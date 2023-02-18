NBA News and Rumors

2023 NBA-All Star Game: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Giannis and LeBron at the All-Star Game.

On Sunday night, the best players in the NBA will take the court in the 2023 All-Star Game. The event will be played at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will be the captains of their respective teams. Below, you’ll find odds, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Rosters And Odds

Giannis and LeBron will draft players to play for their respective teams in the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft. For the first time, the draft will take place right before the game at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

The captains will choose from a player pool of starters and reserves. Team LeBron will have the first pick. Team LeBron will be coached by Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. Team Giannis will be coached by Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Starters

  • LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks
  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers*
  • Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies*
  • Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz*

*Injury replacements. Embiid replaces Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant as a starter, Moran replaces Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry as a starter, and Markkanen replaces New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson as a starter.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Reserves

  • Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
  • DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
  • Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
  • Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Julius Randle, New York Knicks
  • Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors*
  • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves*
  • De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings*
  • Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazers
  • Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

*Injury replacements.

According to BetOnline, Team LeBron is a 3-point favorite heading into the game.

2023 NBA All-Star Game Team Giannis Team LeBron Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-110) -3 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 325 (-110) Under 325 (-110) BetOnline logo

2023 NBA All-Star Game Predictions And Best Bets

Check out our All-Star Game predictions and best bets.

Team LeBron -150

LeBron does not lose as a captain. Since the NBA instituted the draft format in 2018, Team LeBron is 5-0 in the All-Star game. LeBron’s team beat Giannis’s team in back-to-back All-Star Games in 2019 and 2020. The King should remain perfect after Sunday night’s game.

Bet on Team LeBron -150 at BetOnline

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
