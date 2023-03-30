2023 MLB NL MVP Award Winner Odds & Best Bets

The National League MVP odds board seems to be a bit more open than that of the AL MVP odds board. Juan Soto is certainly the favorite but Fernando Tatis Jr sits just behind him looking to stay healthy and built off his last healthy season in 2021 in which he was incredible. Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt, and Freddie Freeman all have a shot at winning MVP as well.
One thing that’s for sure is the NL West is loaded with potential MVP winners as five of the top 8 on the odds board play in the NL West. Let’s take a look at some potential winners and best bets.
MLB 2023 National League MVP odds
|Player
|Bet Online Odds
|Bet US Odds
|X Bet Odds
|Bovada Odds
|My Bookie Odds
|Juan Soto
|+550
|+550
|+550
|+450
|+500
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|+900
|+1000
|+1000
|+1400
|+1000
|Mookie Betts
|+900
|+950
|+900
|+800
|+800
|Paul Goldschmidt
|+1500
|+1500
|+1300
|+1200
|+1000
|Freddie Freeman
|+1500
|+1400
|+1300
|+1000
|+1200
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|+850
|+1000
|+900
|+900
|+1000
|Trea Turner
|+800
|+1100
|+1000
|+1200
|+1200
|Manny Machado
|+1500
|+1200
|+1200
|+950
|+1200
|Pete Alonso
|+1500
|+1600
|+1400
|+1000
|+1400
|Austin Riley
|+1600
|+1600
|+1600
|+1400
|+1600
The Favorite Play: Mookie Betts +900
Since being traded to the Dodgers in 2020, Betts has been a key contributor to the team’s success, earning a second-place finish in his debut season and a fifth-place nod in 2022. In 2022, he posted a .281 batting average, hit a career-high 35 home runs, and finished sixth in the NL in WAR, with a mark of 7.0.
Betts is known for his all-around game, with his impressive defensive skills and base-running abilities making him a complete player. With the new pitch clock rules giving a slight advantage to base stealers this year, Mookie could be a 30/30 guy which would certainly bolster his MVP chances.
Betts also brings a veteran presence to the Dodgers’ clubhouse, having won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and earning the AL MVP Award that same year. With the Dodgers expected to be a top team in the NL in 2023, Betts has the opportunity to put up big numbers and cement himself as a front-runner for the MVP Award.
In the end, Betts’ all-around game, leadership skills, and the Dodgers’ success in 2023 could give him the edge in the race for the NL MVP Award.
The Value Play: Nolan Arenado +1400
Nolan Arenado, the star third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals has been a consistent performer throughout his 10-year career, with six top-10 finishes in MVP voting and a track record of elite production at the plate. In addition, he’s won an incredible 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards, a testament to his defensive prowess. This could be the year that Arenado finally comes out on top for MVP.
But it’s not just his stats and accolades that make Arenado a strong candidate for the award. There’s also a human element to the voting process, and many voters may give Arenado a head start over some of the more unproven candidates. Even though his odds for the award have shortened from earlier in the offseason, the current number still seems like great value.