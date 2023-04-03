2023 Masters Tournament: Preview and Odds

The Masters is the opening major championship of the year, offering the LIV golfers their first opportunity in 2023 to compete with the world’s top players.

Unlike the other three majors, the US Masters is held at the same venue each year – the iconic and breathtaking Augusta National.

Augusta National Details

Augusta National was established at the beginning of the Great Depression, and when the inaugural Augusta National Invitation Tournament was held in 1934, the club only had 76 paid-up members, far fewer than the projected 1,800. The champion of the tournament’s first edition, Horton Smith, and the other top finishers had to wait for 17 members to pool their resources and increase the purse before receiving their prize money.

The course measures 7,545 yards and plays as a par 72. In 2022, when the course measured 7,510 yards, the scoring average was 73.95. Augusta National is the brainchild of legendary golfer Bobby Jones and wealthy investment banker Clifford Roberts. Jones and Alister Mackenzie collaborated on the course’s design, with Mackenzie passing away before its completion. The course is built on the site of an old nursery, and each hole is named after a tree or shrub.

Par 72, 7,545 yards

Scoring average in 2022 when 7,510 yards – 73.95

2023 Changes To Augusta National

There have been some changes to the famed Augusta National ahead of the 2023 edition of the Masters Tournament. Changes to the 13th hole now make it the second-longest hole on the course, measuring at 570 yards. The extension also brings the pond guarding the green more into play, making it more difficult for players to go for the green in two shots. The 5th hole has also seen some changes, with the fairway bunkers being moved slightly closer to the tee and the green being reshaped. These changes are expected to make the hole slightly easier than in previous years.

Overall, the course is expected to play long and difficult, with the combination of narrow fairways, challenging greens, and tricky bunkers providing a tough test for even the best players in the world. The weather is also a factor that can greatly affect the course’s difficulty, with wind and rain potentially making it even tougher.

It’s official the new 13th tee at Augusta National is ready for next years Masters. The hole was 510yds now 545yds at a guess. Coming out of that shoot of trees there’ll be now cutting the corner even if you are long enough.

Perfect for a #kenonthecourse 🤞@EurekaEarthPlus pic.twitter.com/Wj3KuUXY5C — Ken Brown.. ..⛳️ (@KenBrownGolf) November 22, 2022

2023 Masters Odds

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 Masters Tournament. Our predictions, favorite bets, and picks will becoming out later this week.

Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +700 Rory McIlroy +700 Jon Rahm +800 Jordan Spieth +1600 Cameron Smith +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2000 Justin Thomas +2000 Collin Morikawa +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Jason Day +2500 Cameron Young +2500 Dustin Johnson +2800 Tony Finau +2800 Max Homa +3000

Golfer Odds Will Zalatoris +3300 Sam Burns +3500 Viktor Hovland +3500 Sungjae Im +4000 Matthew Fitzpatrick +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Tyrrell Hatton +5000 Shane Lowry +5000 Joaquin Niemann +5500 Corey Conners +5500 Justin Rose +6000 Tommy Fleetwood +6000 Brooks Koepka +6000 Tiger Woods +6600

Golfer Odds Tom Kim +6600 Min Woo Lee +6600 Keith Mitchell +7500 Patrick Reed +8000 Adam Scott +8000 Sahith Theegala +8000 Si Woo Kim +8000 Louis Oosthuizen +9000 Abraham Ancer +10000 Bryson DeChambeau +10000 Kurt Kitayama +10000 Billy Horschel +10000 Mito Pereira +11000 Sergio Garcia +11000

Golfer Odds Keegan Bradley +12500 Russell Henley +12500 Thomas Pieters +12500 Tom Hoge +12500 Chris Kirk +14000 Bubba Watson +14000 Brian Harman +14000 Seamus Power +14000 Danny Willett +14000 Talor Gooch +15000 Gary Woodland +15000 Taylor Moore +15000 J.T. Poston +15000 Jason Kokrak +15000 Adrian Meronk +15000 Harris English +15000

Golfer Odds Ryan Fox +16000 Alex Noren +17500 Francesco Molinari +17500 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +17500 Mackenzie Hughes +17500 Charl Schwartzel +20000 Cameron Champ +20000 Kevin Kisner +20000 Phil Mickelson +20000 Kevin Na +22500 Harold Varner III +25000 Adam Svensson +25000 Scott Stallings +25000 Sepp Straka +25000 Zach Johnson +25000

Golfer Odds Kazuki Higa +30000 Gordon Sargent +50000 Sam Bennett +100000 Ben Carr +100000 Aldrich Potgieter +100000 Harrison Crowe +100000 Matthew McClean +100000 Bernhard Langer +100000 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +150000 Mike Weir +150000 Fred Couples +150000 Larry Mize +250000 Vijay Singh +250000 Sandy Lyle +250000 Jose Maria Olazabal +250000