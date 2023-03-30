2023 MLB Saves Leader Odds & Best Bets

Player Name Listed Odds Emmanuel Clase +550 Josh Hader +750 Jordan Romano +800 Ryan Pressly +1100 Devin Williams +1600 Félix Bautista +1400 Kenley Jansen +1400 Camilo Doval +650 David Bednar +900 Raisel Iglesias +1500 Ryan Helsley +800 Daniel Bard +1800 Clay Holmes +2800 Alexis Díaz +4000 Scott Barlow +2800 Alex Lange +5000 José Leclerc +5000 Pete Fairbanks +6600

Pete Fairbanks +6600 | 2022 Strikeout Total: 8 (41st)

Just hear me out. I know Pete Fairbanks only had 8 saves last season. I know he didn’t even rank in the top-40 in saves in 2022. But there was no one better out of the bullpen in the game down the stretch in 2022 than Pete Faribanks. And yes, I’m including Edwin Diaz who was amazing. Fairbanks finished with a .67 WHIP in 2022 and a miniscule 1.13 ERA. The main problem is that he’s on the Rays and Kevin Cash is probably the wildest and most creative manager in baseball when it comes to reliever use. But at +6600, I’m taking a flier on the fact that Fairbanks is so dominant, that he earns that role and it’s not nearly as much of a shared committee with Jason Adams and Andrew Kittredge as some think. This is worth a sprinkle even if it just stays alive until the All-Star break.