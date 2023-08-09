The PGA Tour stops at TPC Southwind for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday, August 10th, 2023. Find the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs are officially here as the PGA Tour begins to wrap up the summer with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Since it’s the postseason, only the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup rankings advanced to the first event. The best players in the world will be competing for the $20 million purse and FedEx Cup points ahead of next week’s event at the 2023 BMW Championship.

Scottie Scheffler opens as the odds-on favorite at +650 odds. He is followed closely by Jon Rahm (+900) and Rory McIlroy (+1000). Patrick Cantlay (+1600) and Xander Schauffele (+2000) round out the top five contenders at TPC Southwind.

Scroll below for FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts, including two picks with better than +3000 odds to win in Memphis.

How to Watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023

🏌 FedEx Cup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 🏆 FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 Winner: Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 FedEx St. Jude Championship Purse: $20,000,000

$20,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: TPC Southwind | Memphis, Tennessee

TPC Southwind | Memphis, Tennessee 🎲 FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +650 | Jon Rahm +900 | Rory McIlroy +1000 | Patrick Cantlay +1600 | Xander Schauffele +2000

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Odds

The field will be heading to the iconic TPC Southwind which measures 7,243 yards for a par-70. The course will feature two par-5s, four par-3s, and 12 par-4s.

Historically Strokes Gained: Approach is the most correlated to the Strokes Gained metric in the last three years, it’ll be the key stat to pay attention to this weekend.

The field will feature the very players at the FedEx St.Jude Championship. It’s going to be a tight competition. While there are only the top 70 players, there will be no cut until Sunday. Only the top 50 players (based on FedEx Cup rankings) will advance to the BMW Championship.

With no surprise, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy find themselves at the top of the odds chart. While Scheffler has a slight edge opening as the favorite at (+650), both Rahm (+900) and McIlroy (+1000) aren’t far behind.

The top five will also include Patrick Cantlay (+1600) and Xander Schauffele (+2000).

Check out the complete FedEx St. Jude Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +650 Jon Rahm +900 Rory McIlroy +1000 Patrick Cantlay +1600 Xander Schauffele +2000 Viktor Hovland +2200 Collin Morikawa +2200 Tyrrell Hatton +2500 Rickie Fowler +3000 Tommy Fleetwood +3300 Tony Finau +3500 Sam Burns +3500 Brian Harman +3500 Jordan Spieth +4000 Jason Day +4000 Wyndham Clark +4000 Max Homa +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Tom Kim +4000 Matt Fitzpatrick +4500 Sepp Straka +5000 Russell Henley +5500 Hideki Matsuyama +6000

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship below.

Jon Rahm (+900)

During the biggest moments of the year, Jon Rahm has always found a way to be in the mix. Currently the FedEx Cup points leader, Rahm has four wins this season, including the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express, the Genesis Invitational, and the Masters.

Then, he ended off the regular season with a T2 finish at the Open Championship, reminding everyone that he’s still in top form.

In 2023, both Rahm and Scheffler have battled for the title of the best golfer in the world. While Rahm had the edge at the beginning of the season, Scheffler has been more consistent.

However, Rahm’s ability to put it all together on Sunday makes him stand out from the competition. He ranks among the best when it comes to shots gained: total, tee-to-green, off-the-tee, and more.

With a $20 million purse on the line, Rahm is a definite front-runner to win.

Tony Finau (+3500)

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are officially here, which means Tony Finau is going to be making some noise this weekend. Last year, Finau finished fifth in Memphis, only four strokes back from the winner Will Zalatoris.

Finau tends to play his best golf during the FedEx Cup playoffs. In his last six playoff seasons, he has 15 top 20 finishes.

Finau plays well at these courses and is generally a lock to finish in the top 20 against the best players on the PGA Tour, making him a good bet to win in Memphis at this price.



Sam Burns (+3500)

Sharp bettors will be all over Sam Burns this weekend.

Burns is known for his play on Bermuda grass. He finished T14 last weekend at the Wyndham Championship and will be looking to get off to a hot start in Memphis, where he has a history of playing well.

Burns finished 2nd in 2021 at TPC Southwind and followed it up with a T20 last year. The Louisiana native loves the humidity and heat in Memphis, making him a breakout candidate this weekend. He’s posted a 67 or better in five of his last eight starts here.

With Burns rounding into form at the right time, he will be one to watch this weekend.



