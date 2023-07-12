MLB All-Star Game

2023 MLB All-Star Game: Live Updates

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
1 min read
T-Mobile Park

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is in Seattle on Tuesday. Here are the live updates:

8:23 PM ET–Yankees ace Gerrit Cole throws out the opening pitch.

8:24 PM ET–Acuna Jr. hits deep fly ball to right field. Great catch by Adolis Garcia.

8:25 PM ET–Freeman hits deep fly ball to left field. Great catch by Randy Arozarena.

8:26 PM ET–Betts grounds out to second base…three up, three down for National League…

8:30 PM ET–Semien grounds out…

8:32 PM ET–Gallen strikes out Ohtani…

8:34 PM ET–Arozarena singles to left field for first hit of the game…

8:34 PM ET–Arozarena caught trying to steal second base…0-0 after 1 inning…

8:39 PM ET–J.D. Martinez base hit to left field…

8:42 PM ET–Eovaldi, who is pitching for the American League, has 29 2/3 scoreless streak at the moment…

8:42 PM ET–Arenado pops up…

8:43 PM ET–Arraez base hit…are you surprised?

8:45 PM ET–Murphy strikes out looking…

8:46 PM ET–Seattle native Corbin Carroll grounds out…still 0-0…

8:49 PM ET–Seager lines out to third base…

8:50 PM ET–Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz hits home run to open the scoring…1-0 American League…

8:51 PM ET–Keller strikes out Garcia…

8:52 PM ET–Hays grounds out to second base…1-0 American League

 

 

Topics  
MLB All-Star Game MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Arrow to top