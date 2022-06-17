NBA News and Rumors

2023 NBA Future Champions – Best Future Bets and Odds

Jon Conahan
The 2022 NBA season is finally over as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals on Thursday night. It was an exciting NBA season that saw many young superstars show that they have the potential to lead their team to a ring in the near future. The veteran group in Golden State got the job done, but next year could be a different story.

The Boston Celtics were one of the best stories in the past few years as they were below .500 and then went on an incredible run in the new year and ended up making an NBA Finals. The Celtics made the NBA finals by way of beating Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jimmy Butler.

2023 NBA Championship Odds

With the NBA season finishing on Thursday, most major sportsbooks have now released their odds for the future 2023 NBA Champions. Below is going to be a list of teams that BetOnline has put together. BetOnline is one of the most reputable NBA sportsbooks in the world.

One interesting thing to note here is that the Brooklyn Nets have the third-best odds to win the 2023 NBA Finals. After two disappointing seasons, it’s questionable why sportsbooks are still giving them this type of respect.

NBA Teams NBA Odds
Golden State Warriors +450
Boston Celtics +600
Brooklyn Nets +700
Los Angeles Clippers +800
Milwaukee Bucks +850
Phoenix Suns +900
Dallas Mavericks +1000
Memphis Grizzlies +1400
Miami Heat +1400
Philadelphia 76ers +1600
Denver Nuggets +1800
Los Angeles Lakers +2000
New Orleans Pelicans +3300
Minnesota Timberwolves +4000
Utah Jazz +4000
Chicago Bulls +5000
Toronto Raptors +5000
Atlanta Hawks +6600
Cleveland Cavaliers +7500
Charlotte Hornets +10000
Portland Trail Blazers +10000
New York Knicks +15000
San Antonio Spurs +25000
Washington Wizards +30000
Detroit Pistons +50000
Indiana Pacers +50000
Sacramento Kings +50000
Houston Rockets +100000
Oklahoma City Thunder +100000
Orlando Magic +100000

Best Futures Bets For The 2023 NBA Champions

Let’s take a look at three teams below and show you why they deserve to have money put on them to win the 2023 NBA Finals.

3. Los Angeles Clippers +800

This season for the Los Angeles Clippers was certainly an interesting one. They ended up not having Kawhi Leonard for the entire season and Paul George was also hurt early in the year. Paul George did end up coming back towards the later part of the year, but he still only played in 31 games this season. The Clippers finished the year as the 9 seed in the Western Conference with a 42-40 record and were eliminated by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA play-in game.

Although this season wasn’t too impressive from Los Angeles, the roster that they’re going to have next year, when healthy, is going to be the scariest in basketball.

The Clippers are going to offer a lineup that features Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, and Ivica Zubac. That’s an elite team filled with 3&D type of players and two superstars that can score 30 on any given night. It’s not a surprise why the Clippers currently have the third-best odds to win the NBA Finals next season.

Bet On The Clippers(+800) at BetOnline

2. Milwaukee Bucks +850

The ending of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks was certainly a disappointment. They finished the regular season with a 51-31 record and the number 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. From what looked to be a year that the Bucks could go back-to-back, Khris Middleton was then injured in game 2 against the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks were able to get by the Chicago Bulls with just Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, but then the Boston Celtics series rolled around and they had some struggles scoring the basketball, especially in the half-court.

It’s always tough to say what would’ve happened if a player was healthy because it’s almost unfair to do that in a professional sport. The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks fair and square and took care of business against what was in front of them. If Khris Middleton was healthy, however, Milwaukee could’ve been the one that was holding an NBA Finals trophy once again this year.

Barring injuries next year, Milwaukee should be one of the best teams in the NBA once again, led by the best player in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo. They do have some spots that they’re going to have to upgrade during the offseason and the biggest one for them is going to be going out and getting a backup point guard and a wing-type of player that can stretch the floor. If Milwaukee can surround Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday with the proper pieces, this Milwaukee team has a legitimate chance of winning their second NBA title in just three seasons.

Bet On The Bucks(+850) at BetOnline

1. Golden State Warriors (+450)

It would be tough to say that the Golden State Warriors shouldn’t be favorites to win an NBA title next season. They’re coming off their fourth championship in eight years and what’s even crazier about this is that they weren’t necessarily healthy for the majority of the season.

Klay Thompson is still clearly not the old Klay Thompson as he finished the year shooting the worst from three-point range that he has in his entire career. He still shot 38.5% from 3-point range, but that’s down compared to years when he was shooting the ball above 42.5%. The Warriors are going to have some questions during the offseason and one of those that’s going to be interesting to see is what they do with James Wiseman. It would be in their best interest if they do allow him to develop and keep him because of how young he is and the potential that he does have, but the Warriors might feel that they don’t need him anymore and they could go out and get somebody else.

This Warriors team has done everything right in terms of front office moves, so moving James Wiseman likely isn’t going to happen. As we saw from them right now, they don’t need to go out and make many moves. Allowing James Wiseman to grow with this veteran Warriors core is going to be huge for their success in the next decade.

Bet On The Warriors(+450) at BetOnline
NBA News and Rumors
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
