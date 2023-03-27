2023 MLB American League Win Total Odds, Best Bets, Expert Picks

The MLB wins total odds boards reveal little surprises at the top. The usual powerhouses are projected to dominate the league, with the Houston Astros and New York Yankees expected to achieve nearly triple-digit wins.

The second tier includes the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, and Seattle Mariners who are all capable of having a breakout year and battling for a division title.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, and Detroit Tigers are expected to have a tough season. All three teams are predicted to win fewer than 70 games by bookmakers, placing them at the bottom of the odds boards.

MLB 2023 AMERICAN LEAGUE WIN TOTAL ODDS

Teams Listed in order of Projected Wins per Division

AL EAST OVER/UNDER WINS

N.Y. Yankees 94.5

Toronto 90.5

Tampa Bay 89.5

Boston 78.5

Baltimore 76.5

Once again, the AL East is an absolute gauntlet in 2023. Last year the AL East feature two 90-win teams and the top three teams all made the playoffs. Seemingly, every roster has improved this season as well. At first glance, Baltimore obviously jumps. This is a team that won 83 games last year, well above their O/U of 76.5 this year. And they have a plethora of young stars. But that’s just the issue with them, they’re still very young. Now I wouldn’t fault anyone that would want to play the O’s over, I get it. But I’m going to stay away as I think we’re 2-3 years away from seeing an O’s team become a legit contender.

The introduction of a new balanced schedule is expected to provide significant assistance to teams in the AL East, as they will now have the opportunity to compete against opponents outside their division. Although the Toronto Blue Jays may not be considered the front-runners in the AL East, they are not far behind in what is expected to be a fiercely contested battle that could go down to the wire. And it’s a roster and a pitching staff that I really like. At the top of the rotation, you have Adam Manoah and Kevin Gausman, two bonafide 15-20 game winners. Jose Berrios is still a wild card but can easily be a 15-game winner if he can string some starts together. And Chris Bassit is as good and consistent a #4 starter as you’re going to see. He’ll give them a chance to win every night out. I think this is the year that this lineup and staff really click. Vladdy Jr. can make a serious MVP run and it adds to the reasons I’m going to back their season win total.

The Pick: Toronto Blue Jays Over 90.5 wins

AL CENTRAL OVER/UNDER WINS

Cleveland 86.5

Minnesota 84.5

Chicago White Sox 83.5

Detroit 68.5

Kansas City 68.5

The AL Central is once again a highly contested division, with several teams vying for the top spot. Among them, the Minnesota Twins seem particularly determined to clinch the title, given their impressive offseason moves. Retaining Carlos Correa was a surprising victory for the team, and their acquisition of Pablo Lopez from the Marlins was an unexpected acquisition. But I personally think too much is being made about Correa resigning. Is he 100% healthy? I’m not sure how he could be after two team doctors stopped their teams from signing him this offseason. But this was just a 78-win team a season ago. Did they get a full seven wins better? I don’t see it. I think Cleveland is better and Chicago can’t be near as pedestrian. I don’t think Minny has a bounce-back year at all and I think it’s a real struggle to surpass 80 wins for them. I’ll take the Under 84.5.

The Pick: Minnesota Twins Under 84.5 Wins

AL WEST OVER/UNDER WINS

Houston 97.5

Seattle 86.5

Texas 81.5

L.A. Angels 81.5

Oakland 59.5

The Houston Astros have bolstered their roster for the upcoming season by adding two major-league-level players, 1B Jose Abreu and Matthew Gage, who was acquired from Toronto. In addition to these new acquisitions, the team has also secured the services of four existing players through extensions and re-signings. Michael Brantley has signed a one-year deal, while Cristian Javier has agreed to a five-year extension. Rafael Montero will stay with the team for three more years, and Bryan Garcia, Ty Buttrey, Dixon Machado, Austin Davis, Rylan Bannon, Bligh Madris, and J.P. France are all vying for spots on the team during Spring Training.

They did win 106 games last year, but a ton has to go right to win that many baseball games. Mostly you have to be very fortunate and stay very healthy. And they did that. But with the emergence of the Mariners and the hopeful resurgence of the Rangers, 97.5 wins seems like a ton to me. This looks like a 90-92 win team in my opinion. I have to play this Under.

The Pick: Houston Astros Under 97.5 Wins