The 65th running of Sunday’s Daytona 500 kicks off the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona 500 is the first of two Cup races held every year at Daytona.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into the Great American Race, go over the Daytona 500 odds, and give our best bets for the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Daytona 500 Storylines

There are nearly as many intriguing storylines as drivers at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

How will Joey Logano begin his title defense?

Can Denny Hamlin claim his fourth “Great American Race” since 2016?

How will seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson fare in his return to stock car racing’s top circuit?

Hamlin entered Speedweeks as the favorite to take the checkered flag in what’s expected to be a tight field Sunday, checking in at 10-1, according to the top online sportsbooks. Twelve drivers held odds of 20-1 or lower.

Entering Wednesday’s Busch Light Pole Qualifying, here is an early look at the field’s odds:

NASCAR Daytona 500 Odds

NASCAR Drivers Daytona 500 Odds Play Chase Eillott +1200 Denny Hamlin +1200 Ryan Blaney +1200 Joey Logano +1200 Kyle Larson +1600 William Byron +1600 Kyle Busch +1600 Bubba Wallace Jr. +1600 Brad Keselowski +1800 Ross Chastain +1800 Alex Bowman +2000 Aric Almirola +2000 Eric Jones +2000 Kevin Harvick +2200 Martin Treux Jr. +2500 Christopher Bell +2500 Tyler Reddick +2500 Austin Cindric +2500 Austin Dillon +2500 Chris Buescher +2500

Daytona 500 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the 2023 Daytona 500:

Kyle Busch (+1600)

The new Richard Childress Racing driver has never captured the Daytona 500, but has led 324 laps, the most of any driver without a checkered flag.

Will he have new luck with a new team?

Brad Keselowski (+1800)

Interested in an underdog? Keselowski won at Daytona during the summer 2016 race, but the season-opening event remains a point of frustration.

His average finish at the track is 23.1. Is this the year?

Martin Truex Jr. (+2500)

After falling 0.01 seconds short of winning NASCAR’s Super Bowl in 2016, Truex enters his 19th start seeking the career-defining title.

Can he carry the momentum of winning the exhibition race at the quarter-mile track in Los Angeles on Feb. 5 to the 2.5-mile surface in Florida?