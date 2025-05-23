Tennis News and Rumors

2022 WTA Finals Champion Caroline Garcia Says This Is Her Last French Open

Wendi Oliveros
Caroline Garcia

31-year-old Caroline Garcia of France, formerly ranked World No. 4 in singles and World No. 2 in doubles, announced on Friday that this will be her final French Open.  Garcia is the 2022 WTA Finals champion. She also won two French Open doubles titles in 2016 and 2022 with Kristina Mladenovic.

Garcia had been a mainstay on the tour.  Last year, she publicly stepped away to focus on her mental health which she said was jeopardized by awful social media commentary following match losses.

She got engaged last year and returned to tennis in 2025 with a renewed spirit and love of the journey.  Garcia arrives at her home tournament and announces it is her final one in Paris.  She did not say when she will officially retire, but it appears imminent.

Caroline Garcia’s Legacy

Garcia revived French women’s tennis in the past decade.  She has accomplished great feats in singles and doubles, but leaves the sport most importantly with a reputation as a good person and one that her peers gravitate toward.  This was evident after she started her Tennis Insider Club podcast last year.  Many top ranked players were guests on it, and this spring, she hosted her first-ever live episode with Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari as her guests.

Garcia’s Final French Open

With her best French Open singles result coming in 2017 with a quarterfinal appearance, fans hope that Garcia makes a deep run again this year. Caroine Garcia opens her final French Open campaign on Sunday in a first-round singles match against Bernarda Pera.

Garcia and her French compatriot Diane Parry received a wildcard to play doubles; their match schedule has yet to be released.

In her social media post announcing her upcoming retirement, Garcia said she will share what comes next in the near future.  Whatever it is, we know she will excel at it. Congratulations Caroline Garcia on an exemplary tennis career.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
