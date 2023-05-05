The 2023 Kentucky Derby has experienced a mind-boggling shakeup, with four contenders – Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar – withdrawing from the iconic race. This unexpected turn of events has left fans and bettors alike reeling, as they adjust their expectations for the Run for the Roses. Now, for this first time since 2019, just 19 horses will compete in the Kentucky Derby.

Skinner Withdrawal Due to Fever After Friday’s Deadline

Skinner’s withdrawal came as a shock to many, as the third-place finisher in the Santa Anita Derby was a formidable contender. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission revealed that the cause behind Skinner’s scratch was an elevated temperature.

This announcement followed shortly after the withdrawal of Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar, making it a total of four horses to bow out in just 24 hours. Consequently, the 2023 Kentucky Derby will now feature 19 horses, a first since 2015.

Skinner’s scratch was particularly notable, as the John Shirreffs-trained horse was itself a replacement for Wild On Ice, who was euthanized last week. With Skinner’s elevated temperature forcing his removal from the race, no other replacements can be made since the 9 a.m. deadline has passed.

Lord Miles Withdraws as Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Indefinitely Suspended by Churchill Downs

Lord Miles, the Wood Memorial winner, was scratched due to the indefinite suspension of trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Board of Stewards announced this decision on Thursday, following investigations into the deaths of two horses under Joseph’s care.

In a news release, the Board of Stewards stated that the decision was made “for the betterment of racing, the health and welfare of our equine athletes, and the safety of our jockeys.”

Churchill Downs has witnessed a tumultuous week, with horse deaths, injuries, and race scratches taking center stage. The four scratches have surpassed the maximum number allowed before the 9 a.m. Friday deadline for replacements from the also-eligible list.

Continuar and Practical Move Scratched

Continuar, another Japanese entry, was withdrawn from the race on Thursday evening. Trainer Yoshito Yahagi cited that the 3-year-old horse was unable to reach peak fitness for the Kentucky Derby. To ensure the horse’s future wellbeing, Yahagi made the decision to pull Continuar out of the race. King Russell (+6600), trained by Ron Moquett, will now move into the fold.

Lastly, Practical Move, the Santa Anita Derby winner trained by Tim Yakteen, was also scratched due to an elevated temperature. Cyclone Mischief (+4000), trained by Louisville’s Dale Romans, will replace Practical Move.

With the shakeup in entrants, also comes a shakeup in the odds. Check out the new odds below for the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

Post Position Horse Odds Sportsbook 1 Hit Show +2500 2 Verifying +1400 3 Two Phil’s +1600 4 Confidence Game +2200 5 Tapit Trice +550 6 Kingsbarns +1200 7 Reincarnate +3300 8 Mage +1400 11 Disarm +3300 12 Jace’s Road +4000 13 Sun Thunder +5000 14 Angel Of Empire

+700 15 Forte +330 16 Raise Cain +6600 17 Derma Sotogake

+1000 18 Rocket Can

+4000 21 Cyclone Mischief +4000 22 Mandarin Hero

+1600 23 King Russell +6600

