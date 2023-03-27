College Basketball News and Rumors

2023 NCAA Tournament Championship Odds: UConn Tops List

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
UConn players celebrate their regional championship.

After an exciting weekend of March Madness basketball, only four teams remain in the NCAA Tournament: No. 4 UConn, No. 5. San Diego State, No. 5 Miami, and No. 9 FAU. This marks the first Final Four without a No. 1 seed since 2011. Which team has the best chance to cut down the nets in Houston? Find out the 2023 NCAA Tournament Championship odds below.

2023 NCAA Tournament: Final Four Matchups

The Final Four matchups are set for April in Houston, Texas. In the first game, No. 5 San Diego State faces No. 9 Florida Atlantic at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS.

San Diego State outlasted No. 6 Creighton 57-56 in the Elite Eight. San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell made one free throw with 1.2 seconds to take the lead after Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard fouled him on a jump shot, a call still being debated today.

Florida Atlantic continued its cinderella run by defeating No. 3 Kansas State 79-76 to advance to their first-ever Final Four. FAU becomes the second-ever nine seed to reach the Final Four. Wichita State made the Final Four as a nine seed in 2013.

In the second game, No. 4 UConn takes on No. 5 Miami at 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS.

UConn rolled past No. 3 Gonzaga 82-54 in the Elite Eight. In four games, UConn has an average margin of victory of 22.5 points.

Miami overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat No. 2 Texas 88-81 for their first Final Four appearance. Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga becomes the 15th coach ever to lead two different schools to the Final Four.

2023 NCAA Tournament Championship Odds

Which team has the best odds to win the National Championship?

BetOnline lists UConn as the betting favorite at -140. UConn is rolling under third-year head coach Danny Hurley as the Huskies have won 10 of their last 11 games. UConn will look to win its fifth National Championship since 1999.

The three remaining teams – San Diego State, Miami, and FAU – are all making their first Final Four appearances in school history.

Below is the odds chart via BetOnline.

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship
 Odds Play
No. 4 UConn -140 BetOnline logo
No. 5 San Diego State +385 BetOnline logo
No. 5 Miami +450 BetOnline logo
No. 9 FAU +625 BetOnline logo

 

College Basketball Betting Guides 2023

 

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
