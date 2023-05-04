The anticipation is palpable as the Kentucky Derby is just days away. Millions of bettors and interested spectators from all around the country will tune in to witness the “most exciting two minutes in sport” and see which of the best young horses in the country will win the coveted “Run for the Roses.” If you’ve placed your wager, you’ll be eagerly searching for your horse as the stalls open. To make it easier for you to spot your personal favorite, our guide provides detailed information on the colors and silks of each runner and rider, along with their post position, odds, career earnings, and other pertinent information. This guide is designed to enhance your enjoyment of the race.
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023
- 🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby
- 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm
- 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC
- 🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte +325 | Tapit Trice +600 | Angel of Empire +800
Kentucky Derby 2023 Colors and Silks
The post position draw has been made, horses have got their final workouts in, and all is left to do now is get them under starters orders for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The favorite with sportsbooks for the prestigious race is Forte at +325. Forte is one of three runners for trainer Todd Pletcher, who also trains the second favorite Tapit Trice (+600). Rounding out Pletcher’s trio is another horse in with a big chance, Kingsbarns (+1200).
While Pletcher likely has the best chance of finding his way to the winner’s circle, there will be 17 other horses, jockeys, and trainers looking to stop him. Let’s take a look at the complete list of runners and riders, along with their colors and silks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
1. Hit Show
- Odds: +3300
- Jockey: Manuel Franco
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
- Career Record: 5 (3-1-0)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 99
- Career Earnings: $404,375
- Auction Price: N/A
2. Verifying
- Odds: +1200
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalioine
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
- Career Record: 6 (2-2-0)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 102
- Career Earnings: $489,900
- Auction Price: $775,000
3. Two Phil’s
- Odds: +2000
- Jockey: Jareth Loveberry
- Trainer: Larry Rivelli
- Career Record: 8 (4-1-1)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 97
- Career Earnings: $683,450
- Auction Price: $150,000
4. Confidence Game
- Odds: +2500
- Jockey: James Graham
- Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux
- Career Record: 7 (3-1-2)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 104
- Career Earnings: $785,525
- Auction Price: $25,000
5. Tapit Trice
- Odds: +600
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Career Record: 5 (4-0-1)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 103
- Career Earnings: $883,650
- Auction Price: $1,300,000
6. Kingsbarns
- Odds: +1200
- Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Career Record: 3 (3-0-0)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 100
- Career Earnings: $657,300
- Auction Price: $800,000
7. Reincarnate
- Odds: +4000
- Jockey: John Velazquez
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen
- Career Record: 7 (2-3-2)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 103
- Career Earnings: $345,650
- Auction Price: $775,000
8. Mage
- Odds: +1600
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
- Career Record: 3 (1-1-0)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 102
- Career Earnings: $247,200
- Auction Price: $290,000
9. Skinner
- Odds: +2000
- Jockey: Juan Hernandez
- Trainer: John Shirreffs
- Career Record: 6 (1-0-3)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 104
- Career Earnings: $216,300
- Auction Price: $510,000
10. Practical Move
- Odds: +1000
- Jockey: Ramon A. Vazquez
- Trainer: Tim Yakteen
- Career Record: 7 (4-1-2)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 108
- Career Earnings: $884,200
- Auction Price: $230,000
11. Disarm
- Odds: +3300
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
- Career Record: 5 (1-2-2)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 95
- Career Earnings: $327,850
- Auction Price: N/A
12. Jace’s Road
- Odds: +5000
- Jockey: Florent Geroux
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
- Career Record: 6 (2-0-2)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 101
- Career Earnings: $238,050
- Auction Price: $510,000
13. Sun Thunder
- Odds: +5000
- Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
- Trainer: Kenneth G McPeek
- Career Record: 6 (1-1-1)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 94
- Career Earnings: $247,500
- Auction Price: $400,000
14. Angel Of Empire
- Odds: +800
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
- Career Record: 6 (4-1-0)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 106
- Career Earnings: $1,069,375
- Auction Price: $70,000
15. Forte
- Odds: +325
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Career Record: 7 (6-0-0)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 106
- Career Earnings: $2,409,830
- Auction Price: $110,000
16. Raise Cain
- Odds: +5000
- Jockey: Gerrardo Corrales
- Trainer: Ben Colebrook
- Career Record: 7 (2-1-1)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 93
- Career Earnings: $296,328
- Auction Price: $180,000
17. Derma Sotogake
- Odds: +1200
- Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
- Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
- Career Record: 8 (4-0-2)
- Equibase Speed Figure: N/A
- Career Earnings: $1,162,164
- Auction Price: $163,397
18. Rocket Can
- Odds: +4000
- Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- Trainer: William I. Mott
- Career Record: 7 (2-2-0)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 99
- Career Earnings: $383,413
- Auction Price: $245,000
19. Lord Miles
- Odds: +5000
- Jockey: Paco Lopez
- Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jr.
- Career Record: 5 (2-0-1)
- Equibase Speed Figure: 100
- Career Earnings: $451,100
- Auction Price: N/A
20. Continuar
- Odds: +6600
- Jockey: Ryusel Sakai
- Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
- Career Record: 5 (2-1-1)
- Equibase Speed Figure: N/A
- Career Earnings: $337,889
- Auction Price: $635,432
While these odds were correct at the time of publication, they are subject to fluctuation. For the most up-to-date odds, visit our selection of top sportsbooks and be sure to take advantage of the free bets and bonuses on offer.
While you wait for this year’s Kentucky Derby to get underway, check out the highlights of same of the favorites below:
FORTE WINS FLORIDA DERBY
TAPIT TRICE BEATS VERIFYING IN THE BLUEGRASS STAKES
