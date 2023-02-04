The PGA Tour returns to the picturesque Pebble Beach, one of the most celebrated golf venues, for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – one of the year’s most anticipated pro-am events. The tournament is played held across three magnificent courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course. Each professional golfer in the competition is paired with a celebrity partner, and the teams take turns playing a round on each course before the cut is made on Saturday. The final showdown on Sunday will be held on the challenging and breathtaking Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Kurt Kitayama made a strong showing on Friday at Pebble Beach with a score of 2 under, securing the 36-hole lead with a one-shot advantage over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Hank Lebioda. The leaderboard is tightly packed, and with inclement weather in the forecast for the weekend, including rain and wind, it promises to be a thrilling and intense conclusion to the tournament.

Here are all the Saturday Tee Times for the third round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula. All times listed are Eastern Time.

Saturday Tee Times At Pebble Beach – Hole 1:

Tee time Players 10:30 a.m. Doc Redman, Taylor Pendrith 10:41 a.m. D.A. Points, Chris Stroud 10:52 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Kevin Kisner 11:03 a.m. Kevin Roy, Marcel Siem 11:14 a.m. David Lingmerth, Joseph Bramlett 11:25 a.m. Alex Smalley, Mark Hubbard 11:36 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin 11:47 a.m. MJ Daffue, Ben Silverman 11:58 a.m. Kevin Chappell, Keith Mitchell 12:09 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer 12:20 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Danny Willett 12:31 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar 12:42 p.m. Garret Reband, Harrison Endycott

Saturday Tee Times At Pebble Beach – Hole 10:

Tee time Players 10:30 a.m. Troy Merritt, William McGirt 10:41 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair 10:52 a.m. Thomas Detry, Seamus Power 11:03 a.m. Vincent Norrman, Tyson Alexander 11:14 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Brandon Wu 11:25 a.m. Peter Malnati 11:36 a.m. Cody Gribble, Maverick McNealy 11:47 a.m. Charles Porter, Carl Yuan 11:58 a.m. Jonathan Byrd, Charley Hoffman 12:09 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Dylan Frittelli 12:20 p.m. Camilo Villegas, Erik van Rooyen 12:31 p.m. James Hahn, Brendon Todd 12:42 p.m. John Pak, Dean Burmester

Saturday Tee Times At Spyglass Hill – Hole 1:

Tee time Players 10:30 a.m. Robert Garrigus, Greg Chalmers 10:41 a.m. Scott Brown, J.B. Holmes 10:52 a.m. Adam Long, Andrew Putnam 11:03 a.m. Anders Albertson, S.H. Kim 11:14 a.m. Adam Schenk 11:25 a.m. Brian Gay, Scott Piercy 11:36 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Martin Trainer 11:47 a.m. Eric Cole, Erik Barnes 11:58 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Doug Ghim 12:09 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Aaron Baddeley 12:20 p.m. Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard 12:31 p.m. Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab 12:42 p.m. Augusto Nunez, Nico Echavarria

Saturday Tee Times At Spyglass Hill – Hole 10:

Tee time Players 10:30 a.m. Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler 10:41 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson 10:52 a.m. Harry Higgs, Dylan Wu 11:03 a.m. Trevor Cone, Andrew Novak 11:14 a.m. Ben Martin, Michael Kim 11:25 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover 11:36 a.m. Austin Cook, Ryan Moore 11:47 a.m. Matti Schmid, Paul O’Hara 11:58 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Brent Grant 12:09 p.m. Fabian Gomez 12:20 p.m. Bo Van Pelt, Nick Taylor 12:31 p.m. Ben Taylor, Harry Hall 12:42 p.m. Brandon Matthews, Austin Eckroat

Saturday Tee Times At Monterey Peninsula – Hole 1:

Tee time Players 10:30 a.m. Tom Johnson, Luke Donald 10:41 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Will Gordon 10:52 a.m. Taylor Moore, Jimmy Walker 11:03 a.m. Trevor Werbylo, Carson Young 11:14 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings 11:25 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Tom Hoge 11:36 a.m. Sean O’Hair, Nick Watney 11:47 a.m. Zecheng Dou, Kyle Westmoreland 11:58 a.m. Davis Riley, Wesley Bryan 12:09 p.m. Justin Rose, Chad Ramey 12:20 p.m. Geoff Ogilvy, Jonas Blixt 12:31 p.m. Ben Griffin, Robby Shelton 12:42 p.m. Michael Gligic, Callum Tarren

Saturday Tee Times At Monterey Peninsula – Hole 10: