2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Course Preview

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour stops at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links for the second Pro-Am event this year. The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off on Thursday and will be played at some of the most iconic courses in the US, including the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula.

In the Pro-Am format, players will have to rotate around three courses from Thursday to Saturday.

For a breakdown of the different AT&T Pebble Beach courses and their features, scroll down below.

AT&T Pebble Beach Course Preview

For golfers on the PGA Tour, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am marks the last time they will be navigating a multi-course rotation. While the rotation has been a fun addition to the tour, it has made it harder to analyze data, specifically, strokes gained data. Multiple courses also add another variable to the field, as players aren’t playing on the same courses under the same conditions.

AT&T Pebble Beach is one of the most iconic courses in the US. Along with hosting some of the most famous golf tournaments, there have been six U.S. Open championships played at Pebble Beach.

The field will be rotating between the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula from Thursday through to Saturday. These courses present some difficult challenges but this is still a Pro-Am event, which means it isn’t designed to be too overwhelming for amateurs.

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of the smallest greens on the tour, measuring up at 3,500 square feet in average green size. With the small greens, players will need to make sure they are hitting the fairways and dialing in on approach shots.

The Pebble Beach greens also yield one of the lowest Greens in Regulation percentages, meaning shots gained around the green is a key stat to look at this weekend.

The course removes any advantages for long hitters due to the angular hole layout. The average driving distance is 274 yards at Pebble Beach.

Spyglass Hill

Out of the three courses at Pebble Peach, Spyglass Hill will be the most difficult test. The course has five holes exposed to the coast and the other holes are tree-lined to protect from the elements.

If it’s windy, Spyglass Hill will certainly be the most difficult test of the three. Spyglass Hill is the longest of the three courses coming in at 7,035 yards featuring four Par 4s under 400 yards. But when the winds are down, it’s an easier course than Pebble Beach.

Monterey Peninsula

The Monterey Peninsula is the easiest course of the three. This is the course that players usually capitalize on, especially when the weather is favorable.

The course measures 6,958 yards at a Par 71. It features five Par-3, four Par-5s, and nine Par-4s.

The Par-5s should be the easiest holes all week and will provide a lot of birdie and eagle opportunities.

