2023 NBA-All Star Game: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

On Sunday night, the best players in the NBA will take the court in the 2023 All-Star Game. The event will be played at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be the captains of their respective teams. Below, you’ll find odds, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Rosters And Odds

Giannis and LeBron will draft players to play for their respective teams in the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft. For the first time, the draft will take place right before the game at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

The captains will choose from a player pool of starters and reserves. Team LeBron will have the first pick. Team LeBron will be coached by Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. Team Giannis will be coached by Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies*

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz*

*Injury replacements. Embiid replaces Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant as a starter, Moran replaces Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry as a starter, and Markkanen replaces New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson as a starter.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors*

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves*

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings*

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

*Injury replacements.

According to BetOnline, Team LeBron is a 3-point favorite heading into the game.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Predictions And Best Bets

Check out our All-Star Game predictions and best bets.

Team LeBron -150

LeBron does not lose as a captain. Since the NBA instituted the draft format in 2018, Team LeBron is 5-0 in the All-Star game. LeBron’s team beat Giannis’s team in back-to-back All-Star Games in 2019 and 2020. The King should remain perfect after Sunday night’s game.