2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Leaders And Saturday Tee Times

Colin Lynch
BetOnline Promo Code PGA Betting | AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour returns to the picturesque Pebble Beach, one of the most celebrated golf venues, for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – one of the year’s most anticipated pro-am events. The tournament is played held across three magnificent courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course. Each professional golfer in the competition is paired with a celebrity partner, and the teams take turns playing a round on each course before the cut is made on Saturday. The final showdown on Sunday will be held on the challenging and breathtaking Pebble Beach Golf Links.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Leaders And Saturday Tee TimesKurt Kitayama made a strong showing on Friday at Pebble Beach with a score of 2 under, securing the 36-hole lead with a one-shot advantage over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Hank Lebioda. The leaderboard is tightly packed, and with inclement weather in the forecast for the weekend, including rain and wind, it promises to be a thrilling and intense conclusion to the tournament.

Here are all the Saturday Tee Times for the third round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula. All times listed are Eastern Time.

Bet on The AT&T Pebble Peach  at BetOnline

Saturday Tee Times At Pebble Beach – Hole 1:

Tee time Players
10:30 a.m. Doc Redman, Taylor Pendrith
10:41 a.m. D.A. Points, Chris Stroud
10:52 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Kevin Kisner
11:03 a.m. Kevin Roy, Marcel Siem
11:14 a.m. David Lingmerth, Joseph Bramlett
11:25 a.m. Alex Smalley, Mark Hubbard
11:36 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin
11:47 a.m. MJ Daffue, Ben Silverman
11:58 a.m. Kevin Chappell, Keith Mitchell
12:09 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer
12:20 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Danny Willett
12:31 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar
12:42 p.m. Garret Reband, Harrison Endycott

Saturday Tee Times At Pebble Beach – Hole 10:

Tee time Players
10:30 a.m. Troy Merritt, William McGirt
10:41 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair
10:52 a.m. Thomas Detry, Seamus Power
11:03 a.m. Vincent Norrman, Tyson Alexander
11:14 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Brandon Wu
11:25 a.m. Peter Malnati
11:36 a.m. Cody Gribble, Maverick McNealy
11:47 a.m. Charles Porter, Carl Yuan
11:58 a.m. Jonathan Byrd, Charley Hoffman
12:09 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Dylan Frittelli
12:20 p.m. Camilo Villegas, Erik van Rooyen
12:31 p.m. James Hahn, Brendon Todd
12:42 p.m. John Pak, Dean Burmester

Saturday Tee Times At Spyglass Hill – Hole 1:

Tee time Players
10:30 a.m. Robert Garrigus, Greg Chalmers
10:41 a.m. Scott Brown, J.B. Holmes
10:52 a.m. Adam Long, Andrew Putnam
11:03 a.m. Anders Albertson, S.H. Kim
11:14 a.m. Adam Schenk
11:25 a.m. Brian Gay, Scott Piercy
11:36 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Martin Trainer
11:47 a.m. Eric Cole, Erik Barnes
11:58 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Doug Ghim
12:09 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Aaron Baddeley
12:20 p.m. Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard
12:31 p.m. Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab
12:42 p.m. Augusto Nunez, Nico Echavarria

Saturday Tee Times At Spyglass Hill – Hole 10:

Tee time Players
10:30 a.m. Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler
10:41 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson
10:52 a.m. Harry Higgs, Dylan Wu
11:03 a.m. Trevor Cone, Andrew Novak
11:14 a.m. Ben Martin, Michael Kim
11:25 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover
11:36 a.m. Austin Cook, Ryan Moore
11:47 a.m. Matti Schmid, Paul O’Hara
11:58 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Brent Grant
12:09 p.m. Fabian Gomez
12:20 p.m. Bo Van Pelt, Nick Taylor
12:31 p.m. Ben Taylor, Harry Hall
12:42 p.m. Brandon Matthews, Austin Eckroat

Saturday Tee Times At Monterey Peninsula – Hole 1:

Tee time Players
10:30 a.m. Tom Johnson, Luke Donald
10:41 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Will Gordon
10:52 a.m. Taylor Moore, Jimmy Walker
11:03 a.m. Trevor Werbylo, Carson Young
11:14 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings
11:25 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Tom Hoge
11:36 a.m. Sean O’Hair, Nick Watney
11:47 a.m. Zecheng Dou, Kyle Westmoreland
11:58 a.m. Davis Riley, Wesley Bryan
12:09 p.m. Justin Rose, Chad Ramey
12:20 p.m. Geoff Ogilvy, Jonas Blixt
12:31 p.m. Ben Griffin, Robby Shelton
12:42 p.m. Michael Gligic, Callum Tarren

Saturday Tee Times At Monterey Peninsula – Hole 10:

Tee time Players
10:30 a.m. Ben Crane, Bill Haas
10:41 a.m. Jason Dufner, Russell Knox
10:52 a.m. S.Y. Noh, Kevin Tway
11:03 a.m. RJ Manko, Justin Lower
11:14 a.m. Matthew NeSmith, Greyson Sigg
11:25 a.m. Tommy Gainey, Nate Lashley
11:36 a.m. David Lipsky, Grayson Murray
11:47 a.m. Paul Haley II, Tano Goya
11:58 a.m. Sung Kang, Arjun Atwal
12:09 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Richy Werenski
12:20 p.m. Ryan Armour, Kelly Kraft
12:31 p.m. Scott Harrington, Nick Hardy
12:42 p.m. Sam Stevens, Kevin Yu

 

 

Featured Featured Story PGA
