In 2022, Aaron Judge achieved a historic feat by breaking the American League home run record with 62 homers. The New York Yankees star outpaced the competition by a significant margin, finishing 16 home runs ahead of Kyle Schwarber, the second-place finisher in the major leagues.

In total, 23 players hit over 30 home runs that season, with 10 of them exceeding the 35-home run milestone. A Home Run Leader future is one of the most fun and exciting MLB season-long futures you can play, especially as the season nears the end. Of course, you’re trying to find someone that can hit the long ball, no doubt. But you’re also looking to find someone who plays in a hitter-friendly ballpark, has some protection in the lineup, and can hopefully avoid the injury bug.

As we gear up for the 2023 MLB season, let’s review the latest odds and top picks for the Home Run Leader title.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Home Run Leader

2023 MLB Home Run Leader Odds

Aaron Judge, Yankees (+600)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (+1000)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+1000)

Mike Trout, Angels (+1000)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros (+1200)

Pete Alonso, Mets (+1200)

Austin Riley, Braves (+2000)

Shohei Ohtani, Angels (+2000)

Matt Olson, Braves (+2500)

Fernando Tatís Jr., Padres (+2500)

Juan Soto, Padres (+3000)

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees (+3000)

Kyle Tucker, Astros (+3000)

Eloy Jiménez, White Sox (+3500)

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (+4000)

Rafael Devers, Red Sox (+4000)

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners (+4000)

The Odds On Favorite: Aaron Judge +600 | 2022 Home Run Total: 62

Last season, the man smashed an impressive 62 home runs, showcasing his incredible power in homer-friendly Yankee Stadium.

Despite the possibility of regression affecting his performance this year, many experts still predict that Judge will rank among the top players in home runs, and there is no reason to believe he will not. But there has not been a repeat home run leader since Jose Bautista repeated in 2010 and 2011 with 54 and 43 home runs respectively. I don’t see a real reason to lay anything on Judge this season.

Value Play #1: Kyle Schwarber +1000 | 2022 Home Run Total: 46

When it comes to hitting home runs, only Alonso and Judge have surpassed Kyle Schwarber’s impressive record since 2019. With his consistent power and skill on the field, Schwarber is a formidable contender to become the Home Run King in 2023.

Schwarber’s success is partly due to the favorable conditions at Citizens Bank Park, which has been known to be a hitter-friendly environment. In fact, the Phillies slugger hit a whopping 46 home runs last season, thanks in part to this small park advantage.

Schwarber showed he is going to have plenty of pop in the WBC, and he is absolutely worth a play.

Value Play #2: Mike Trout +1000 | 2022 Home Run Total: 40

I love this play.

Last season, Mike Trout blasted an incredible 40 home runs in just 438 at-bats, despite missing a significant amount of time due to injury. In comparison, Judge hit his league-leading 62 home runs in 570 at-bats, so Trout was on his pace. With true protection in the Angels lineup in Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani, Trout has been on fire, when healthy.

However, as Trout’s career progresses, concerns about his ability to stay healthy and remain on the field have become more pressing. Nevertheless, if the Angels superstar were able to play a full season and maintain his impressive level of performance, there’s no doubt that he could contend for the title of Home Run Leader. That would be fun to be a part of.

Minor Sleeper: Pete Alonso +1200 | 2022 Home Run Total: 40

Over the past few seasons, Pete Alonso has solidified himself as one of the most dominant power hitters in the league. With an impressive 146 home runs since 2019, Alonso sits atop the leaderboard in this category. Despite Aaron Judge hitting a staggering 62 homers last season, he still trails the “Polar Bear” by nine.

While Judge is understandably the favorite in the betting odds at +600, it’s kind of wild you can get Alonso at +1200. He’s not really a sleeper, but those are almost sleeper odds for someone that has been as good as he has at driving the ball out of the yard. While he doesn’t play in a super-friendly hitters’ ballpark, he does have more protection in that Mets lineup this season. Alonso may be [putting the Mets on his back in late Summer as they battle for an NL East title, and it would be pretty fun to have a home run leader future on him at +1200.