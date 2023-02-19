NASCAR

2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Jeff Hawkins
The 65th running of Sunday’s Daytona 500 kicks off the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Daytona 500 is the first of two Cup races held every year at Daytona.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into the Great American Race, go over the Daytona 500 odds, and give our best bets for the most prestigious race on the NASCAR calendar.

2023 Daytona 500 Storylines

There are nearly as many intriguing storylines as drivers at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

  • How will Joey Logano begin his title defense?
  • Can Denny Hamlin claim his fourth “Great American Race” since 2016?
  • How will seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson fare in his return to stock car racing’s top circuit?

Hamlin entered Speedweeks as the favorite to take the checkered flag in what’s expected to be a tight field Sunday, checking in at 10-1, according to the top online sportsbooks. Twelve drivers held odds of 20-1 or lower.

Entering Wednesday’s Busch Light Pole Qualifying, here is an early look at the field’s odds:

NASCAR Daytona 500 Odds

NASCAR Drivers Daytona 500 Odds Play
Chase Eillott +1200 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1200 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +1600 BetOnline logo
William Byron +1600 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1600 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace Jr. +1600 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1800 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2000 BetOnline logo
Aric Almirola +2000 BetOnline logo
Eric Jones +2000 BetOnline logo
Kevin Harvick +2200 BetOnline logo
Martin Treux Jr. +2500 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +2500 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2500 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +2500 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +2500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2500 BetOnline logo

Daytona 500 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the 2023 Daytona 500:

Kyle Busch (+1600)

The new Richard Childress Racing driver has never captured the Daytona 500, but has led 324 laps, the most of any driver without a checkered flag.

Will he have new luck with a new team?

Bet on Busch +1400 at BetOnline

Brad Keselowski (+1800)

Interested in an underdog? Keselowski won at Daytona during the summer 2016 race, but the season-opening event remains a point of frustration.

His average finish at the track is 23.1. Is this the year?

Bet on Keselowki +1800 at BetOnline

Martin Truex Jr. (+2500)

After falling 0.01 seconds short of winning NASCAR’s Super Bowl in 2016, Truex enters his 19th start seeking the career-defining title.

Can he carry the momentum of winning the exhibition race at the quarter-mile track in Los Angeles on Feb. 5 to the 2.5-mile surface in Florida?

Bet on Truex Jr +2500 at BetOnline
NASCAR
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
