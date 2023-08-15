Golf News and Rumors

2023 BMW Championship: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
2023 BMW Championship: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour stops at Olympia Fields for the 2023 BMW Championship on Thursday, August 17th, 2023. Find the 2023 BMW Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The second week of the FedEx Cup Playoffs begins on Thursday. Only the top 50 players advance to 2023 the BMW Championship. In 2023, the field will be teeing off at Olympia Fields as Patrick Cantlay looks to complete a three-peat at the event.

The BMW Championship odds will be tight again this weekend as the very best players will be competing for a share of a $20 million purse. The field at Olympia Fields will feature the world’s top golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and more.

Both Scheffler and McIlroy are co-favorites, holding +700 odds to win this weekend. Meanwhile, Rahm opens with +1000 odds, while Cantlay (+1200) and Viktor Hovland (+1600) round out the top five contenders.

Scroll below for BMW Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts, including one player with better than +3000 odds to win in Illinois.

How to Watch the BMW Championship 2023

  • 🏌FedEx Cup Playoffs: BMW Championship 2023
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • 🏆 BMW Championship 2022 Winner: Patrick Cantlay
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 BMW Championship Purse: $20,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Olympia Fields North Course | Olympia Fields, Illinois
  • 🎲 BMW Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +700 | Rory McIlroy +700 | Jon Rahm +1000 | Patrick Cantlay +1200 | Viktor Hovland +1600

BMW Championship 2023 Odds

The BMW Championship will only feature the top 50 players on the FedEx Cup standings.

Not only will players be able to compete for a $20 million purse this weekend but a great weekend could help push them into contention for the Tour Championship.

Only the top 30 players will qualify for the PGA Tour’s biggest purse next weekend.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs field is led once again by the three biggest names in golf with Scottie Scheffler (+700), Rory McIlroy (+700), and Jon Rahm (+1000).

While McIlroy had the best weekend at the St. Jude Championship, all three players are guaranteed to qualify for the Tour Championship.

On the other hand, Patrick Cantlay (+1200) is on the cusp of making history. He’ll look to three-peat the event after two consecutive wins.

Check out the complete BMW Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers BMW Championship Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +700 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +700 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1000 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +1200 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +1600 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2000 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +2500 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +2500 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +2800 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +3000 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +3300 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +3300 BetOnline logo
Lucas Glover +3500 BetOnline logo
Rickie Fowler +4000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +4000 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +4500 BetOnline logo
Wyndham Clark +4500 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +4500 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +4500 BetOnline logo
Russell Henley +5000 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +5000 BetOnline logo
Jason Day +5500 BetOnline logo
Brian Harman +5500 BetOnline logo

BMW Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

The BMW Championship will be full of great storylines as the best golfers of the 2023 PGA Tour season compete for final spots in the Tour Championship.

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 BMW Championship below.

Rory McIlroy (+700)

McIlroy opens as one of the favorites this weekend at the BMW Championship. While it took him until the 2023 Genesis Scottish Invitational to pick up his first win, McIlroy has been pretty consistent during the late part of the season.

Since the PGA Championship, McIlroy hasn’t finished outside the top nine.

After winning the Scottish Open, McIlroy finished T6 at the Open Championship and T3 last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His consistent play has him trending toward another win.

Bet on Rory McIlroy (+700)

Patrick Cantlay (+1200)

While Patrick Cantlay has not recorded a win this season, he’s been knocking on the door for quite some time and the BMW Championship seems like a perfect spot for that to happen. He’s won the event for two consecutive years and will be attempting a three-peat at Olympia Fields.

Last week, Cantlay almost won the FedEx St. Jude Championship but lost in the playoffs for a second-place win. He gained strokes in every major category this past weekend. Cantlay is a great bet as goes into this weekend in top form and on the cusp of another victory.

Bet on Patrick Cantlay (+1200)

Jordan Spieth (+3300)

Following the first round last weekend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jordan Spieth found himself leading the field. He was still in contention for a trophy on Sunday but ended up slipping to a T6 finish.

While it was his seventh top 6 performance this season, Spieth is still looking for his first win of the season.

Spieth had an outstanding weekend where he tied for the top spot in total putts and finished second in strokes gained: around the green.

One of the top sleepers picks this weekend, take Jordan Speith to win the 2023 BMW Championship.

Bet on Jordan Spieth (+3300)

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Arrow to top