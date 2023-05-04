Horse Racing

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

David Evans
Kentucky-Derby-silks

The anticipation is palpable as the Kentucky Derby is just days away. Millions of bettors and interested spectators from all around the country will tune in to witness the “most exciting two minutes in sport” and see which of the best young horses in the country will win the coveted “Run for the Roses.” If you’ve placed your wager, you’ll be eagerly searching for your horse as the stalls open. To make it easier for you to spot your personal favorite, our guide provides detailed information on the colors and silks of each runner and rider, along with their post position, odds, career earnings, and other pertinent information. This guide is designed to enhance your enjoyment of the race.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

  • 🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby
  • 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm
  • 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte +325 | Tapit Trice +600 | Angel of Empire +800
Kentucky Derby 2023 Colors and Silks

The post position draw has been made, horses have got their final workouts in, and all is left to do now is get them under starters orders for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The favorite with sportsbooks for the prestigious race is Forte at +325. Forte is one of three runners for trainer Todd Pletcher, who also trains the second favorite Tapit Trice (+600). Rounding out Pletcher’s trio is another horse in with a big chance, Kingsbarns (+1200).

While Pletcher likely has the best chance of finding his way to the winner’s circle, there will be 17 other horses, jockeys, and trainers looking to stop him. Let’s take a look at the complete list of runners and riders, along with their colors and silks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

1. Hit Show

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +3300
  • Jockey: Manuel Franco
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Career Record: 5 (3-1-0)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 99
  • Career Earnings: $404,375
  • Auction Price: N/A

2. Verifying

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +1200
  • Jockey: Tyler Gaffalioine
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Career Record: 6 (2-2-0)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 102
  • Career Earnings: $489,900
  • Auction Price: $775,000

3. Two Phil’s

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +2000
  • Jockey: Jareth Loveberry
  • Trainer: Larry Rivelli
  • Career Record: 8 (4-1-1)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 97
  • Career Earnings: $683,450
  • Auction Price: $150,000

4. Confidence Game

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +2500
  • Jockey: James Graham
  • Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux
  • Career Record: 7 (3-1-2)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 104
  • Career Earnings: $785,525
  • Auction Price: $25,000

5. Tapit Trice

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +600
  • Jockey: Luis Saez
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher
  • Career Record: 5 (4-0-1)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 103
  • Career Earnings: $883,650
  • Auction Price: $1,300,000

6. Kingsbarns

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +1200
  • Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher
  • Career Record: 3 (3-0-0)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 100
  • Career Earnings: $657,300
  • Auction Price: $800,000

7. Reincarnate

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +4000
  • Jockey: John Velazquez
  • Trainer: Tim Yakteen
  • Career Record: 7 (2-3-2)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 103
  • Career Earnings: $345,650
  • Auction Price: $775,000

8. Mage

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +1600
  • Jockey: Javier Castellano
  • Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
  • Career Record: 3 (1-1-0)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 102
  • Career Earnings: $247,200
  • Auction Price: $290,000

9. Skinner

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +2000
  • Jockey: Juan Hernandez
  • Trainer: John Shirreffs
  • Career Record: 6 (1-0-3)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 104
  • Career Earnings: $216,300
  • Auction Price: $510,000

10. Practical Move

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +1000
  • Jockey: Ramon A. Vazquez
  • Trainer: Tim Yakteen
  • Career Record: 7 (4-1-2)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 108
  • Career Earnings: $884,200
  • Auction Price: $230,000

11. Disarm

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +3300
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario
  • Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
  • Career Record: 5 (1-2-2)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 95
  • Career Earnings: $327,850
  • Auction Price: N/A

12. Jace’s Road

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +5000
  • Jockey: Florent Geroux
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Career Record: 6 (2-0-2)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 101
  • Career Earnings: $238,050
  • Auction Price: $510,000

13. Sun Thunder

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +5000
  • Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
  • Trainer: Kenneth G McPeek
  • Career Record: 6 (1-1-1)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 94
  • Career Earnings: $247,500
  • Auction Price: $400,000

14. Angel Of Empire

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +800
  • Jockey: Flavien Prat
  • Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Career Record: 6 (4-1-0)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 106
  • Career Earnings: $1,069,375
  • Auction Price: $70,000

15. Forte

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +325
  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher
  • Career Record: 7 (6-0-0)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 106
  • Career Earnings: $2,409,830
  • Auction Price: $110,000

16. Raise Cain

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +5000
  • Jockey: Gerrardo Corrales
  • Trainer: Ben Colebrook
  • Career Record: 7 (2-1-1)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 93
  • Career Earnings: $296,328
  • Auction Price: $180,000

17. Derma Sotogake

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +1200
  • Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
  • Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
  • Career Record: 8 (4-0-2)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: N/A
  • Career Earnings: $1,162,164
  • Auction Price: $163,397

18. Rocket Can

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +4000
  • Jockey: Junior Alvarado
  • Trainer: William I. Mott
  • Career Record: 7 (2-2-0)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 99
  • Career Earnings: $383,413
  • Auction Price: $245,000

19. Lord Miles

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +5000
  • Jockey: Paco Lopez
  • Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jr.
  • Career Record: 5 (2-0-1)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: 100
  • Career Earnings: $451,100
  • Auction Price: N/A

20. Continuar

2023 Kentucky Derby: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide

  • Odds: +6600
  • Jockey: Ryusel Sakai
  • Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
  • Career Record: 5 (2-1-1)
  • Equibase Speed Figure: N/A
  • Career Earnings: $337,889
  • Auction Price: $635,432

While these odds were correct at the time of publication, they are subject to fluctuation. For the most up-to-date odds, visit our selection of top sportsbooks and be sure to take advantage of the free bets and bonuses on offer.

While you wait for this year’s Kentucky Derby to get underway, check out the highlights of same of the favorites below:

FORTE WINS FLORIDA DERBY

TAPIT TRICE BEATS VERIFYING IN THE BLUEGRASS STAKES

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
Arrow to top