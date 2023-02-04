The PGA Tour returns to the picturesque Pebble Beach, one of the most celebrated golf venues, for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – one of the year’s most anticipated pro-am events. The tournament is played held across three magnificent courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course. Each professional golfer in the competition is paired with a celebrity partner, and the teams take turns playing a round on each course before the cut is made on Saturday. The final showdown on Sunday will be held on the challenging and breathtaking Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Kurt Kitayama made a strong showing on Friday at Pebble Beach with a score of 2 under, securing the 36-hole lead with a one-shot advantage over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Hank Lebioda. The leaderboard is tightly packed, and with inclement weather in the forecast for the weekend, including rain and wind, it promises to be a thrilling and intense conclusion to the tournament.
Here are all the Saturday Tee Times for the third round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula. All times listed are Eastern Time.
Saturday Tee Times At Pebble Beach – Hole 1:
|Tee time
|Players
|10:30 a.m.
|Doc Redman, Taylor Pendrith
|10:41 a.m.
|D.A. Points, Chris Stroud
|10:52 a.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Kevin Kisner
|11:03 a.m.
|Kevin Roy, Marcel Siem
|11:14 a.m.
|David Lingmerth, Joseph Bramlett
|11:25 a.m.
|Alex Smalley, Mark Hubbard
|11:36 a.m.
|Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin
|11:47 a.m.
|MJ Daffue, Ben Silverman
|11:58 a.m.
|Kevin Chappell, Keith Mitchell
|12:09 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer
|12:20 p.m.
|Viktor Hovland, Danny Willett
|12:31 p.m.
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar
|12:42 p.m.
|Garret Reband, Harrison Endycott
Saturday Tee Times At Pebble Beach – Hole 10:
|Tee time
|Players
|10:30 a.m.
|Troy Merritt, William McGirt
|10:41 a.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair
|10:52 a.m.
|Thomas Detry, Seamus Power
|11:03 a.m.
|Vincent Norrman, Tyson Alexander
|11:14 a.m.
|Ted Potter, Jr., Brandon Wu
|11:25 a.m.
|Peter Malnati
|11:36 a.m.
|Cody Gribble, Maverick McNealy
|11:47 a.m.
|Charles Porter, Carl Yuan
|11:58 a.m.
|Jonathan Byrd, Charley Hoffman
|12:09 p.m.
|Henrik Norlander, Dylan Frittelli
|12:20 p.m.
|Camilo Villegas, Erik van Rooyen
|12:31 p.m.
|James Hahn, Brendon Todd
|12:42 p.m.
|John Pak, Dean Burmester
Saturday Tee Times At Spyglass Hill – Hole 1:
|Tee time
|Players
|10:30 a.m.
|Robert Garrigus, Greg Chalmers
|10:41 a.m.
|Scott Brown, J.B. Holmes
|10:52 a.m.
|Adam Long, Andrew Putnam
|11:03 a.m.
|Anders Albertson, S.H. Kim
|11:14 a.m.
|Adam Schenk
|11:25 a.m.
|Brian Gay, Scott Piercy
|11:36 a.m.
|Hank Lebioda, Martin Trainer
|11:47 a.m.
|Eric Cole, Erik Barnes
|11:58 a.m.
|Kurt Kitayama, Doug Ghim
|12:09 p.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Aaron Baddeley
|12:20 p.m.
|Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard
|12:31 p.m.
|Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab
|12:42 p.m.
|Augusto Nunez, Nico Echavarria
Saturday Tee Times At Spyglass Hill – Hole 10:
|Tee time
|Players
|10:30 a.m.
|Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler
|10:41 a.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson
|10:52 a.m.
|Harry Higgs, Dylan Wu
|11:03 a.m.
|Trevor Cone, Andrew Novak
|11:14 a.m.
|Ben Martin, Michael Kim
|11:25 a.m.
|Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover
|11:36 a.m.
|Austin Cook, Ryan Moore
|11:47 a.m.
|Matti Schmid, Paul O’Hara
|11:58 a.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Brent Grant
|12:09 p.m.
|Fabian Gomez
|12:20 p.m.
|Bo Van Pelt, Nick Taylor
|12:31 p.m.
|Ben Taylor, Harry Hall
|12:42 p.m.
|Brandon Matthews, Austin Eckroat
Saturday Tee Times At Monterey Peninsula – Hole 1:
|Tee time
|Players
|10:30 a.m.
|Tom Johnson, Luke Donald
|10:41 a.m.
|Trey Mullinax, Will Gordon
|10:52 a.m.
|Taylor Moore, Jimmy Walker
|11:03 a.m.
|Trevor Werbylo, Carson Young
|11:14 a.m.
|Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings
|11:25 a.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Tom Hoge
|11:36 a.m.
|Sean O’Hair, Nick Watney
|11:47 a.m.
|Zecheng Dou, Kyle Westmoreland
|11:58 a.m.
|Davis Riley, Wesley Bryan
|12:09 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Chad Ramey
|12:20 p.m.
|Geoff Ogilvy, Jonas Blixt
|12:31 p.m.
|Ben Griffin, Robby Shelton
|12:42 p.m.
|Michael Gligic, Callum Tarren
Saturday Tee Times At Monterey Peninsula – Hole 10:
|Tee time
|Players
|10:30 a.m.
|Ben Crane, Bill Haas
|10:41 a.m.
|Jason Dufner, Russell Knox
|10:52 a.m.
|S.Y. Noh, Kevin Tway
|11:03 a.m.
|RJ Manko, Justin Lower
|11:14 a.m.
|Matthew NeSmith, Greyson Sigg
|11:25 a.m.
|Tommy Gainey, Nate Lashley
|11:36 a.m.
|David Lipsky, Grayson Murray
|11:47 a.m.
|Paul Haley II, Tano Goya
|11:58 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Arjun Atwal
|12:09 p.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Richy Werenski
|12:20 p.m.
|Ryan Armour, Kelly Kraft
|12:31 p.m.
|Scott Harrington, Nick Hardy
|12:42 p.m.
|Sam Stevens, Kevin Yu