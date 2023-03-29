Featured

2023 MLB Strike Out Leader Odds & Best Bets

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read

When measuring a pitcher’s dominance in MLB, there’s no better metric than their ability to strike out opposing batters. In this article, we’ll examine some of the most promising MLB pitcher strikeout leader bets, based on the latest baseball odds.

However, finding value in a market like the MLB strikeout leaders can be challenging. Pitchers who consistently notch high strikeout numbers are often priced accordingly. You also have to avoid injuries, which is extremely difficult, and you need to understand which pitchers belong to a rotation that will utilize 6-starters or a bullpen day.

In past seasons I’ve had success targeting starters with a high strikeouts-per-nine-innings ratio and those we anticipate will see an increase in workload this season. By targeting players who meet both criteria, we’ll uncover the most promising bets.

Let’s look at the odds and best bets for 2023 MLB Strikeout Leaders.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Strike Out Leader

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

2023 MLB Strike Out Leader Odds

Pitcher  BetOnline Odds  BetUS Odds  My Bookie Odds 
Gerrit Cole +550 +550 +500
Corbin Burnes +800 +800 +800
Dylan Cease +1000 +1000 +1200
Spencer Strider +1000 +1100 +1200
Jacob deGrom +1200 +1200 +1100
Max Scherzer +1300 +1300 +1000
Aaron Nola +1400 +1400 +1500
Carlos Rodon +1300 +1500 +1500
Robbie Ray +1900 +1800 +2000
Shane Bieber +2000 +2000 +3000
Shohei Ohtani +2000 +2000 +2000
Sandy Alcantara +2200 +2200 +2500
Shane McClanahan +2500 +2500 +2500
Justin Verlander +3000 +3000 +3000
Kevin Gausman +3000 +3000 +3000
Hunter Greene +3000 +3000 +2500
Brandon Woodruff +3000 +3000 +3000
Nick Lodolo +3500 +3500 +3000
Tyler Glasnow +3500 +3500 +6000
Cristian Javier +3500 +3500 +3000

 

Jacob deGrom +1200 | 2022 Strikeout Total: 102 (108th)

If Jacob deGrom can just stay healthy, this is pretty much a no-brainer. But that is a massive what-if. Last season deGrom only made 11 starts but in those 11 he averaged 12.8k/ 9 which would rank him 1st in MLB had he qualified with enough innings pitched. If deGrom could stay healthy and average that 12.8k’s/9 average, he’d be well over 200k’s with 190 innings. He’s thrown more than 190 innings 4 times since 2015 but zero seasons since the injury bug started in 2019. Still, with a guy that can punch hitters out at the volume of deGrom, this is a must-play for me. And it would be great for baseball if he could stay healthy.

Bet on Jacob deGrom +1200  at BetOnline

 

 

Aaron Nola +1400 | 2022 Strikeout Total: 235 (4th)

In the race for the 2023 MLB strikeout leader, several pitchers stand out as top contenders. However, my personal favorite is Aaron Nola, a workhorse who boasts a low injury risk and finished just 22 strikeouts behind league leader Gerrit Cole in 2022. Since the start of the 2019 season, Nola ranks second only to Cole in total strikeouts.

While other projected strikeout leaders may miss significant starts due to injury, Nola’s durability gives him a significant advantage. Compared to the others, with the exception of Corbin Burnes, Nola has a much lower injury risk. With his consistent performance and solid health, Nola could very well grind his way to the top of the leaderboard. His high floor sets him apart from the competition, making him an attractive pick for anyone looking to bet on the 2023 MLB strikeout leader.

Bet on Aaron Nola +1400  at BetOnline

 

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
download (3)

2023 MLB Home Run Leader Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Featured
g1jkj7a537lo0fbdtpkc
2023 MLB American League Win Total Odds, Best Bets, Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 27 2023
Featured
SchefflerRoryEastLake-1024x576
WGC-Dell Match Play: Final Four Set For Sunday
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 25 2023
Featured
NBA 3-Point Contest - Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns Set to Return After Missing 51 Games
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 22 2023
Featured
230320161412-magic-johnson-0317
Magic Johnson Joins Bid To Purchase NFL’s Washington Commanders
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 22 2023
Featured
Frank Reich stands out the podium in Carolina.
Carolina Panthers Sneakily Winning Free Agency
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 21 2023
Featured
gettyimages-1239426055-1
2023 WGC-Dell Match Play: Round Robin Matchups, Odds, Expert Picks, & Best Bets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top