2023 BMW Championship: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour stops at Olympia Fields for the 2023 BMW Championship on Thursday, August 17th, 2023. Find the 2023 BMW Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The second week of the FedEx Cup Playoffs begins on Thursday. Only the top 50 players advance to 2023 the BMW Championship. In 2023, the field will be teeing off at Olympia Fields as Patrick Cantlay looks to complete a three-peat at the event.

The BMW Championship odds will be tight again this weekend as the very best players will be competing for a share of a $20 million purse. The field at Olympia Fields will feature the world’s top golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and more.

Both Scheffler and McIlroy are co-favorites, holding +700 odds to win this weekend. Meanwhile, Rahm opens with +1000 odds, while Cantlay (+1200) and Viktor Hovland (+1600) round out the top five contenders.

Scroll below for BMW Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts, including one player with better than +3000 odds to win in Illinois.

How to Watch the BMW Championship 2023

BMW Championship 2023

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

BMW Championship 2022 Winner: Patrick Cantlay

Tee Times Start: TBD

BMW Championship Purse: $20,000,000

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Course: Olympia Fields North Course | Olympia Fields, Illinois

BMW Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +700 | Rory McIlroy +700 | Jon Rahm +1000 | Patrick Cantlay +1200 | Viktor Hovland +1600

BMW Championship 2023 Odds

The BMW Championship will only feature the top 50 players on the FedEx Cup standings.

Not only will players be able to compete for a $20 million purse this weekend but a great weekend could help push them into contention for the Tour Championship.

Only the top 30 players will qualify for the PGA Tour’s biggest purse next weekend.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs field is led once again by the three biggest names in golf with Scottie Scheffler (+700), Rory McIlroy (+700), and Jon Rahm (+1000).

While McIlroy had the best weekend at the St. Jude Championship, all three players are guaranteed to qualify for the Tour Championship.

On the other hand, Patrick Cantlay (+1200) is on the cusp of making history. He’ll look to three-peat the event after two consecutive wins.

Check out the complete BMW Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers BMW Championship Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +700 Rory McIlroy +700 Jon Rahm +1000 Patrick Cantlay +1200 Viktor Hovland +1600 Xander Schauffele +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Collin Morikawa +2500 Max Homa +2800 Tyrrell Hatton +3000 Jordan Spieth +3300 Hideki Matsuyama +3300 Lucas Glover +3500 Rickie Fowler +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Tom Kim +4500 Wyndham Clark +4500 Sungjae Im +4500 Tony Finau +4500 Russell Henley +5000 Corey Conners +5000 Jason Day +5500 Brian Harman +5500

BMW Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

The BMW Championship will be full of great storylines as the best golfers of the 2023 PGA Tour season compete for final spots in the Tour Championship.

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 BMW Championship below.

Rory McIlroy (+700)

McIlroy opens as one of the favorites this weekend at the BMW Championship. While it took him until the 2023 Genesis Scottish Invitational to pick up his first win, McIlroy has been pretty consistent during the late part of the season.

Since the PGA Championship, McIlroy hasn’t finished outside the top nine.

After winning the Scottish Open, McIlroy finished T6 at the Open Championship and T3 last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His consistent play has him trending toward another win.

Patrick Cantlay (+1200)

While Patrick Cantlay has not recorded a win this season, he’s been knocking on the door for quite some time and the BMW Championship seems like a perfect spot for that to happen. He’s won the event for two consecutive years and will be attempting a three-peat at Olympia Fields.

Last week, Cantlay almost won the FedEx St. Jude Championship but lost in the playoffs for a second-place win. He gained strokes in every major category this past weekend. Cantlay is a great bet as goes into this weekend in top form and on the cusp of another victory.

Jordan Spieth (+3300)

Following the first round last weekend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jordan Spieth found himself leading the field. He was still in contention for a trophy on Sunday but ended up slipping to a T6 finish.

While it was his seventh top 6 performance this season, Spieth is still looking for his first win of the season.

Spieth had an outstanding weekend where he tied for the top spot in total putts and finished second in strokes gained: around the green.

One of the top sleepers picks this weekend, take Jordan Speith to win the 2023 BMW Championship.

