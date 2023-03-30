2023 MLB RBI Leader Odds & Best Bets

On the eve of opening day, we’re going to take a look at which MLB player has a chance to drive in the most runs in 2023. There are several favorites, contenders, and long shots vying for the coveted title. According to BetOnline, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso are the favorites to lead the league in RBIs this season, after tying for the lead with 131 RBIs each in the 2022 season.
Looking back at the prior RBI leaderboards, it’s clear that driving balls out of the yard is a key factor in driving in runs and topping the charts. In addition, playing in as many games as possible is crucial, as players can’t contribute from the bench or the DL. In order to hit this future you need a bit of luck with the injury bug. However, there are always surprises and dark horses who can break through and lead the league in RBIs
Other top contenders for the RBI title this season include Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who had 95 RBIs in 2022, and the Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman, who had 100 RBIs. Long shots such as Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson and Pittsburgh Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes may also surprise us with breakout seasons and climb up the leaderboard.
Overall, the race for the 2023 MLB RBI leader will be an awesome future to follow all season long, with several top players and potential dark horses in the mix. As the season unfolds, we’ll see who can drive in the most runs and emerge as the ultimate RBI king in 2023.
2023 MLB RBI Leader Odds
|Player
|Bet Online Odds
|BetUS Odds
|My Bookie Odds
|Bovada Odds
|Aaron Judge
|+700
|+700
|+600
|+700
|Pete Alonso
|+800
|+800
|+600
|+800
|Yordan Alvarez
|+950
|+1000
|+900
|+800
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|+900
|+1000
|+700
|+1100
|Mike Trout
|+1400
|+1300
|+1400
|+1200
|Austin Riley
|+1400
|+1200
|+1100
|+1300
|Rafael Devers
|+1400
|+1300
|+1100
|+1400
|Kyle Tucker
|+1500
|+1400
|+2200
|+1400
|Matt Olson
|+1600
|+1500
|+1200
|+1000
|Nolan Arenado
|+1800
|+1800
|+1400
|+1800
|Jose Ramirez
|+1200
|+2000
|+1400
|+1200
|Paul Goldschmidt
|+2500
|+2500
|+2000
|+2500
|Kyle Schwarber
|+2500
|+2500
|+4000
|+2500
|Manny Machado
|+2200
|+2500
|+1800
|+1600
|Freddie Freeman
|+2500
|+2500
|+3300
|+2500
|Alex Bregman
|+2800
|+2800
|+3300
|+2800
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|+3000
|+3000
|+5000
|+3000
|Juan Soto
|+3000
|+3000
|+2500
|+3000
|Eloy Jimenez
|+3500
|+3500
|+3000
|+3300
|Shohei Ohtani
|+3000
|+3000
|+3000
|+3000
|Christian Walker
|+4500
|+4500
|+3000
|+4500
Jose Ramirez +2000 | 2022 RBI Total: 126th (3rd)
Some may say this is a sucker line, and I suppose it very well could be. But this just looks like a ton of value to me. Jose Ramirez finished 3rd behind Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso by just five runs batted in. He played in three fewer games than Alonso and in the same amount of games as Judge. He’s durable and he’s proven to be durable. One reason I’m not on Judge this season is that I really question his durability, not to mention that injury bug floating around the Yanks’ locker room seems to be contagious. Ramirez has played in at least 152 of 162 games in five of the last six full seasons. He’s driven in over 100 in two straight seasons. With Steven Kwan and Ahmed Rosario hitting 1-2 in front of Ramirez, I love his chances to lead the league in RBIs
.
Manny Machado +2500 | 2022 RBI Total: 102 (T9)
This is a bit of a long shot here but I love where his production is headed, and I love that he has consistently played 15+ games since 2012. But what I really love is the protection Manny has in this revamped Padres lineup. Machado will have newly acquired Xander Bogaerts and Juan Soto hitting in front of him with Jake Cronenworth adding protection behind him. On a team that is sure to score a lot of runs, Machado is hitting right in the middle. This is worth a play.
.
Yordan Alvarez +1000 | 2022 RBI Total: 97 (15)
Now it may surprise someone that Alvarez is listed as the third favorite to lead the league in RBIs as he finished 15th in Major League Baseball in 2023 with 97 RBIs. But this is a bonafide MVP candidate and one of the best hitters on the planet in another dangerous Astros lineup. If he stays healthy, Alvarez easily passes the 100 RBI threshold, and if you can do that, you have a real shot to lead the league in RBIs.