2023 MLB National League Win Total Odds, Best Bets, Expert Picks

Colin Lynch
The MLB  National League wins total odds boards offer little in the way of surprises at the top, with the usual powerhouses expected to dominate the league. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Atlanta Braves are all expected to flirt with 95 wins.

The National League’s second tier includes the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals, both of whom are expected to battle for a division title.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, and Colorado Rockies are expected to face a difficult season with extremely low win totals. Bookmakers predict that all three teams will win fewer than 70 games, placing them at the bottom of the odds boards.

We take a look at all MLB National League Win Totals and set our favorites for the upcoming 2023 season.

MLB 2023 NATIONAL LEAGUE WIN TOTAL ODDS

Teams Listed in order of Projected Wins per Division

NL EAST OVER/UNDER WINS

  • Atlanta 96.5
  • N.Y. Mets 94.5
  • Philadelphia 89.5
  • Miami 75.5
  • Washington 59.5

Few teams in baseball history have experienced a more dramatic downfall following a World Series victory than the Nationals. The team, once the darlings of the 2019 season, who defied the odds and defeated the Dodgers, Cardinals, and Astros to claim the World Series Title, have since seen their fortunes decline drastically. For the past three years, they have finished dead last in the NL East, with their most recent season being the worst in MLB history, with a dismal 55-107 record in 2022. The departure of Juan Soto and Stephen Strasburg’s recurring injuries have added to the team’s woes, and a lengthy rebuilding process seems to be on the horizon. But to me, this win total seems way too low. It’s a sneaky exciting lineup with Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses, and Jaimer Candelario all near the top, but it’s the pitching staff that makes me believe they can win 70 games in 2023. Patrick Corbin (LHP), Josiah Gray (RHP), Trevor Williams (RHP), and MacKenzie Gore (LHP) are a very solid top 4. I think they help them get above 65 wins. I like the over.

Bet on Washington Over 59.5 Wins at BetOnline

 

 

I’m going to stay in the NL East to make my second total play in the NL. I like the Marlins over 75.5 wins. The Marlins made a ton of moves this off-season and it’s a revamped lineup with a return from the 2022 NL Cy Young Award Winner Sandy Alcantara. I love Jesus Luzardo and Johnny Cueto at the top of this rotation with Alcantara. And the top 7 in this lineup are shockingly good.

  1. Jazz Chisholm Jr. CF
  2. Jorge Soler DH
  3. Luis Arraez 2B
  4. Garrett Cooper 1B
  5. Avisail Garcia RF
  6. Jean Segura 3B
  7. Joey Wendle SS

I like this lineup and I like this rotation. I think they surprise people as the 2022 Orioles did.

The Pick: Miami Marlins Over 75.5 Wins

Bet on Miami Over 75.5 Wins at BetOnline

 

 

NL CENTRAL OVER/UNDER WINS

  • St. Louis 88.5
  • Milwaukee 86.5
  • Chicago Cubs 76.5
  • Pittsburgh 67.5
  • Cincinnati 65.5

NL WEST OVER/UNDER WINS

  • L.A. Dodgers 96.5
  • San Diego 93.5
  • San Francisco 81.5
  • Arizona 74.5
  • Colorado 65.5
MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

