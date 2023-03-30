Featured

2023 MLB NL MVP Award Winner Odds & Best Bets

Colin Lynch
The National League MVP odds board seems to be a bit more open than that of the AL MVP odds board. Juan Soto is certainly the favorite but Fernando Tatis Jr sits just behind him looking to stay healthy and built off his last healthy season in 2021 in which he was incredible. Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt, and Freddie Freeman all have a shot at winning MVP as well.

One thing that’s for sure is the NL West is loaded with potential MVP winners as five of the top 8 on the odds board play in the NL West. Let’s take a look at some potential winners and best bets.

MLB 2023 National League MVP odds

Player Bet Online Odds  Bet US Odds X Bet Odds  Bovada Odds  My Bookie Odds 
Juan Soto +550 +550 +550 +450 +500
Fernando Tatis Jr. +900 +1000 +1000 +1400 +1000
Mookie Betts +900 +950 +900 +800 +800
Paul Goldschmidt +1500 +1500 +1300 +1200 +1000
Freddie Freeman +1500 +1400 +1300 +1000 +1200
Ronald Acuna Jr. +850 +1000 +900 +900 +1000
Trea Turner +800 +1100 +1000 +1200 +1200
Manny Machado +1500 +1200 +1200 +950 +1200
Pete Alonso +1500 +1600 +1400 +1000 +1400
Austin Riley +1600 +1600 +1600 +1400 +1600

The Favorite Play: Mookie Betts +900

Since being traded to the Dodgers in 2020, Betts has been a key contributor to the team’s success, earning a second-place finish in his debut season and a fifth-place nod in 2022. In 2022, he posted a .281 batting average, hit a career-high 35 home runs, and finished sixth in the NL in WAR, with a mark of 7.0.

Betts is known for his all-around game, with his impressive defensive skills and base-running abilities making him a complete player. With the new pitch clock rules giving a slight advantage to base stealers this year, Mookie could be a 30/30 guy which would certainly bolster his MVP chances.

Betts also brings a veteran presence to the Dodgers’ clubhouse, having won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and earning the AL MVP Award that same year. With the Dodgers expected to be a top team in the NL in 2023, Betts has the opportunity to put up big numbers and cement himself as a front-runner for the MVP Award.

In the end, Betts’ all-around game, leadership skills, and the Dodgers’ success in 2023 could give him the edge in the race for the NL MVP Award.

Bet on Mookie Betts +900  at BetOnline

The Value Play: Nolan Arenado +1400

Nolan Arenado, the star third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals has been a consistent performer throughout his 10-year career, with six top-10 finishes in MVP voting and a track record of elite production at the plate. In addition, he’s won an incredible 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a testament to his defensive prowess. This could be the year that Arenado finally comes out on top for MVP.

But it’s not just his stats and accolades that make Arenado a strong candidate for the award. There’s also a human element to the voting process, and many voters may give Arenado a head start over some of the more unproven candidates. Even though his odds for the award have shortened from earlier in the offseason, the current number still seems like great value.

Bet on Nolan Arenado +1400  at BetOnline

 

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
