The anticipation is palpable as the Kentucky Derby is just days away. Millions of bettors and interested spectators from all around the country will tune in to witness the “most exciting two minutes in sport” and see which of the best young horses in the country will win the coveted “Run for the Roses.” If you’ve placed your wager, you’ll be eagerly searching for your horse as the stalls open. To make it easier for you to spot your personal favorite, our guide provides detailed information on the colors and silks of each runner and rider, along with their post position, odds, career earnings, and other pertinent information. This guide is designed to enhance your enjoyment of the race.

Kentucky Derby 2023 Colors and Silks

The post position draw has been made, horses have got their final workouts in, and all is left to do now is get them under starters orders for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The favorite with sportsbooks for the prestigious race is Forte at +325. Forte is one of three runners for trainer Todd Pletcher, who also trains the second favorite Tapit Trice (+600). Rounding out Pletcher’s trio is another horse in with a big chance, Kingsbarns (+1200).

While Pletcher likely has the best chance of finding his way to the winner’s circle, there will be 17 other horses, jockeys, and trainers looking to stop him. Let’s take a look at the complete list of runners and riders, along with their colors and silks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

1. Hit Show O dds: +3300

+3300 Jockey: Manuel Franco

Manuel Franco T rainer: Brad H. Cox

Brad H. Cox Career Record: 5 (3-1-0)

5 (3-1-0) Equibase Speed Figure: 99

99 Career Earnings: $404,375

$404,375 Auction Price: N/A

2. Verifying Odds: +1200

+1200 Jockey: Tyler Gaffalioine

Tyler Gaffalioine Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Brad H. Cox Career Record: 6 (2-2-0)

6 (2-2-0) Equibase Speed Figure: 102

102 Career Earnings: $489,900

$489,900 Auction Price: $775,000

3. Two Phil’s Odds: +2000

+2000 Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

Jareth Loveberry Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Larry Rivelli Career Record: 8 (4-1-1)

8 (4-1-1) Equibase Speed Figure: 97

97 Career Earnings: $683,450

$683,450 Auction Price: $150,000

4. Confidence Game Odds: +2500

+2500 Jockey: James Graham

James Graham Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux

J. Keith Desormeaux Career Record: 7 (3-1-2)

7 (3-1-2) Equibase Speed Figure: 104

104 Career Earnings: $785,525

$785,525 Auction Price: $25,000

5. Tapit Trice Odds: +600

+600 Jockey: Luis Saez

Luis Saez Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Career Record: 5 (4-0-1)

5 (4-0-1) Equibase Speed Figure: 103

103 Career Earnings: $883,650

$883,650 Auction Price: $1,300,000

6. Kingsbarns Odds: +1200

+1200 Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz

Jose L. Ortiz Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Career Record: 3 (3-0-0)

3 (3-0-0) Equibase Speed Figure: 100

100 Career Earnings: $657,300

$657,300 Auction Price: $800,000

7. Reincarnate Odds: +4000

+4000 Jockey: John Velazquez

John Velazquez Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Tim Yakteen Career Record: 7 (2-3-2)

7 (2-3-2) Equibase Speed Figure: 103

103 Career Earnings: $345,650

$345,650 Auction Price: $775,000

8. Mage Odds: +1600

+1600 Jockey: Javier Castellano

Javier Castellano Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Gustavo Delgado Career Record: 3 (1-1-0)

3 (1-1-0) Equibase Speed Figure: 102

102 Career Earnings: $247,200

$247,200 Auction Price: $290,000

9. Skinner Odds: +2000

+2000 Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Juan Hernandez Trainer: John Shirreffs

John Shirreffs Career Record: 6 (1-0-3)

6 (1-0-3) Equibase Speed Figure: 104

104 Career Earnings: $216,300

$216,300 Auction Price: $510,000 10. Practical Move Odds: +1000

+1000 Jockey: Ramon A. Vazquez

Ramon A. Vazquez Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Tim Yakteen Career Record: 7 (4-1-2)

7 (4-1-2) Equibase Speed Figure: 108

108 Career Earnings: $884,200

$884,200 Auction Price: $230,000 11. Disarm Odds: +3300

+3300 Jockey: Joel Rosario

Joel Rosario Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Steven M. Asmussen Career Record: 5 (1-2-2)

5 (1-2-2) Equibase Speed Figure: 95

95 Career Earnings: $327,850

$327,850 Auction Price: N/A 12. Jace’s Road Odds: +5000

+5000 Jockey: Florent Geroux

Florent Geroux Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Brad H. Cox Career Record: 6 (2-0-2)

6 (2-0-2) Equibase Speed Figure: 101

101 Career Earnings: $238,050

$238,050 Auction Price: $510,000 13. Sun Thunder Odds: +5000

+5000 Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Brian Hernandez Jr. Trainer: Kenneth G McPeek

Kenneth G McPeek Career Record: 6 (1-1-1)

6 (1-1-1) Equibase Speed Figure: 94

94 Career Earnings: $247,500

$247,500 Auction Price: $400,000 14. Angel Of Empire Odds: +800

+800 Jockey: Flavien Prat

Flavien Prat Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Brad H. Cox Career Record: 6 (4-1-0)

6 (4-1-0) Equibase Speed Figure: 106

106 Career Earnings: $1,069,375

$1,069,375 Auction Price: $70,000 15. Forte Odds: +325

+325 Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Irad Ortiz Jr. Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Career Record: 7 (6-0-0)

7 (6-0-0) Equibase Speed Figure: 106

106 Career Earnings: $2,409,830

$2,409,830 Auction Price: $110,000 16. Raise Cain Odds: +5000

+5000 Jockey: Gerrardo Corrales

Gerrardo Corrales Trainer: Ben Colebrook

Ben Colebrook Career Record: 7 (2-1-1)

7 (2-1-1) Equibase Speed Figure: 93

93 Career Earnings: $296,328

$296,328 Auction Price: $180,000 17. Derma Sotogake Odds: +1200

+1200 Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

Christophe Lemaire Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi

Hidetaka Otonashi Career Record: 8 (4-0-2)

8 (4-0-2) Equibase Speed Figure: N/A

N/A Career Earnings: $1,162,164

$1,162,164 Auction Price: $163,397 18. Rocket Can Odds: +4000

+4000 Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Junior Alvarado Trainer: William I. Mott

William I. Mott Career Record: 7 (2-2-0)

7 (2-2-0) Equibase Speed Figure: 99

99 Career Earnings: $383,413

$383,413 Auction Price: $245,000

19. Lord Miles Odds: +5000

+5000 Jockey: Paco Lopez

Paco Lopez Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jr.

Saffie A. Joseph Jr. Career Record: 5 (2-0-1)

5 (2-0-1) Equibase Speed Figure: 100

100 Career Earnings: $451,100

$451,100 Auction Price: N/A

20. Continuar Odds: +6600

+6600 Jockey: Ryusel Sakai

Ryusel Sakai Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Yoshito Yahagi Career Record: 5 (2-1-1)

5 (2-1-1) Equibase Speed Figure: N/A

N/A Career Earnings: $337,889

$337,889 Auction Price: $635,432

While these odds were correct at the time of publication, they are subject to fluctuation. For the most up-to-date odds, visit our selection of top sportsbooks and be sure to take advantage of the free bets and bonuses on offer. While you wait for this year’s Kentucky Derby to get underway, check out the highlights of same of the favorites below: FORTE WINS FLORIDA DERBY TAPIT TRICE BEATS VERIFYING IN THE BLUEGRASS STAKES

