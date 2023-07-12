2023 MLB All-Star Game: Live Updates

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is in Seattle on Tuesday. Here are the live updates:
8:23 PM ET–Yankees ace Gerrit Cole throws out the opening pitch.
8:24 PM ET–Acuna Jr. hits deep fly ball to right field. Great catch by Adolis Garcia.
8:25 PM ET–Freeman hits deep fly ball to left field. Great catch by Randy Arozarena.
8:26 PM ET–Betts grounds out to second base…three up, three down for National League…
8:30 PM ET–Semien grounds out…
8:32 PM ET–Gallen strikes out Ohtani…
8:34 PM ET–Arozarena singles to left field for first hit of the game…
8:34 PM ET–Arozarena caught trying to steal second base…0-0 after 1 inning…
8:39 PM ET–J.D. Martinez base hit to left field…
8:42 PM ET–Eovaldi, who is pitching for the American League, has 29 2/3 scoreless streak at the moment…
8:42 PM ET–Arenado pops up…
8:43 PM ET–Arraez base hit…are you surprised?
8:45 PM ET–Murphy strikes out looking…
8:46 PM ET–Seattle native Corbin Carroll grounds out…still 0-0…
8:49 PM ET–Seager lines out to third base…
8:50 PM ET–Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz hits home run to open the scoring…1-0 American League…
8:51 PM ET–Keller strikes out Garcia…
8:52 PM ET–Hays grounds out to second base…1-0 American League