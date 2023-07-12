2023 MLB All-Star Game ticket prices in Seattle were 67 percent more expensive than last year’s contest held at Dodgers Stadium. In fact, the cost of tickets for the Midsummer Classic was the most expensive they’ve ever been in 2023 with seats going for as high as $2,900, according to TickPick.

The MLB has set a new record as tickets for the annual MLB All-Star Game will be at an all-time high. The MLB All-Star Game was hosted in Seattle this year at T-Mobile Park. The average purchase price ahead of the game was listed at $797, 67% more expensive than last’s year All-Star Game held at Dodger Stadium.

MLB All-Star Ticket Prices Up 67%

Tickets for the 93rd edition of the MLB All-Star Game broke the record for the most expensive tickets ever.

According to TickPick, the average price for tickets was listed at $797. The cheapest ticket to get in was listed at $369 while the highest-priced tickets were going for more than $2,900.

The previous most expensive MLB All-Star game was in 2018 when it was hosted by the Washington Nationals. However, the average price for tickets was $521.

Even the Home Run Derby prices were outrageous. Tickets started at $249 before fees and taxes. Depending on the section, lower-level seats were listed at $311 and up while club-level seats were priced at $2,727.

MLB All-Star Tickets Drop Last Minute

Right before the game, last-minute tickets dropped. For fans that looked to attend the Midsummer Classic, they were able to save upwards of $50 dollars by buying last-minute seats.

On Vivid Seats, tickets that were originally priced at $308 were available for $256, the lowest price point for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

Despite the last-minute ticket grabs, the tickets for the MLB All-Star Game were trending up.

The surging demand for the MLB All-Star Game could be due to the attendance increase this year. The pitch clock has resulted in shorter game times, which commissioner Rob Manfred believes has increased attendance this year by 6 to 8 percent.

