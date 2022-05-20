2022 PGA Championship Live Updates For The Second Round At Southern Hills

Here are live updates for the 2022 PGA Championship. The leader of the second round at 2:30 p.m. ET is 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas of Louisville, who is in the clubhouse after a 36-hole score of -6. The first round leader, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is second at -5. Americans Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge are tied for third at -4. Those at -3 are American Matt Kuchar, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, and Chile’s Mito Pereira. Of the golfers in the top eight, only Thomas has finished his round. (All times Eastern).

2:37 PM–Signature group of Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are set to tee off.