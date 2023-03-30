Featured

2023 MLB AL MVP Award Winner Odds & Best Bets

Colin Lynch
As the 2023 MLB season approaches, fans and bettors alike look forward to the excitement of Opening Day and the potential for players to make their mark on the field. The most coveted individual award in baseball is the MVP. Today we look at the favorites, contenders, and long shots for the American and National Leagues.

Looking at the MVP odds lists, it’s immediately apparent that the American League has more value down the board due to Shohei Ohtani’s short price. However, San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is the clear favorite in the National League with a more balanced odds board overall.

When betting on the MVP awards, we like to focus on identifying value and considering the narrative angles that often come into play in the voting process.

Ultimately, the MVP award is based on a vote by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, meaning that more than just individual statistics come into play. We need to identify what the voters value most and who has the best shot of getting the voters behind them.

MLB 2023 American League MVP odds

Player Bet Online Odds BetUS Odds  Bovada Odds  My Bookie Odds  X Bet Odds
Shohei Ohtani +190 +220 +200 +200 +200
Aaron Judge +500 +700 +500 +400 +450
Mike Trout +450 +800 +650 +600 +500
Julio Rodriguez +700 +900 +800 +800 +700
Yordan Alvarez +1100 +1200 +1100 +1200 +1200
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +1200 +1300 +1200 +1400 +1200
Jose Ramirez +1500 +1500 +1600 +1600 +1500
Corey Seager +2000 +4500 +3000 +2200 +2000
Rafael Devers +2000 +3000 +3000 +2800 +2000
Wander Franco +2500 +4000 +3500 +2200 +2500
Kyle Tucker +2500 +2500 +2000 +2800 +3500

 

The Favorite: Shohei Ohtani +220

Shohei Ohtani’s impressive performance on the field has made him the rightful betting favorite to win the 2023 AL MVP award. Ohtani might have secured a second consecutive MVP award if it weren’t for Aaron Judge’s 62 home runs last year. However, Ohtani’s overall contributions to the Los Angeles Angels made him a strong candidate for the award, even with Judge’s historic campaign.

Ohtani’s unique ability to excel both as a pitcher and a hitter has made him a standout player in the league. The reality is that Ohtani is actually improving on the mound. And I believe he has a real shot at competing for a Cy Young this season. If he does that and slugs 30+ home runs, he’s going to run away with this award.

While there are other strong contenders in the American League, Ohtani’s versatility and skillset make him a top pick for this season’s MVP award.

 

Bet on Shohei Ohtani +220  at BetOnline

 

 

 

The Value Play: Vlad Guerrero Jr. +1300

As the 2023 MLB season approaches, it’s important to remember that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still just 24 years old, despite already having 2,161 plate appearances to his name. Last season saw some statistical correction for the second-generation star, but Guerrero is poised to be a top contender for the MVP award this year with an improved supporting cast. I think he has a legitimate chance to be in the headlines all season long and put together a big-time break-out campaign.

Despite some ups and downs in his performance last season, Guerrero has continued developing and refining his skills. With the benefit of experience and a stronger team around him, I expect him to have a standout season in 2023 and be a major force in the MVP conversation.

Bet on Vlad Guerrero Jr. +1300  at BetOnline

 

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
