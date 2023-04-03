2023 Masters Tournament: Preview and Odds

The Masters is the opening major championship of the year, offering the LIV golfers their first opportunity in 2023 to compete with the world’s top players.
Unlike the other three majors, the US Masters is held at the same venue each year – the iconic and breathtaking Augusta National.
Augusta National Details
Augusta National was established at the beginning of the Great Depression, and when the inaugural Augusta National Invitation Tournament was held in 1934, the club only had 76 paid-up members, far fewer than the projected 1,800. The champion of the tournament’s first edition, Horton Smith, and the other top finishers had to wait for 17 members to pool their resources and increase the purse before receiving their prize money.
The course measures 7,545 yards and plays as a par 72. In 2022, when the course measured 7,510 yards, the scoring average was 73.95. Augusta National is the brainchild of legendary golfer Bobby Jones and wealthy investment banker Clifford Roberts. Jones and Alister Mackenzie collaborated on the course’s design, with Mackenzie passing away before its completion. The course is built on the site of an old nursery, and each hole is named after a tree or shrub.
Par 72, 7,545 yards
Scoring average in 2022 when 7,510 yards – 73.95
2023 Changes To Augusta National
There have been some changes to the famed Augusta National ahead of the 2023 edition of the Masters Tournament. Changes to the 13th hole now make it the second-longest hole on the course, measuring at 570 yards. The extension also brings the pond guarding the green more into play, making it more difficult for players to go for the green in two shots. The 5th hole has also seen some changes, with the fairway bunkers being moved slightly closer to the tee and the green being reshaped. These changes are expected to make the hole slightly easier than in previous years.
Overall, the course is expected to play long and difficult, with the combination of narrow fairways, challenging greens, and tricky bunkers providing a tough test for even the best players in the world. The weather is also a factor that can greatly affect the course’s difficulty, with wind and rain potentially making it even tougher.
It’s official the new 13th tee at Augusta National is ready for next years Masters. The hole was 510yds now 545yds at a guess. Coming out of that shoot of trees there’ll be now cutting the corner even if you are long enough.
Perfect for a #kenonthecourse 🤞@EurekaEarthPlus pic.twitter.com/Wj3KuUXY5C
— Ken Brown.. ..⛳️ (@KenBrownGolf) November 22, 2022
2023 Masters Odds
Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 Masters Tournament. Our predictions, favorite bets, and picks will becoming out later this week.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+700
|Rory McIlroy
|+700
|Jon Rahm
|+800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1600
|Cameron Smith
|+2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Jason Day
|+2500
|Cameron Young
|+2500
|Dustin Johnson
|+2800
|Tony Finau
|+2800
|Max Homa
|+3000
|Golfer
|Odds
|Will Zalatoris
|+3300
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5000
|Shane Lowry
|+5000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Corey Conners
|+5500
|Justin Rose
|+6000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+6000
|Brooks Koepka
|+6000
|Tiger Woods
|+6600
|Golfer
|Odds
|Tom Kim
|+6600
|Min Woo Lee
|+6600
|Keith Mitchell
|+7500
|Patrick Reed
|+8000
|Adam Scott
|+8000
|Sahith Theegala
|+8000
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+9000
|Abraham Ancer
|+10000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+10000
|Billy Horschel
|+10000
|Mito Pereira
|+11000
|Sergio Garcia
|+11000
|Golfer
|Odds
|Keegan Bradley
|+12500
|Russell Henley
|+12500
|Thomas Pieters
|+12500
|Tom Hoge
|+12500
|Chris Kirk
|+14000
|Bubba Watson
|+14000
|Brian Harman
|+14000
|Seamus Power
|+14000
|Danny Willett
|+14000
|Talor Gooch
|+15000
|Gary Woodland
|+15000
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|J.T. Poston
|+15000
|Jason Kokrak
|+15000
|Adrian Meronk
|+15000
|Harris English
|+15000
|Golfer
|Odds
|Ryan Fox
|+16000
|Alex Noren
|+17500
|Francesco Molinari
|+17500
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+17500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+17500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+20000
|Cameron Champ
|+20000
|Kevin Kisner
|+20000
|Phil Mickelson
|+20000
|Kevin Na
|+22500
|Harold Varner III
|+25000
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|Scott Stallings
|+25000
|Sepp Straka
|+25000
|Zach Johnson
|+25000
|Golfer
|Odds
|Kazuki Higa
|+30000
|Gordon Sargent
|+50000
|Sam Bennett
|+100000
|Ben Carr
|+100000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+100000
|Harrison Crowe
|+100000
|Matthew McClean
|+100000
|Bernhard Langer
|+100000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+150000
|Mike Weir
|+150000
|Fred Couples
|+150000
|Larry Mize
|+250000
|Vijay Singh
|+250000
|Sandy Lyle
|+250000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+250000