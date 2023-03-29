2023 MLB Strike Out Leader Odds & Best Bets

When measuring a pitcher’s dominance in MLB, there’s no better metric than their ability to strike out opposing batters. In this article, we’ll examine some of the most promising MLB pitcher strikeout leader bets, based on the latest baseball odds.
However, finding value in a market like the MLB strikeout leaders can be challenging. Pitchers who consistently notch high strikeout numbers are often priced accordingly. You also have to avoid injuries, which is extremely difficult, and you need to understand which pitchers belong to a rotation that will utilize 6-starters or a bullpen day.
In past seasons I’ve had success targeting starters with a high strikeouts-per-nine-innings ratio and those we anticipate will see an increase in workload this season. By targeting players who meet both criteria, we’ll uncover the most promising bets.
Let’s look at the odds and best bets for 2023 MLB Strikeout Leaders.
2023 MLB Strike Out Leader Odds
|Pitcher
|BetOnline Odds
|BetUS Odds
|My Bookie Odds
|Gerrit Cole
|+550
|+550
|+500
|Corbin Burnes
|+800
|+800
|+800
|Dylan Cease
|+1000
|+1000
|+1200
|Spencer Strider
|+1000
|+1100
|+1200
|Jacob deGrom
|+1200
|+1200
|+1100
|Max Scherzer
|+1300
|+1300
|+1000
|Aaron Nola
|+1400
|+1400
|+1500
|Carlos Rodon
|+1300
|+1500
|+1500
|Robbie Ray
|+1900
|+1800
|+2000
|Shane Bieber
|+2000
|+2000
|+3000
|Shohei Ohtani
|+2000
|+2000
|+2000
|Sandy Alcantara
|+2200
|+2200
|+2500
|Shane McClanahan
|+2500
|+2500
|+2500
|Justin Verlander
|+3000
|+3000
|+3000
|Kevin Gausman
|+3000
|+3000
|+3000
|Hunter Greene
|+3000
|+3000
|+2500
|Brandon Woodruff
|+3000
|+3000
|+3000
|Nick Lodolo
|+3500
|+3500
|+3000
|Tyler Glasnow
|+3500
|+3500
|+6000
|Cristian Javier
|+3500
|+3500
|+3000
Jacob deGrom +1200 | 2022 Strikeout Total: 102 (108th)
If Jacob deGrom can just stay healthy, this is pretty much a no-brainer. But that is a massive what-if. Last season deGrom only made 11 starts but in those 11 he averaged 12.8k/ 9 which would rank him 1st in MLB had he qualified with enough innings pitched. If deGrom could stay healthy and average that 12.8k’s/9 average, he’d be well over 200k’s with 190 innings. He’s thrown more than 190 innings 4 times since 2015 but zero seasons since the injury bug started in 2019. Still, with a guy that can punch hitters out at the volume of deGrom, this is a must-play for me. And it would be great for baseball if he could stay healthy.
Aaron Nola +1400 | 2022 Strikeout Total: 235 (4th)
In the race for the 2023 MLB strikeout leader, several pitchers stand out as top contenders. However, my personal favorite is Aaron Nola, a workhorse who boasts a low injury risk and finished just 22 strikeouts behind league leader Gerrit Cole in 2022. Since the start of the 2019 season, Nola ranks second only to Cole in total strikeouts.
While other projected strikeout leaders may miss significant starts due to injury, Nola’s durability gives him a significant advantage. Compared to the others, with the exception of Corbin Burnes, Nola has a much lower injury risk. With his consistent performance and solid health, Nola could very well grind his way to the top of the leaderboard. His high floor sets him apart from the competition, making him an attractive pick for anyone looking to bet on the 2023 MLB strikeout leader.