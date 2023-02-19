2023 NBA All-Star Game Odds – MVP Odds

With the Saturday skills competition, three-point completion, and dunk contest behind us, NBA All-Star weekend shifts its focus to the NBA All-Star game.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game marks the sixth time that teams have been chosen via captains’ draft, but this year’s version is unique in that the selection process will occur right before tipoff. The two rosters will not be determined until less than an hour before the game begins.

Despite the last-minute roster decision, fans are excited to see LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo square off once again. James has served as captain for the past five years since the format changed in 2017-18, while Antetokounmpo has captained twice, in 2019 and 2020. Unfortunately for Antetokounmpo, he lost to Team LeBron on both occasions, and James has never lost an All-Star Game as captain, boasting a 5-0 record.

As we approach the 72nd NBA All-Star Game, many wonder if James’ unbeaten streak will continue. Let’s look at the odds and best bets for the upcoming game.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Odds

Looking At Possible MVPs

LeBron James has won All-Star Game MVP honors three times, trailing only Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant, who won four times. There is no doubt James would love to tie Bryant and Pettit for the most All-Star Game MVP awards in NBA history and will be putting every effort into doing so tomorrow night.

At the age of 38, it’s uncertain how many more All-Star Games James has left in him. However, considering his unbeaten record as captain and the possibility of winning another MVP award, there’s no doubt that James will give his all in the upcoming game. It’s also worth noting that Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a wrist injury during a recent game against Chicago and may not go all out during the All-Star Game. With this in mind, betting on James at +550 to win MVP could be a smart choice for those looking to place bets on the game.

But if Giannis is full strength, he’s absolutely the most dominant player on the planet right now, and that +650 looks enticing.

NBA All-Star Game MVP Odds

Player Odds LeBron James +550 Giannis Antetokounmpo +650 Joel Embiid +650 Damian Lillard +750 Kyrie Irving +750 Luka Doncic +1,000 Jayson Tatum +1,000 Ja Morant +1,100