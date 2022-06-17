2023 NBA Championship Odds | Warriors Odds to Win NBA Championship

NBA News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen
The Golden State Warriors were crowned 2021-2022 NBA Champions on Thursday night after taking down the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. In this article, we’ll take an early look at the 2023 NBA Championship odds, including the Warriors odds to repeat as NBA Champions.

Warriors Finish Off Celtics in Six Games

The Warriors took down the Celtics on the road 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to secure their fourth NBA Championship in eight years under head coach Steve Kerr.

NBA Finals Game 6 was a game of runs.

After trailing 11-2 to start the game before Golden State took back control of the game with a 21-0 run and led by as many as 22 points on the night. Boston clawed back by ending the third quarter on a 16-4 spurt.

Stephen Curry overcame his 0-for-9 performance from beyond the arc in Game 5, leading the Warriors with 34 points and 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range in the win. Curry added seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Warriors in the series-clinching game.

Curry averaged 31.2 points while adding 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game during the NBA Finals

2023 NBA Championship Odds

After earning trips to the NBA Finals, the Warriors and Celtics lead all teams with the best NBA Championship odds in 2023. Golden State is favored to win the NBA Finals once again in 2023 at +450 odds. Meanwhile, Boston owns +650 odds to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

Among the biggest surprises on the list, the Dallas Mavericks have +1000 odds after acquiring Christian Wood in an offseason trade from the Houston Rockets.

For a complete breakdown of the NBA Championship 2023 odds, check out the chart below from BetOnline, one of the best basketball betting sites.

NBA Teams NBA Odds Play
Golden State Warriors +450 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics +600 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +700 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers +800 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks +850 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +900 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks +1000 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies +1400 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +1400 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +1600 BetOnline logo
Denver Nuggets +1800 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +2000 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Pelicans +3300 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Timberwolves +4000 BetOnline logo
Utah Jazz +4000 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls +5000 BetOnline logo
Toronto Raptors +5000 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Hawks +6600 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Cavaliers +7500 BetOnline logo
Charlotte Hornets +10000 BetOnline logo
Portland Trail Blazers +10000 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks +15000 BetOnline logo
San Antonio Spurs +25000 BetOnline logo
Washington Wizards +30000 BetOnline logo
Detroit Pistons +50000 BetOnline logo
Indiana Pacers +50000 BetOnline logo
Sacramento Kings +50000 BetOnline logo
Houston Rockets +100000 BetOnline logo
Oklahoma City Thunder +100000 BetOnline logo
Orlando Magic +100000 BetOnline logo

Can Golden State Repeat? Warriors Odds to Win 2023 NBA Championship

With Curry, Thompson, Green, and Wiggins all under contract next season, Golden State is among the teams expected to contend for an NBA Championship in 2023.

The Warriors find themselves with +450 odds to repeat as NBA Champions next season.

To take Golden State to win the 2023 NBA Championship, click the button below.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
