Simplification and Skippylongstocking Entered For Saturday’s West Virginia Derby

The 2022 West Virginia Derby was given a boost with two big names entered this week. Simplification, who was fourth in the Kentucky Derby earlier this season, plus recent Belmont Stakes third Skippylongstocking are heading to the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort this Saturday for the $500,000 Grade 3 contest.

What Time/Date Is The 2022 West Virginia Derby?

Run over 9f (1m1f) the West Virginia Derby is a Grade 3 stakes race for 3 year-olds staged at Mountaineer Park, West Virginia

🕙Time: Meeting Starts 2:00pm EDT

📅Date: Saturday 6th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: Mountaineer Park, West Virginia

💰 Purse: $500,000

📺 TV: Sky

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Steven M. Asmussen has won the West Virginia Derby 5 times in the past – he has King Ottoman entered

Kentucky Derby Fourth Simplification A Big Name Entered

Simplification, who finished a fine fourth in the Kentucky Derby, and recent Belmont Stakes third Skippylongstocking, are two of the big names engaged for Saturday’s $500,000 Grade 3 West Virginia Derby at the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort (Saturday, Aug. 6th). Both can be expected to be popular in the horse racing betting for this 1m1f race and are two of the seven 3 year-olds entered at this stage.

Trained by Antonio Sano, Simplification has had a useful season despite only winning once. The 3-year-old won the Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park back on 5th March and then he finished third in the Grade One Florida Derby in April.

A 3 1/2 length running on fourth in the Kentucky Derby at Belmont Park was another top effort, but he was last seen running a slightly disappointing 6th (of 9) in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

The horse has been given just over 2 months off to freshen up for the remainder of the season, with Saturday’s West Virginia Derby his likely return run target.

Trained by Antonio Sano, his son and assistant – Alessandro “Alex” Sano – said.

“He got here Saturday around noon, he has been doing well on the track and he likes the environment—it has been in the mid-60s in the morning. He’s comfortable. (Aug. 1) was his first day on the track and the exercise rider said the horse was very happy. He has always done well when he ships, and so far he is checking all the boxes.”

Sano added that the stable is taking one race at a time with the horse, but the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby (G1) at Parx Racing Sept. 24th remains the main target after Saturday’s West Virginia Derby.

Simplification has been given post position No. 2 and jockey Jose Lezcano will ride the horse for the first time.

Skipplongstocking Also Heading To West Virginia

The Saffie A Joseph Jr-trained Skippylongstocking, has been mixing it in top company this season and was last seen running a cracking third in the Belmont Stakes on 11th June. Prior to that the 3 year-old was fifth in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico – finishing one place ahead of Simplification.

His trainer said “He has been training well (since the Belmont), this race has been the main target.”

Skippylongstocking, will head to the Mountaineer venue two days before the West Virginia Derby, and has been allocated post position No. 7 with jockey Edwin Gonzalez getting the leg-up on the horse for the first time.

Others West Virginia Derby Horses To Note

We The People, also holds an entry for Saturday’s Grade 3. He was last seen running fourth in the Belmont Stakes (1m4f) – beaten 7 lengths – after leading for much of the way that day. Before that the colt by Constitution went into many a notebook after bolting up in the Peter Pan (G3) Stakes at Belmont by more than 10 lengths at the West Virginia Derby distance. Therefore, the drop back in trip here is sure to be a big plus and this Rodolphe Brissett-trained 3 year-old is sure to be very popular in the West Virginia Derby horse racing betting market.

Trainer Brad Cox had five horses in mind for race but has decided to enter Home Brew, a winner of his last two outings: the Oaklawn Stakes at Oaklawn Park and the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park in New Jersey. The 3 year-old colt has won four of his six races so far in his career.

Finally, trainer Steve Asmussen, who has won five past runnings of the West Virginia Derby – the most succesful trainer in the race, entered King Ottoman, who won the Texas Derby at Lone Star Park before finishing a respectable third in the Indiana Derby on 9th July – beaten only 3 lenghts.

Recent West Virginia Derby Winners

2021 – Mr Wireless

2020 – No Race

2019 – Mr Money

2018 – Mr Freeze

2017 – Colonelsdarktemper

2016 – Cupid

2015 – Madefromlucky

2014 – Tapiture

2013 – Departing

2012 – Macho Macho

Watch Mr. Wireless Winning The 2021 West Virginia Derby Again