 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. During the Eastern Conference Finals, the three-time All-Star averaged 25 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Tatum has to score a minimum 29 points to reach the over mark. On Dec. 17, the guard scored 27 points at TD Garden against the Warriors in 42 minutes played. Then, Tatum put up 26 points in the Mar. 16 matchup at Chase Center.

In both regular season meetings, he fell short of the 29-point mark. While he is still the most valuable player for the Celtics, oddsmakers are expecting the Warriors to win Game 1. Tatum will likely score at least 29 points in a losing effort, considering he reached that mark three times against the Heat during the Eastern Conference Finals. Though, the statistics listed here might not be enough to convince some bettors.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -108 -121

RELATED: Erik Spoelstra On Jimmy Butler’s 3-point Shot: “That Was The Right Look.”

Best NBA Player Props Today, June 2 — Draymond Green to have at least five assists and Warriors win Game 1 (Yes, -141)

Finally, Warriors forward Draymond Green is averaging 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The 10-year veteran averaged 5.6 assists per game against the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals as well. In Game 1 versus Dallas, Green finished with three assists.

Then, in the following two games, he ended his performance with five assists. Next, in Game 4, the four-time All-Star closed out his outing with six assists. For Game 5, he finished with nine assists. This is a fair bet. Nonetheless, will the Warriors win? The team is 3.5-point favorite over Boston in Game 1. Other Celtics vs Warriors bets are on the main page.