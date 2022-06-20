NHL News and Rumors

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan

Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals is set to take place tonight between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche. Continue reading below to get our best Stanley Cup Finals picks of the night.

How To Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2022 | Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Betting Guide

    • 🏒 Stanley Cup 2022: ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Colorado Avalanche

  • 🥅 Starting Goalies: Pavel Francouz, Andrei Vasilevskiy
  • 📅 Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Game 3 Date: June 20, 2022
  • 🕛 Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Game 3 Time: 8:00 p.m.
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
  • 🏟 NHL Arena: Amalie Arena
  • 🎲 Stanley Cup 2022 Odds: Avalanche (-110), Lightning (-110)

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning currently see the Avalanche holding a 2-0 lead. They came away with an impressive 7-0 victory in game two of the series.

The odds are interesting here considering how well the Avalanche have played in the first two games of the series. This line is going to be the classic pick’em

Check out the odds between the Avalanche and Lightning below.

Bet Avalanche Lightning Play
Moneyline -110 -110 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-265) -1.5 (+225) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 6 (+100) Under 6 (-120) BetOnline logo

NHL Betting Trends | Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Betting Trends

Betting trends are interesting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ve seen a hefty amount of games go over so far, which means this trend could continue. The Avalanche and Lightning have had weird trends, but we still have a few that you can check out below to help you make the best pick possible.

Colorado Avalanche

  • Avalanche are 5-0 in their last 5 games.
  • The Avalanche are 7-0 on the road this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

  • The under is 7-0 in the Lightning’s last seven games when playing on one day’s rest.
  • The Lightning are 8-1 on their home ice this playoff.

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Best Bets | Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 Picks

Colorado is unquestionably the favorite to win the series right now, especially with a 2-0 lead. However, we must acknowledge that Tampa Bay has done an excellent job of bouncing back in series during the NHL playoffs, and Colorado has to realize this.

Picking the Colorado Avalanche to win this game outright is the best bet of the night. It’s difficult to bet against them given how brilliantly they’ve played throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the regular season this year. The Avalanche looked dominant in the first two games of the series, and unless the Tampa Bay Lightning can rally, this is a series that the Avalanche will most likely win. It won’t be easy for them to win their third game in a row, especially in Tampa Bay, but if there’s one team that’s going to do so, it will be Colorado.

Both teams are well aware that whoever wins this game will be in a completely different position. If Tampa Bay wins this game, they will be right back into the series. If Colorado wins this one, this series is about as good as over. Tampa Bay should play with a little more ferocity in this one, but it won’t matter because the Avalanche are going to win this game outright.

NHL News and Rumors
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
