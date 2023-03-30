2023 MLB NL MVP Award Winner Odds & Best Bets

Since being traded to the Dodgers in 2020, Betts has been a key contributor to the team’s success, earning a second-place finish in his debut season and a fifth-place nod in 2022. In 2022, he posted a .281 batting average, hit a career-high 35 home runs, and finished sixth in the NL in WAR, with a mark of 7.0.

Betts is known for his all-around game, with his impressive defensive skills and base-running abilities making him a complete player. With the new pitch clock rules giving a slight advantage to base stealers this year, Mookie could be a 30/30 guy which would certainly bolster his MVP chances.

Betts also brings a veteran presence to the Dodgers’ clubhouse, having won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and earning the AL MVP Award that same year. With the Dodgers expected to be a top team in the NL in 2023, Betts has the opportunity to put up big numbers and cement himself as a front-runner for the MVP Award.

In the end, Betts’ all-around game, leadership skills, and the Dodgers’ success in 2023 could give him the edge in the race for the NL MVP Award.