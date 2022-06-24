2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 Odds Predictions and Best Bets

Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals is set to take place tonight between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche. Continue reading below to get our best Stanley Cup Finals picks of the night. Colorado has a chance to win the cup tonight.3

How to Bet on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

Click here to get your betting bonus for the Stanley Cup Finals Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 at BetOnline Get a $1,000 sports betting bonus, plus 2 free NHL bets Place your free bets on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

The Best NHL Betting Sites for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

RELATED: The Best NHL Betting Sites

How To Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2022 | Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Betting Guide

🏒 Stanley Cup 2022: Tampa Bay Lightning vs Colorado Avalanche

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Colorado Avalanche 🥅 Starting Goalies: Pavel Francouz, Andrei Vasilevskiy

Pavel Francouz, Andrei Vasilevskiy 📅 Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Game 5 Date: June 24, 2022

June 24, 2022 🕛 Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Game 5 Time : 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 p.m. 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 NHL Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena 🎲 Stanley Cup 2022 Odds: Avalanche (-190), Lightning (+160)

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning currently see the Avalanche holding a 3-1 lead. They came away with an impressive 7-0 victory in game two of the series. Then, the Lightning bounced back and won game 3 before losing in game 4.

The odds now see the Avalanche coming in as a somewhat heavy favorite in hockey, but it’s deserved for how well they’ve played.

Check out the odds between the Avalanche and Lightning below.

RELATED: The Best Offshore Sportsbooks

NHL Betting Trends | Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Betting Trends

Betting trends are interesting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ve seen a hefty amount of games go over so far, which means this trend could continue. The Avalanche and Lightning have had weird trends, but we still have a few that you can check out below to help you make the best pick possible.

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche are 4-1 in their last 5 games.

The Avalanche are 7-2 on their home ice this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The under is 7-0 in the Lightning’s last seven games when playing on one day’s rest.

The Lightning are 5-6 on the road this playoff.

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Best Bets | Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 Picks

There is really no other way to describe what the Colorado Avalanche are accomplishing this season—we’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. With 119 points, they ended the regular season as perhaps the best club in hockey outside of the Florida Panthers. They later entered the Stanley Cup playoffs and demolished every team they’ve faced.

They swept oth the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers. To the rest of the NHL, their series against the Edmonton Oilers served as a wake-up call that they are the team to beat in this league.

Getting the job done won’t be easy for them, but given how they’ve been playing lately, they have more than enough talent to get the job done. It should be a good game for them because Colorado has so much confidence right now. However, the Tampa Bay Lightning could be able to regroup and win this game.

The Colorado Avalanche to win this game outright on the moneyline is the choice of the evening. For the majority of the series and the whole year, we have bet on the Colorado Avalanche, and they have typically delivered for us. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be playing against the odds in this game, but the Colorado Avalanche are simply too good to ignore due to how well they’ve played this season.

Place your bets at BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.