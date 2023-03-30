2023 MLB RBI Leader Odds & Best Bets

On the eve of opening day, we’re going to take a look at which MLB player has a chance to drive in the most runs in 2023. There are several favorites, contenders, and long shots vying for the coveted title. According to BetOnline, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso are the favorites to lead the league in RBIs this season, after tying for the lead with 131 RBIs each in the 2022 season.

Looking back at the prior RBI leaderboards, it’s clear that driving balls out of the yard is a key factor in driving in runs and topping the charts. In addition, playing in as many games as possible is crucial, as players can’t contribute from the bench or the DL. In order to hit this future you need a bit of luck with the injury bug. However, there are always surprises and dark horses who can break through and lead the league in RBIs

Other top contenders for the RBI title this season include Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who had 95 RBIs in 2022, and the Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman, who had 100 RBIs. Long shots such as Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson and Pittsburgh Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes may also surprise us with breakout seasons and climb up the leaderboard.

Overall, the race for the 2023 MLB RBI leader will be an awesome future to follow all season long, with several top players and potential dark horses in the mix. As the season unfolds, we’ll see who can drive in the most runs and emerge as the ultimate RBI king in 2023.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB RBI Leader

2023 MLB RBI Leader Odds