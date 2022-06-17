2023 NBA Championship Odds | Warriors Odds to Win NBA Championship

The Golden State Warriors were crowned 2021-2022 NBA Champions on Thursday night after taking down the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. In this article, we’ll take an early look at the 2023 NBA Championship odds, including the Warriors odds to repeat as NBA Champions.

Warriors Finish Off Celtics in Six Games

The Warriors took down the Celtics on the road 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to secure their fourth NBA Championship in eight years under head coach Steve Kerr.

NBA Finals Game 6 was a game of runs.

After trailing 11-2 to start the game before Golden State took back control of the game with a 21-0 run and led by as many as 22 points on the night. Boston clawed back by ending the third quarter on a 16-4 spurt.

Stephen Curry overcame his 0-for-9 performance from beyond the arc in Game 5, leading the Warriors with 34 points and 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range in the win. Curry added seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Warriors in the series-clinching game.

Curry averaged 31.2 points while adding 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game during the NBA Finals

2023 NBA Championship Odds

After earning trips to the NBA Finals, the Warriors and Celtics lead all teams with the best NBA Championship odds in 2023. Golden State is favored to win the NBA Finals once again in 2023 at +450 odds. Meanwhile, Boston owns +650 odds to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

Among the biggest surprises on the list, the Dallas Mavericks have +1000 odds after acquiring Christian Wood in an offseason trade from the Houston Rockets.

For a complete breakdown of the NBA Championship 2023 odds, check out the chart below from BetOnline, one of the best basketball betting sites.

NBA Teams NBA Odds Play Golden State Warriors +450 Boston Celtics +600 Brooklyn Nets +700 Los Angeles Clippers +800 Milwaukee Bucks +850 Phoenix Suns +900 Dallas Mavericks +1000 Memphis Grizzlies +1400 Miami Heat +1400 Philadelphia 76ers +1600 Denver Nuggets +1800 Los Angeles Lakers +2000 New Orleans Pelicans +3300 Minnesota Timberwolves +4000 Utah Jazz +4000 Chicago Bulls +5000 Toronto Raptors +5000 Atlanta Hawks +6600 Cleveland Cavaliers +7500 Charlotte Hornets +10000 Portland Trail Blazers +10000 New York Knicks +15000 San Antonio Spurs +25000 Washington Wizards +30000 Detroit Pistons +50000 Indiana Pacers +50000 Sacramento Kings +50000 Houston Rockets +100000 Oklahoma City Thunder +100000 Orlando Magic +100000

Can Golden State Repeat? Warriors Odds to Win 2023 NBA Championship

With Curry, Thompson, Green, and Wiggins all under contract next season, Golden State is among the teams expected to contend for an NBA Championship in 2023.

The Warriors find themselves with +450 odds to repeat as NBA Champions next season.

