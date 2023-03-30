2023 MLB Opening Day: Odds, Best Bets, & Expert Picks

Baseball fans, the offseason is officially over and Major League Baseball is back. We’ve had an odd little lull as the WBC just ended and we await the Final Four on Saturday but fear not, Opening Day is here! We’re going to break down some games and take a look at our favorite bets which include a money line play and a total.

Let’s get into it!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

Tigers vs. Rays | 3:10 PM est | MLB.TV

While both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, it doesn’t take an avid baseball fan to see that the Rays are currently just a more complete baseball club.

It’s not surprising, then, that the Rays are the heavy favorites heading into tomorrow’s opener. I’m a big fan of the Rays tomorrow and here is why.

For starters, sharp money has come in on the over, and I completely agree with that move. As we saw last season, both offenses excelled against lefties, and given that both teams are facing a lefty starter tomorrow, the total of 7 seems a bit low. In fact, I’m leaning towards the over as well, but that’s not my official play for tomorrow.

Secondly, with it being Opening Day, both teams should have their bullpens fully available, and this is where the Rays have a clear advantage over the Tigers. According to FanGraphs Depth Charts, the Rays have the seventh-best bullpen in the league, while the Tigers are ranked a lowly 28th. With Fairbanks, Adam, and Kittridge, runs are going to be hard to come by in the later innings. This gives a big-time edge to the Rays, especially if they need to extend a late lead.

The Rays are the heavy favorites for a reason, and there’s no reason to believe that they won’t come out on top tomorrow. With their superior bullpen and a strong offensive lineup, the Rays should be able to win this game going away.

The Pick: Rays -1.5 (+105)

Giants vs. Yankees | 1:05 PM est | MLB Network

The start of the MLB season is upon us, and one of the most anticipated Opening Day matchups is between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees because we have a marquee matchup on the mound. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium, a ballpark known for being very hitter-friendly, but we’re going to do something a bit scary tomorrow and play an under at Yankee Stadium.

The Giants will face the formidable challenge of trying to make consistent contact against Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole, who had an impressive spring and is coming off a dominant season. On the other hand, Giants starter Logan Webb should be able to contain the powerful bats of the Yankees and keep them in the yard with his vicious fastball/ changeup combo.

Given the strength of both starters, it is likely that runs will be at a premium in this matchup. While the power in both lineups could potentially lead to runs being put up in a hurry, I just don’t see it against these two starters tomorrow afternoon.

Of course, I love the starters and their ability to shut down the opposing offense but I also love under when there is such a large discrepancy between the money line and run line. Tomorrow the Giants are +144 money line but are -152 at the +1.5 run line, which kind of leads me to believe that even the books believe runs will be at a premium. I like the under.

The Pick: Under 7 (-110)