2023 Masters Tournament: Preview and Odds

Colin Lynch
The Masters is the opening major championship of the year, offering the LIV golfers their first opportunity in 2023 to compete with the world’s top players.

Unlike the other three majors, the US Masters is held at the same venue each year – the iconic and breathtaking Augusta National.

Augusta National Details

Augusta National was established at the beginning of the Great Depression, and when the inaugural Augusta National Invitation Tournament was held in 1934, the club only had 76 paid-up members, far fewer than the projected 1,800. The champion of the tournament’s first edition, Horton Smith, and the other top finishers had to wait for 17 members to pool their resources and increase the purse before receiving their prize money.

The course measures 7,545 yards and plays as a par 72. In 2022, when the course measured 7,510 yards, the scoring average was 73.95. Augusta National is the brainchild of legendary golfer Bobby Jones and wealthy investment banker Clifford Roberts. Jones and Alister Mackenzie collaborated on the course’s design, with Mackenzie passing away before its completion. The course is built on the site of an old nursery, and each hole is named after a tree or shrub.

Par 72, 7,545 yards
Scoring average in 2022 when 7,510 yards – 73.95

2023 Changes To Augusta National

There have been some changes to the famed Augusta National ahead of the 2023 edition of the Masters Tournament. Changes to the 13th hole now make it the second-longest hole on the course, measuring at 570 yards. The extension also brings the pond guarding the green more into play, making it more difficult for players to go for the green in two shots. The 5th hole has also seen some changes, with the fairway bunkers being moved slightly closer to the tee and the green being reshaped. These changes are expected to make the hole slightly easier than in previous years.

Overall, the course is expected to play long and difficult, with the combination of narrow fairways, challenging greens, and tricky bunkers providing a tough test for even the best players in the world. The weather is also a factor that can greatly affect the course’s difficulty, with wind and rain potentially making it even tougher.

 

2023 Masters Odds

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 Masters Tournament. Our predictions,  favorite bets, and picks will becoming out later this week.

Golfer Odds
Scottie Scheffler +700
Rory McIlroy +700
Jon Rahm +800
Jordan Spieth +1600
Cameron Smith +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Justin Thomas +2000
Collin Morikawa +2200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Jason Day +2500
Cameron Young +2500
Dustin Johnson +2800
Tony Finau +2800
Max Homa +3000

 

Golfer Odds
Will Zalatoris +3300
Sam Burns +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Sungjae Im +4000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4500
Hideki Matsuyama +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Joaquin Niemann +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Justin Rose +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Brooks Koepka +6000
Tiger Woods +6600

 

Golfer Odds
Tom Kim +6600
Min Woo Lee +6600
Keith Mitchell +7500
Patrick Reed +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Louis Oosthuizen +9000
Abraham Ancer +10000
Bryson DeChambeau +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Mito Pereira +11000
Sergio Garcia +11000

 

Golfer Odds
Keegan Bradley +12500
Russell Henley +12500
Thomas Pieters +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Chris Kirk +14000
Bubba Watson +14000
Brian Harman +14000
Seamus Power +14000
Danny Willett +14000
Talor Gooch +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Jason Kokrak +15000
Adrian Meronk +15000
Harris English +15000

 

Golfer Odds
Ryan Fox +16000
Alex Noren +17500
Francesco Molinari +17500
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +17500
Mackenzie Hughes +17500
Charl Schwartzel +20000
Cameron Champ +20000
Kevin Kisner +20000
Phil Mickelson +20000
Kevin Na +22500
Harold Varner III +25000
Adam Svensson +25000
Scott Stallings +25000
Sepp Straka +25000
Zach Johnson +25000

 

Golfer Odds
Kazuki Higa +30000
Gordon Sargent +50000
Sam Bennett +100000
Ben Carr +100000
Aldrich Potgieter +100000
Harrison Crowe +100000
Matthew McClean +100000
Bernhard Langer +100000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +150000
Mike Weir +150000
Fred Couples +150000
Larry Mize +250000
Vijay Singh +250000
Sandy Lyle +250000
Jose Maria Olazabal +250000
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Arrow to top